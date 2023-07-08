5 of the worst purchases you can make in GTA Online in 2023

Some things in GTA Online are not worth purchasing, especially for those with little money in their accounts. Such items are only worth getting once a gamer has everything they need or want. This article will cover some of the worst purchases an average player can spend money on, although the reasoning will vary from one topic to another.

For example, if something is available for free, then it makes more sense to get that item for $0 rather than spend over a million bucks on it. Likewise, some content is bad in the current state of GTA Online, so spending any money on them would be unwise.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Precision Rifle, Ocelot Virtue, and more terrible purchases to avoid in GTA Online

1) Precision Rifle

The Precision Rifle is a waste of money compared to better guns (Image via Rockstar Games)

A gun in the Sniper Rifle class without a scope or modifications is a terrible concept. Unfortunately, the Precision Rifle has those flaws while also being one of the most expensive guns in GTA Online. Its default price is $450,000, which isn't exactly pocket change in this game. Even generous 30% discounts still make this gun overpriced for its current value in the metagame.

Most guns outclass it for general PvP and PvE. There isn't a need to purchase the Precision Rifle unless Rockstar Games were to buff it to be much better. Most guns are more dangerous than Precision Rifles while also being significantly cheaper.

2) Brickade 6x6

If something is free and easy to get, go with that option rather than spend a ton of money (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Brickade 6x6 is phenomenal, but spending $1,450,000 on it is outrageous. For those who don't know, the Brickade 6x6 is obtainable for free just by completing all six First Dose missions. Those missions aren't difficult, not to mention there isn't any requirement to complete them.

Hence, why splash $1,450,000 on a vehicle if you can just spend an hour doing some missions while earning plenty of money via the payouts and Awards. Purchasing this vehicle is only recommended if the missions are too hard for you or you have too much cash in GTA Online.

3) Ocelot Virtue

Another great freebie (Image via Rockstar Games)

An electric supercar with Imani Tech upgrades is awesome. However, you do not need to spend $2,980,000 on something you can get for free. Just complete all The Last Dose missions to get an Ocelot Virtue you can store in any garage. The only requirement for doing The Last Dose content is to finish The First Dose missions.

If you got the Brickade 6x6 for free, you might as well do a few more missions to get the Ocelot Virtue, too. There's no need for a second Ocelot Virtue, so the one you claim from Dr. Isiah Friendlander's parking lot is good enough.

4) Document Forgery Office

Not all businesses are worth purchasing (Image via Rockstar Games)

This business has a potential profit of $22,488 per hour. That's also assuming you have all the relevant upgrades. Such a profit is very little in the grand scheme of things, especially when most activities in GTA Online pay way more.

Other low-paying businesses at least have other neat features or easier sell options like Street Dealers. There isn't a need to purchase a Document Forgery Office, especially since any time spent on this business could be used elsewhere.

5) Most boats except the Kosatka

The Tug costs $1,250,000, yet it offers nothing of value for that high cost (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the Kosatka is a submarine, it's technically part of the boat class in GTA Online. That vehicle is amazing since it helps players start The Cayo Perico Heist. However, every other boat is nigh useless. This game has very little content that necessitates a player using a sea vessel over the abundance of other options.

For example, the Toreador is a weaponized car with good armor that can go underwater. Players wouldn't need to buy other submersibles except for the aforementioned Kosatka. Similarly, any boats that stay on the surface of the water don't accomplish much when most of GTA Online's content is on land.

Poll : 0 votes