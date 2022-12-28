Will Weazel Plaza Shootout remain in GTA Online after the Festive Surprise event?

The GTA Online Weazel Plaza Shootout has proved to be one of the best events the Festive Surprise update has added to the game. It is inspired by Die Hard, a famous 1988 Christmas action movie. Having been added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, one could wonder if the event will be in the game after the snow event ends on December 29, 2022.

Despite its popularity and engaging gameplay, the Weazel Plaza Shootout is considered a limited-time random event. However, Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the end date for it yet, indicating that it may remain in the game after the Festive Surprise ends. Even if they remove the event, they may launch it again in 2023 as it now holds a special place in the hearts of players.

This article will share everything about the Weazel Plaza Shootout that makes it different from all the other GTA Online events.

What exactly is the GTA Online Weazel Plaza Shootout?

The Weazel Plaza Shootout is a random event that triggers automatically when players are on the roof of the Weazel Plaza building in GTA Online. It re-enacts a famous scene from the Die Hard movie where the robbers detonate C4s planted onto the roof of the Nakatomi Plaza.

Once players reach the building, the AC units will explode and the robbers will be found engaged in a gunfight with the Los Santos Police Department (LSPD). Players need to eliminate them to unlock WM 29 Pistol and the "Season’s Greetings" skin for Pistol Mk II while earning RP.

The WM 29 Pistol resembles the Beretta 92FS used in the movie by John McClane, which is another way of referencing the characters featured in the film.

Players should note that one of the robbers, who looks like Hans Gruber, will have exceptional resilience to damage, and players need to shoot at him with a powerful weapon to eliminate him. By engaging with either the robbers or LSPD, they will receive a 3-star Wanted level no matter what.

The whole event contains action-filled gameplay, however, one may wonder how to start it.

The Weazel Plaza's location, and how to start the GTA Online event

The GTA Online Weazel Plaza skyscraper is in Rockford Hills, Los Santos, at the intersection of Heritage Way and Movie Star Way. It is the tallest building in the area, and its apartment can also act as a safe house.

Being a random event, the Weazel Plaza Shootout starts automatically in free mode. However, players need to meet the following conditions to trigger it in the lobby:

The in-game time should be between 8 pm and 6 am. Players should be in the same session for a minimum of 20 minutes. Players should be within 400 meters of the Weazel Plaza building.

Rockstar Newswire described the whole event as:

“The Weazel News holiday party has reportedly gone off the rails this year. Keep an eye on the sky above Weazel Plaza for robbers in a tense shootout with a LSPD helicopter. Get involved, strip the thieves of their wallet and pick up a brand-new weapon befitting of your vigilante heroics.”

While there’s no certainty about the future of this exciting event, it is a step in the right direction. Fans can expect more random events to be added to GTA Online soon as part of Los Santos Drug Wars' dripfed content.

