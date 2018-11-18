×
Cirelli lifts Lightning to wild win over Flyers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18 Nov 2018
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:47 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Saturday after blowing a big lead in the third period.

Cirelli outmuscled Wayne Simmonds and beat Calvin Pickard with a top-shelf wrist shot. It was his fourth goal of the season.

Tampa Bay opened a 5-1 lead 9:08 into the third on Brayden Point's fifth goal in two games. But Philadelphia rallied behind two goals by Travis Konecny and Simmonds tied it with 3:32 left in regulation, beating Louis Domingue while lying on his back.

The Lightning won for the sixth time in eight games. Adam Erne had a goal and two assists in his first career three-point game, and Point scored twice after he had a natural hat trick in Thursday's 4-3 victory at Pittsburgh.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia, which has dropped three in a row.

RED WINGS 3, DEVILS 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored 4:09 into overtime, Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots and Detroit won for the fifth time in its last six games.

Larkin got his eighth goal of the season when he converted a 2-on-1 break with Anthony Mantha.

Luke Glendening and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings.

New Jersey had won two in a row. Pavel Zacha and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves.

Associated Press
NEWS
Cirelli scores in OT as Lightning beat Flyers 6-5
