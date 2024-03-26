"People really connect with the thigh-five" - Shikhar Dhawan happy to see Harpreet Brar recreate the iconic kabaddi-inspired celebration

In a captivating display of cricketing prowess during the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Benguluru (RCB), Harpreet Brar's iconic 'thigh-five' celebration illuminated the stadium, capturing the essence of sportsmanship and cultural resonance.

PBKS captain, Shikhar Dhawan, renowned for his own thigh-five celebrations, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Brar's homage to this popular kabaddi-inspired gesture.

When asked about Harpreet Brar's celebration at the post-match press conference, Dhawan said:

"It's a very big thing in Punjab, the Kabaddi thing, the people really connect with that thigh-five, happy to see him do it."

Brar's passionate display on the cricket pitch reflected his joyous celebrations, as he delighted cricket fans with an all-around performance. Brar was a key player in the contest thanks to his outstanding bowling effort.

He dismissed Glen Maxwell and Rajat Patidar while only conceding 13 runs in his four overs. Even though the squad ultimately lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Brar's performance was noteworthy and won him praise from both cricket fans and players.

Embracing Tradition: Harpreet Brar's Thigh-Five Celebration

The thigh-five celebration is especially meaningful in Punjab, where kabaddi is deeply ingrained in the hearts of the people. Harpreet Brar's depiction of this move was more than just a celebratory act; it was also a symbol of his connection to his birthplace and a respect to Punjab's rich athletic legacy.

The thigh-five, which is connected with the Pro Kabaddi League's (PKL) catchphrase 'Le Panga,' has become a symbol of tenacity, determination, and success.

Aside from its symbolic significance, Brar's thigh-five celebration highlighted his incredible journey in the IPL. Despite initial hurdles, Brar's breakthrough performance against RCB in 2020 catapulted him to notoriety, as he dismissed cricket legends Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell in a single match. Since then, Brar has proven to be an invaluable asset to the Punjab Kings, routinely delivering impactful performances with both bat and ball.

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket superstar, also joined in the celebration, imitating Brar's thigh-five move during an IPL 2022 match, displaying the friendship and mutual respect shared among players.

As cricket fans continue to enjoy the excitement of the IPL 2024, moments like Brar's thigh-five celebration offer as emotional reminders of the game's passion, cultural relevance, and friendship. With each thigh-five, players like Brar and Dhawan honour their roots while also celebrating the long legacy of sportsmanship that binds fans all across the world.