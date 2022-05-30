10 best cracked Bedwars servers in Minecraft in 2022

Cracked Minecraft servers are incredibly popular due to their ability to bypass Microsoft's login process, allowing players with a standard game client to play online without an account.

Like many servers, cracked servers offer a large variety of Minecraft game modes. These include standard survival gameplay but also fun PvP multiplayer like Bedwars. In Bedwars, players must battle each other on teams to destroy the other team's beds.

Things can get really intense, especially as the number of beds dwindles to zero. Players hoping to enjoy Bedwars on a cracked Minecraft server have a great roster of options to choose from.

Minecraft: Great cracked servers for Bedwars PvP

10) Pika Network

Pika Network features plenty of Bedwars action (Image via Pika Network)

One of the more popular Minecraft servers in the running, Pika Network, is cracked and provides plenty of Bedwars PvP. The gameplay on this server is particularly robust, featuring all the merchants and power-up events to keep things interesting.

Pika Network also provides a ranking system within Bedwars to work through for players to track their progress. The server's staff are also very active, ensuring cheaters and hackers don't prosper.

9) Cosmic Craft

Cosmic Craft facilitates many game modes, including Bedwars (Image via Cosmic Craft)

A smaller Minecraft server with great versatility, Cosmic Craft features a huge litany of game modes. Their Bedwars world is one of many, and players, both old and new, should be able to fit right in.

This server won't sport the player count of some of the community's mega-servers, but it makes up for it with a tight community and dedicated players.

8) Twerion

A spawn location from Twerion's server (Image via Twerion Network/Youtube)

A well-known server hosted in Germany, Twerion provides all players need to hop in and start Bedwars right away. The community handles itself well and is welcoming of new players, and some members are even willing to show players the ropes.

However, due to the server's hosting locale, many members of the community speak German. However, the community has addressed this with an English-speaking forum to assist players however they can.

7) Hylex

Hylex provides Bedwars by the books (Image via Hylex Minecraft)

An established multi-mode Minecraft server, Hylex provides plenty of Bedwars action for players. Despite being housed in Brazil, Hylex sports a community of players from various parts of the world.

The server's committed staff ensures that there are no hijinks within the Bedwars world. The primary Hylex site also keeps a live leaderboard ranking the highest-performance players, including those with the highest kill count.

6) RagnaRock

RagnaRock is a great choice for players living in the East (Image via RagnaRock)

A Minecraft server housed in India, RagnaRock is an excellent choice for players living in the eastern world continents as well as the Pacific Northwest. This server is compatible with any player with a Java-based game client, account or not.

Many of its multiplayer game modes reflect competitive PvP, including Bedwars. It also supports a huge range of Minecraft versions, from 1.8 to the current build of 1.18.2 via the Caves & Cliffs update. The server is on the small side but is trending upwards in growth.

5) Minemalia

Minemalia's official logo (Image via Minemalia Network)

Minemalia is one of the higher-rated Minecraft servers because of its strident staff and multiple game modes. Minemalia provides plenty of Bedwars game types, including solo, duos, triples, and quads. Teams of five and teams of eight can also be utilized for Minemalia Bedwars.

The staff ensures that players don't go against any rules centered on SkyBasing, Cross-Teaming, or trolling. Players can also easily access the server's Bedwars worlds via teleportation NPCs.

4) Ultra Network

Ultra Network's Minecraft logo (Image via Ultra Network)

A smaller server but nonetheless dedicated, Ultra is a great location for a Minecraft beginner hoping to break into Bedwars. The staff is still growing, but they're still committed to weeding out any problematic players from their community.

When it comes to features, Ultra provides all of the Bedwars amenities players can expect, including multiple team sizes and upgrade events. Merchants are also on standby to take players' diamonds and offer them upgrades, ensuring they stay competitive in the heat of a Bedwars battle.

3) Jartex Network

Jartex Network is popular for a reason (Image via Jartex Network)

A high-ranking server across multiple categories, Jartex Network provides everything a Bedwars competitor needs. The Bedwars maps are very well-made, and the server even provides practice spaces for PvP.

Here, players can drop into a world that features plenty of room for players to try out their Bedwars tactics and ensure they're ready to compete.

Jartex's forums also possess a detailed guide to help newer players get up to speed, ensuring they know about mechanics such as knockback and bridging.

2) Herobrine

Herobrine.org's logo is everybody's dreaded Minecraft villain (Image via Herobrine.org)

A server sporting thousands in its community, Herobrine has a well-connected and well-resourced Bedwars world. Players can even create their own realm within Herobrine's server through the use of commands.

This allows players to create private or custom worlds specific for Bedwars enjoyment outside of the larger server community. Otherwise, players should have little to no issue enjoying this server's Bedwars gameplay to its utmost.

1) Blockdrop Bedwars

Blockdrop began as a Bedwars-heavy server before branching out (Image via Blockdrop Network)

Beginning from humble roots as a Bedwars server, Blockdrop has grown significantly to accommodate players of all stripes. Blockdrop keeps itself proactive, and the server has introduced an innovative matchmaking system to further its PvP goals.

Skyblock players have little to complain about with this server, and its community and staff go through strident efforts to ensure cheaters and hackers are removed quickly and effectively. This should be expected from a server that began as a Bedwars server and still stays true to its foundation.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar