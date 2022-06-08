10 best houses to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft’s latest 1.19 update comes with new world generation features such as ancient cities and mangrove swamps. Many players will be looking forward to making a new world to quickly and effectively gain access to these new features.

A new world will require a new home and base, and this makes a new major update a great time for players to create a home in a style they normally wouldn’t.

10 best styles for a house in Minecraft 1.19

10) Starter house

The most classic style of house on this list. The starter house is just that: a basic home that players can build in the first few days of a new Minecraft world to stay safe from the outside world. These houses are typically made of cobblestones, logs, and wooden planks, since these materials are the easiest ones that players can gain access to for building.

They tend to lack any kind of farm, instead acting as a small base of operations from which players can either begin exploring the nearby area, building a mine, or working on a larger scale house. They also tend to be on the smaller side, with room only for the bare essentials: a bed, crafting table, some furnaces, and a small amount of storage.

Short-lived and criminally underrated, the starter house is definitely one that any player should consider when building in a new world.

9) Underground starter house

This style of base combines the best aspects of the underground house and the starter house designs into one relatively compact base. Very similar to the basic starter house, players can construct these in the first day or two of a new Minecraft world. However, they differ in the ease of construction.

A basic underground starter home will take little time, skill, or effort to construct, with there being the potential for simply digging out a small room to place the basics into. However, players can spice things up by creating a more hobbit-style home that blends an artificial door and window area into the side of a hill, with the majority of the build being underground.

The biggest downside to this style of home is its inherent lack of scalability. At least on one level. There is near limitless potential should players want to expand to further levels below, but horizontally, they will be limited to the size of the hill they initially dug into.

8) Survival house

The survival house is a more upscaled version of the starter house. It features many of the same blocks as the starter house, and these are the kinds of blocks that players have abundant access to early in Minecraft (such as logs, wooden planks, stones, bricks, sandstone, and glass). While this is a more basic block palette, these blocks are appealing and work well together.

This house differentiates itself from the starter house by having built-in farms (such as wheat, pumpkin, sugar cane, melon, animal farms, or some combination of these farms). These houses also tend to be slightly larger than an average starter house.

This combination means that players will have better room for storage and ample access to renewable sources of food, making progress in Minecraft easier.

7) Mushroom house

An interesting spin on the typical nature-themed treehouse, this giant fungus home is an enhancement of Minecraft's giant mushrooms. The only downside to this style of house is that players will need the silk touch enchantment to be able to collect the mushroom blocks needed to create a totally custom mushroom house.

This inherently makes a mushroom house a late early or mid-game house unless the player chooses to use the vanilla giant mushrooms as a base for the house.

The biggest advantage of these homes is that they can blend in with the environment around which they are built, especially if they are made in a biome that naturally generates giant mushrooms (such as dark forest and mushroom field biomes).

6) Treehouse

Treehouses are very similar to mushroom houses as a blend between nature and advancement. There are two different styles of treehouses that players might be familiar with. The first is the custom treehouse, which features the player building the treehouse totally from scratch. This is the preferred way to build a treehouse for those more on the creative side of Minecraft.

The second uses a vanilla tree as a baseline, with players retrofitting a house into the available dimensions. This style of treehouse works best in jungle biomes where the giant jungle tree can generate, though players with enough jungle saplings can grow these giant trees wherever they want to build a treehouse. This is the more appealing option for players who care more about the survival side of Minecraft and less about building.

5) Dutch townhouse

This style of build is based on the traditional style of Dutch townhouses that are tall and narrow, often characterized by many different and vibrant colors. They also sport unique styles of roofs, including flat tiered roots, triangular roofs, curved roofs, and completely flat roofs.

These houses are a builder's dream. The wide range of both colors and styles that comprise this style of house make them great for builders wanting to use a multitude of different block palettes to increase their skill. They make great village trading halls, as well. Due to being tall and narrow, many townhouses can fit in a small area, with each villager getting their own house.

Players could also live on the block of townhouses to really help sell the effect. The only downside to a player living in one of these houses is how small they are, as there would be relatively limited space for storage, farms, or even enchanting areas.

4) Dutch colonial house

Based on Dutch-style colonial homes built across a lot of old Dutch colonies, these houses are characterized by large lofts, created by wide A-frames, almost to the extent of being U-frames. More traditional styled Dutch colonial homes feature bricks as either the main building material or an accent material. Additionally, they tend to feature columns near the front door.

The base floors of these homes are quite large, making them great for mid-game bases. Players can fit plenty of furnaces or even a small, automated farm or two inside. There should be plenty of room for storage in the large loft area.

3) Underground tiered house

This base is a majorly upscaled version of the underground starter house. This style of house is characterized by tiered circles carved into the ground, with each layer having different features or subsections. The inherent advantage to this style of base is that it is scalable to any diameter of the circle, meaning players can have as many layers as they think they could ever need.

For example, the largest circle that exists at the top of this inverted pyramid-esque build might be sub-sectioned into different farms. Players might quarter it into wheat, pumpkin, melon, and sugar cane farms, for example.

This ability to scale the house to whatever size the player requires (both in terms of levels and diameter) and the ability to section off areas of the base for distinct purposes make this style of base incredible for creating a self-sustaining system with more than enough storage to take players into the late stages of Minecraft.

2) Modern mansion

Minecraft is particularly well suited for a modernist style. The harsh edges and cubical nature of modernist architecture fit perfectly within the cuboid world of Minecraft. Made up of white and gray, as well as large glass windows, these builds ride a thin line between beautiful and amateurish. When executed well, the builds are refined and pleasant, and when poorly done, they seem like box houses.

These large-scale modern buildings are great options for a late-stage Minecraft base, with ample room for major storage systems, enchanting, as well as farms. The styles of blocks that would work best for these modern buildings are concrete, glass blocks, panes, sea lanterns, and quartz. Any style of block that is relatively bright in color, as well as clean and simple in texture.

1) Victorian mansion

The Victorian style is one that needs no introduction. One of the best-known architectural styles in human history, there are some characteristics that all Victorian-style homes share.

These are the ornate detailing that trims much of the building and sharp spire-like roofs that grant an almost castle-like feel. While stereotypically darker in coloration, there are also white, orange, blue, and even yellow Victorian homes.

These mansions are perfect for late-stage Minecraft players wanting to push their building abilities as far as possible, with the minute and intricate detailing being difficult to effectively translate into a Minecraft build. This detailing will force players to think outside the box, as well as use items they normally wouldn’t. The unique potential for color combinations also helps to make these houses fun to build.

A large mansion-style home should also give players ample space for whatever they might desire, be it automated farms, storage systems, or rooms that are designed to match the overall aesthetic.

