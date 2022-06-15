10 best building ideas for Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft's The Wild Update is finally live, and the community has set out to create new awe-inspiring builds.

Thanks to new block types like mangrove wood and mud bricks, Minecraft players have managed to create several new unique builds. However, this shouldn't distract the game's existing blocks either, as there is plenty of utility left with them as well. Regardless, the creative drive of the Minecraft community is seemingly endless, as we've seen even more remarkable builds posted online this month.

Below, Minecraft players can find several version 1.19 builds that are sure to inspire them.

Exceptional Minecraft builds posted to r/MinecraftBuilds that are rising in popularity post-1.19

10) Mangrove Swamp House

This home rests in the waters of a mangrove swamp (Image via u/EarlyStay1/Reddit)

Minecraft's new mangrove swamp biomes have a lot to offer. Aside from the new frog mobs and mud blocks, players can also harvest mangrove trees for their wood.

This house built by EarlyStay1 uses mangrove wood to excellent effect. The home is small but utilizes various wood types to give it variety. It even features a small dock where players can ride to and from the house by traveling across the swamp's waters. The isolation should also prevent attacks from hostile mobs, at least for the most part.

9) Mud Hut

The interior of a player-made mud hut (Image via u/WarchiefCrog/Reddit)

Mud blocks are one of the new implementations in Minecraft 1.19, and they can take various forms, including standard mud, packed mud, and mud bricks.

This build by WarchiefCrog uses multiple mud types in its construction and burrows slightly underground. Inside, players have all they need for a survival experience, including storage, crafting blocks, and even a one-block-sized wheat farm for micro crop collection.

8) Warden Statue

A massive Warden emerging from the ground (Image via u/dekcraft2/Reddit)

The Warden is considered by many to be the face of Minecraft 1.19. To demonstrate this in a big way, Minecraft Redditor dekcraft2 created a massive Warden statue emerging from the ground.

This statue accurately impersonates the same way that the Warden crawls up from the depths of the deep dark biome. It is also complete with organic elements found within the Nether's forest biomes.

The creator stated that the statue was constructed for a new Minecraft game they were making, and one can't say they're not curious as to what purpose this statue will serve.

7) Nether Highway

This highway allows for convenient travel throughout the Nether (Image via u/Swan2Bee/Reddit)

The Nether dimension in Minecraft is a treacherous place. Traversing it can be difficult due to the sudden dropoffs and massive pools of lava contained within. Furthermore, Nether fortresses and bastion remnant structures possess their own dangers.

Minecraft builder Swan2Bee sought to amend travel issues in the Nether and created a sprawling highway above the landscape. This allows for easy and quick travel throughout the Nether, keeping players safe and whisking them to their desired destinations.

6) Campsite

A cozy campfire lights this camping site (Image via u/_Renia_/Reddit)

Since The Wild Update focuses on the wilderness, why not build a home out in the said wilderness? This cozy campsite is constructed of various wood types and even features a campfire contained in trapdoors, giving it the appearance of a fire pit. Vines grow on the side of the log benches for an excellent decorative flair.

Once players have enjoyed their time by the fire, they can step into their tent and call it a day. This open-ended build complements version 1.19 and can be found right at home in nearly any biome.

5) Mud Brick Trading Hall

A villager awaits trades at this 1.19 trading hall (Image via u/Silly-Conference-627/Reddit)

Trading halls are excellent facilities to create in Minecraft. These structures contain multiple villagers, where players can trade at their leisure and then go about their business.

This particular design utilizes mud bricks for its primary frame and walkways. Its rustic construction is very appealing, especially when complemented with leaf blocks to give it even more natural visuals. Mud bricks are fairly easy to craft, making this trading hall one of the less resource-intensive designs to utilize.

4) Arena

This arena should be excellent for battle (Image via u/CinderSmith/Reddit)

This build by CinderSmith can be a great one for PvP servers. The arena is crafted primarily of blackstone and sandstone, creating an intriguing color contrast. Armor stands line the roofing, complete with various armor types for decoration.

The arena may seem small, but it has enough space for some intense combat. Spectators can rest atop the arena and watch PvP combat from the safety of the viewing gallery. This Minecraft build also likely serves well for PvE battles between players and mobs.

3) Ship Starter Base

This build makes for a great and safe base resting on the waters of its biome (Image via u/BatmanMinustheBat/Reddit)

Aquatic bases can be some of the safest once completed. This is due to many mobs being incapable of moving effectively through the water (with the exception of drowned). Taking full advantage of this, BatmanMinustheBat created a ship base that rests on a river.

A dock allows players to return to the mainland at will, and this base design can feasibly fit in any biome where water is found. The interior also accommodates any survival needs players might have, including crafting blocks, storage, and sleeping quarters.

2) Disc 5 Creature

A player projection of the Disc 5 Monster (Image via u/Technical-Guide-604/Reddit)

Version 1.19 introduced a new music disc labeled "5." The disc contains some very eerie music and sounds, leading some in the Minecraft community to believe that a creature may have been recorded on it.

This build by Technical-Guide-604 is a potential rendering of what they believe the Disc 5 Monster may look like. It is almost comprised of sculk blocks and looks like it fits perfectly well within the deep dark biome and the mighty Warden mob.

1) Mountain Lodge

A cozy mountain cabin lodged in a frigid peak (Image via u/TheDreamer25/Reddit)

Mountain and snowy biomes can seem inhospitable but make for excellent building locations. This winter hideaway by TheDreamer25 looks like an ideal place to spend time away from crafting and collecting resources. The log block roofing is perfect for its rustic aesthetic, and the accompanying snow could make for a fun snowball fight between friends.

This may not be every player's main base, but it can make for a fantastic vacation home at the very least.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

