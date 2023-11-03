Will Red Dead Redemption 3 be released before GTA 6? Every release date rumor explored

While Rockstar Games confirmed active development of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 in February 2022, Red Dead Redemption 3 is yet to be announced. Hence, there most likely is no chance of the latter releasing before the next Grand Theft Auto game.

That said, the CEO of Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has made some interesting statements that suggest there might eventually be a new Red Dead Redemption title sometime in the future.

The two franchises are easily among the top ones in the gaming industry, and their latest installments continue making money even years after release.

Rumors about their next iterations constantly appear on the internet but rarely originate from any credible sources.

Note: This article is speculative and based on rumors from various sources. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Analyzing Red Dead Redemption 3 and GTA 6 release date rumors

Red Dead Redemption 3 is in the works, but Rockstar hasn't confirmed it officially

Back in September 2023, well-known movie and video game leaker, MyTimeToShineHello, alleged that Red Dead Redemption 3 was in the works. but no sources were mentioned.

That said, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, did talk about Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption back in 2022 during the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference.

He reportedly stated that new titles for these two franchises shall continue being made as long as they generate revenue.



Therefore, Red Dead Redemption 3 might eventually see the light of day sometime in the future, but that happening before Grand Theft Auto 6 seems highly unlikely.

as already established, Rockstar has made no official statements regarding Red Dead Redemption 3 as of this writing, but GTA 6's active development was confirmed by the gaming studio in February 2022.

Although further information is yet to be provided officially, hours worth of Grand Theft Auto 6's development footage got leaked in September 2022.

Many features of the highly anticipated game were showcased, which, despite being under development, looked pretty impressive.

The excitement surrounding it is incredibly high, but readers should be wary of GTA 6 beta APK download links popping up on the internet.

Take-Two's financial projections for Fiscal Year 2025 have also given rise to many GTA 6 release date rumors suggesting the title might come out in that period. Oddly enough, reliable insider Tez2 also suggested a similar release window for the game earlier this year.

That said, nothing can be confirmed unless officially announced by Rockstar or Take-Two. Players can keep grinding GTA Online until then. The developer releases a GTA Online update every Thursday, introducing bonus rewards on certain in-game jobs.

Even if MyTimeToShineHello's claim regarding Red Dead Redemption 3 being in the works is correct, it should still take a long time to develop.

2018's Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most technologically advanced video games ever made, and surpassing that won't be an easy task for Rockstar.

