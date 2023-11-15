Minecraft players need a place to rest their heads in-game, and there are plenty of ways to create such a space. However, nothing does the job quite like a well-built and well-decorated bedroom. A bedroom can be emblematic of the theme of a home or base, or it can be a personalized space that speaks to the style of the player who created it.

Although building a bedroom can be pretty fun in Minecraft, players sometimes don't quite have a solid design in mind. Fortunately, the decorative minds of the game's community are always sharing cool designs to help fans get ideas for their future projects. Bedrooms make up a sizable part of the designs being spread around.

If Minecraft fans are searching for a design for their next bedroom build, there are more than a few ideas worth considering.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 bedroom designs that should help inspire Minecraft builders

1) Modern wide-window bedroom

Modern Minecraft builds have become a staple among builders, decorators, and architectural enthusiasts. This design incorporates many of the same staples seen in other modern builds, including white concrete or quartz mixed with dark wood types. However, this bedroom takes things to the next level by utilizing dead coral fans as carpeting and implementing a wonderful window scheme.

With wide-reaching windows across the walls and roof, a view of the forest outside is available at all times, creating a tranquil environment.

2) Children's bedroom

This bedroom would be great for a younger Minecraft fan (Image via Emergency-Inside-432/Reddit)

It's no secret that Minecraft is a hit with younger audiences, so family builders and creators may find this design to be nice.

With a compact and well-detailed bed, a pseudo-train track made of railing and a lever, and plenty of well-placed colorful blocks, this design can capture the imagination of a younger player. It uses some modded blocks, but players can always utilize other options if they don't plan on downloading mods to create a build like this.

3) Underground-style bedroom

Sometimes, a more rustic approach is necessary for a Minecraft bedroom (Image via Konor22/Reddit)

For Minecraft fans who stick to the subterranean parts of their world or who simply can't stop mining, this design fits both notions perfectly. Complete with various ore clusters in the walls, an armor stand for display, and a little greenery courtesy of a potted cactus, this bedroom is both rustic and effective.

Moreover, this design might be a nice fit in certain medieval or fantasy builds, depending on their overall theme, so it might be worth experimenting with.

4) Floral pink bedroom

A pop of color from pink flora goes a long way in this Minecraft bedroom (Image via Empy3/Reddit)

Blocks like blackstone and deepslate are incredibly popular among Minecraft builders for their darker coloration, but they can benefit in a huge way from being contrasted with brighter colors. This design implements that notion by adding colorful azalea bushes and spore blossoms to add some rosy pink color to the overall scheme.

This is further bolstered by a pink bed, while polished diorite blocks are used to draw further contrast to the darker base blocks. Overall, this design has plenty of plant life and just enough color pop without going overboard.

5) Nature-themed bedroom

While detail is incredibly useful in Minecraft, a minimalist approach with a well-guided design philosophy can sometimes be just as effective. Such is the case with this nature-themed design that draws on the tones of the natural world, mostly light greens and browns, and utilizes them in its overall color palette.

One of the best features of this design is the use of banners to create tall drapes for the windows, which match perfectly with the carpeting and bed color.

6) Cyan bedroom

A cyan/white color combination can excel in a Minecraft bedroom (Image via Mypixelplace/Reddit)

Thanks to the presence of warped fungus-based blocks in Minecraft, players who love the color cyan are in luck. By using warped wood, doors, and trapdoors, fans can make a lavish blue-green bedroom accented by cyan carpeting and white walls/floors/bedding. Diamond blocks serve as an appealing facsimile of a mirror.

Moreover, the end lights do a great job of brightening up the place without adding the color tones that things like torches and lanterns usually do. However, as an alternative, sea lanterns would also fit with the color scheme while producing plenty of light.

7) Cherry leaf bedroom

Cherry petals float down to the bed in this Minecraft build, which is quite pleasant (Image via Goodlucksil/Reddit)

Cherry trees made their way to Minecraft in the 1.20 update, and their wood has been used extensively in many different builds. Be that as it may, some fans have overlooked their leaf blocks, which have a unique particle effect to simulate the slow falling of cherry blossom leaves.

This bedroom design incorporates cherry leaf blocks on the ceiling above the bed, making it appear as though cherry blossoms/petals are descending on it. Fortunately for players, they won't have to sweep up excess petals and can simply enjoy the calming atmosphere they create.

8) Underwater bedroom

The seas have come to reclaim this Minecraft bedroom (Image via LilyFish-/Reddit)

This may not be the most practical bedroom a Minecraft fan has ever created, but its aesthetic value speaks for itself. Completely submerged underwater, flora like kelp, seagrass, and mangrove leaves have sprouted up to overtake this wood and prismarine bedroom design.

All the while, weathered copper blocks are added for a rustic feel, and the presence of warped stem blocks also lend themselves to the design. Though this bedroom has been lost to the ocean, it still looks like it's holding up pretty well, all things considered.

9) Two-tone bedroom

The half-and-half concept of this bedroom design can be applied to many of its counterparts (Image via Mojang)

It's one thing to include multiple colors in a bedroom build, but splitting them evenly between two tones is an excellent concept. This can be applied to nearly any bedroom as long as players keep symmetry in mind. There's certainly no lack of complementary colors that would serve themselves well in a two-tone design.

This design, in particular, may not have extended its color split to the walls, floors, and ceilings quite yet, but players can undoubtedly come up with some ideas of their own for those applications.

10) Outdoor canopy bedroom

While sleeping outside may not seem ideal for most players, there are ways to make it both stylish and safe. This design has the aesthetic portion handled, creating an awning over a bed complete with banner drapes and a double chest for storage. A piece of bamboo is even potted for a bit of decorative flair against the backdrop of bookcases.

If players can spawn-proof this "bedroom" with enough light source blocks, it can be safeguarded against hostile mobs and work just as effectively as any indoor concept.