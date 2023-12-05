Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 7, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants are all set to face U Mumba in the seventh match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The TransStadia Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this exciting encounter on Tuesday (December 5).

Gujarat Giants are on a roll at the moment as they have comfortably won both of their games so far, including a 34-31 win over Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game. On the back of two consecutive wins, the home team is currently placed at the top of the points table with 10 points.

U Mumba, on the other hand, also started their campaign on a high note as they registered a 34-31 win over UP Yoddhas in a nail-biting clash. However, their star performers Rinku and Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh will be expecting more support from their other players, if they wish to beat an in-form Gujarat side.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, 7th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 5, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: TransStadia Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2023

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W-W

U Mumba (MUM): W

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Player Squads

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Nitin, GB More.

U Mumba (MUM): Guman Singh, Shivam, Rohit Yadav, Jai Bhagwan, Rupesh, Pranay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Kunal, Saurav Parthe, Alireza Mirzaeian, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu, Sombir, Visvanath V, Ram Adghale, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Mukilan Shanmugam.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Expected Playing 7

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (c), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Rakesh and Sombir

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (c), Guman Singh, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Girish Maruti Ernak, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh and Visvanath V

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Match Prediction

Gujarat Giants have played as a combined unit so far and they are expected to make it a hat-trick of wins against the U Mumba. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based franchise will be expecting a comeback from their star players Guman Singh and Girish Maruti Ernak as they gear up to face the home team in their upcoming game.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win the match.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda