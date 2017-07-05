Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Players to have played for four different PKL teams

There are six players who make the cut.

@shraishth_jain by Shraishth Jain Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jul 2017, 12:56 IST

Dharmaraj Cheralathan was part of India’s WC winning side

The Pro Kabaddi League is all set to enter its fifth edition on July 28, in what promises to be the biggest tournament of its kind in the history of Indian sport. The new season will have a whopping 12 teams after four new ones were added and will play 138 matches across three months in a truly unique format that features wild card matches as well.

Most players have been a part of the tournament since its inception and there is a small number who have had the opportunity to play for a variety of teams. In this article, we take a look the players who will achieve the distinction of playing for four different teams once the new season gets underway.

#1 Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Having turned 42 earlier this year, the veteran defender is one of the most recognised players in the league. He was part of the Indian team that lifted the inaugural Kabaddi World Cup last year and is adept at playing on both corners.

In the first two seasons, he was part of the Bengaluru Bulls lineup along with ace all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar. In the third, he played for the Telugu Titans and in the next one, he led the Patna Pirates to their second PKL trophy. This season, he will turn out for the Puneri Paltan.

Related: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Where are India's World Cup winning stars now?