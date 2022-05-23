10 best Minecraft anarchy servers

There are many different multiplayer Minecraft experiences. There are creative servers centered around building for those wanting a more casual affair. For those seeking an experience so modded it barely resembles vanilla, there is hypixel and skyblock.

However, there are anarchy servers for those who wish for the total freedom to see how players will react and handle having no oversight and little to no administrative interference. These servers are some of the game’s most well-known and popular for a reason: the freedom can be nearly intoxicating.

Top ten Minecraft anarchy servers

10) Straight Up Survival

Straight Up is a traditional anarchy server in the grand scheme of things. No hacked clients or mods are allowed, and there are no loot or land protections, meaning users wanting to stay alive will need to travel quite a distance from spawn to adequately hide from new players spawning in.

Otherwise, their base will surely be raided.

9) Mineland

Mineland is one of the game’s most popular servers right now. While several types of gameplay are offered, their anarchy server is one of the best, just due to the player base the server’s popularity allows.

The other game modes offered by Mineland are prison, skywars, skyblock, creative+, PVP, arcade, and bedwars, making this an excellent server for those wanting to experiment with different server types.

8) Moocraft

The Moocraft spawn hub (Image via topg.org)

Moocraft is a slightly less traditional anarchy experience. There is a spawn facility to ease gamers into the anarchy madness, as well as 1.8 combat, which many consider the best the game has ever had.

There is the usual ban on hacked clients and mods, community events, set homes, and an economy plug-in, making community engagement a near-necessity on this semi-anarchy server.

7) Phoenix Anarchy

While Phoenix is not the oldest anarchy server around, having existed for more than a year, it has established itself with quite the identity in the anarchy community. It is one of the fastest-growing anarchy servers around right now.

The server runs on 1.18, so Minecraft’s most recent official release is out now. In addition, it is incredibly light, with quick and snappy response times, even when the player count is maxed out.

6) 9b9t

9b9t is, as the name implies, a copy-cat clone of 2b2t.

While there is no shortage of servers that aim to be identical to 2b2t, 9b9t is one of the oldest clones of 2b2t around, having been created in 2016. Unfortunately, users have reported that there can be some lag issues at times, but with a player cap of over a hundred, this server makes for a good alternative for those wanting to avoid 2b2 t’s long queue times.

5) MC Prison

MC Prison is not a traditional anarchy server. Rather, it combines the ruthlessness and interactivity created by anarchy servers with the more structured hierarchy of Minecraft prison servers. The only real rule is that players cannot use hacked clients for unfair advantages.

They will spawn in at the lowest rank and must use their wits, PVP skills, and any other methods available to make money and progress through the server’s levels via level-ups. The only rule for this server is to do whatever gamers have to do to get ahead of the competition.

4) Purity Vanilla

This server is almost identical to how 2b2t operates. There is next to no oversight or administrative involvement. However, the most significant difference, and draw, of Purity Vanilla is the game version.

Whereas 2b2t operates on Minecraft 1.12.2, Purity Vanilla uses Minecraft 1.17. It is only one version of the game behind, making it one of the most modern anarchy servers.

Unlike some proper anarchy servers, Purity Vanilla does not allow any hacked clients, lag machines, exploits, or other hacking methods.

3) Minetime

Minetime is an anarchy server to the extreme. There are no rules, meaning that hacking clients, mods, griefing, and raiding are all on the table as options to get the better of fellow players.

The only objective is to stay alive, no matter the cost or method used to do so.

2) Minewind

The homepage image for the Minewind website (Image via Minewind)

Minewind is a mostly vanilla anarchy server designed around user engagement.

Whereas other anarchy servers feature purely vanilla gameplay, with the interaction between gamers being the driving force of engagement, Mindwind features custom events, items, and enchantments. It also has teleports, set player homes, and an in-game currency, deggs, to heighten vanilla gameplay and encourage engagement from the community.

1) 2b2t

Well-known and well-loved, 2b2t is the oldest anarchy server in Minecraft and even among the oldest servers running as a whole. 2b2t also features one of the oldest Minecraft worlds in multiplayer, as the world itself has not been reset for multiple years now.

2b2t is by far the most well-known and popular anarchy server, often defining the anarchy server culture for the entire community due to its size.

There is very little oversight on 2b2t, making it probably the most free-form anarchy server in modern Minecraft. The number of times the server owners have gotten involved in the events in-game can be counted on one hand, so given the server’s longevity, this is an incredibly thorough hands-off approach.

The only issues with 2b2t are the massive queue times to get in due to the explosion of popularity and success the server has seen in recent times.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

