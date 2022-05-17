10 best Minecraft Java seeds for speedrunning in May 2022

Speedrunning in Minecraft can be a more intense and rewarding activity, completing Survival Mode's story faster and faster until players can achieve an incredibly rapid time.

Whether Minecraft players are going for their best record or are simply practicing their mechanics in Java Edition, there are several seeds in version 1.18.2 worth taking a look into.

Many of these seeds set players up with great materials from the beginning, ensuring they can get to the Nether quickly and make it to the End portal once they have the requisite eyes of ender.

Fantastic Minecraft speedrun seeds for Java version 1.18.2

10) Quick Desert Spawn (4334684567609788140)

This seed sets players up with easy access to a village and lava (Image via Mojang)

Starting Minecraft players out in a desert biome, access to good materials is just a short walk away. Players will have access to a lava pool right next to them, ensuring they can get obsidian quickly.

Furthermore, a village rests at (X:-176, Z:-160) to collect some free materials. Once players have their eyes of ender secured, they can make a quick sprint to (X:1,508, Z:132) or (X:1477, Z:158) to find the nearest strongholds, hopefully with still plenty of time to spare to break the player's record.

9) Quadruple Taiga Villages (737829229)

Four blacksmiths provide plenty of materials for players in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Village blacksmiths can be some of the biggest speedrunning boons in Minecraft, and this seed drops players right on top of four of them. Right next to the players' spawn is one village (X:32, Z:16), with three others nearby (X:-208, Z:16) (X:96, Z:-240) (X:-160, Z:-240).

A ruined portal also rests right next to the players' spawn at (X:56, Z:72), allowing them to easily hop into the Nether once their looting is finished. The blacksmiths should provide a few pieces of obsidian to complete the portal quickly. The closest stronghold rests at (X:408, Z:-1192) once players are ready to complete the run.

8) Easy-to-Complete Nether Portal (-8551226839261865709)

The seed's map displays its Nether portal and nearby structures (Image via Chunkbase)

The best aspect of this Minecraft seed is its ruined Nether portal at (X:8, Z:56), which is almost complete, possesses no crying obsidian blocks in its frame, and has a loot chest that should contain a flint and steel for the portal's activation. Once players make some quick obsidian, they should be able to hop into the Nether quickly and efficiently.

Sometimes the loot chest in the portal itself even contains obsidian, which would mean players can immediately enter the Nether from just what they find in the portal's loot chest. The stronghold is a little farther away at (X:471, Z:1616), but Minecraft players will likely have saved time getting to the Nether regardless.

7) Four Villages, Two Portals (3293528907)

This seed provides easy blacksmith access and two separate Nether and End portals, respectively (Image via Chunkbase)

Providing multiple villages containing blacksmiths, this Minecraft seed offers plenty of options, including multiple Nether portals and two End portals roughly the same distance from spawn.

The four villages can be found at (X:-144, Z:0), (X:256, Z:112), (X:-192, Z:-144), and (X:16, Z:-272). Two separate ruined Nether portals can be found at (X:104, Z:-264) and (X:24, Z:248), and once Minecraft players have what they need, they can find two strongholds at (X:-924, Z:-908) and (X:1,508, Z:-348).

6) Quick Nether Fortress Access (-1566976102208054440)

This seed allows for quick access to both the Nether and a Nether fortress (Image via Mojang)

This seed has a very direct route to both the Nether and a Nether fortress, ensuring Minecraft players don't take long to find blazes and their precious blaze rods. Spawning in, players have access to a blacksmith-yielding village at (X:112, Z:256), with a near-complete ruined Nether portal at (X:152, Z:248).

Once players are in the Nether, they'll need to be careful as they're quite high up. However, the Nether fortress is still close by at (X:-85, Z:235), and players can also find a piglin bastion remnant at (X:0, Z:176). Once that's finished, Minecraft players can head to (X:1,092, Z:1,012) for a nearby stronghold.

5) Quick Village and Three Ruined Portals (2827700847484890127)

This seed provides multiple ways to enter the Nether (Image via Chunkbase)

Right from spawn, Minecraft players in this seed can find a ruined Nether portal to their east at (X:104, Z:24), but there are also multiple other ruined portals at (X:56, Z:-248) and (X:-264, Z:-280). A nearby plains village at (X:320, Z:176) should also provide materials to help players get on their feet.

Once players have made their way to the Nether, they can hop over to the fortress at (X:238, Z:-101), with a nearby bastion remnant located at (X:-384, Z:-384). As soon as they're back in the Overworld, Minecraft players will have to make a trek to (X:-1,772, Z:-844) to find their stronghold.

4) Double Nether Fortresses (3743273137081918592)

This seed seems innocuous but has a great double Nether fortress once players pass through the nearest portal (Image via Chunkbase)

A Minecraft seed that may not seem like much on its face, there's a very intriguing Nether component to this regardless. Players can find an interesting mountain village at (X:88, Z:160) with a source of lava close by. Once players make their way into the Nether, they're in for a treat.

Two Nether fortresses can be found adjacent to each other at (X:-133, Z:107) and (X:91, Z:219). There's even a bastion remnant nearby at (X:-192, Z:-176). Once back in the Overworld, players can find an underwater stronghold at (X:-1,532, Z:-1,180) and one in a plains biome at (X:1,908, Z:-908).

3) Snow Village, Igloo, and Mega Fortress (1516909618314509237)

Igloos with basements can be helpful if players have time for them (Image via Mojang)

Starting off in a spawn near a snowy/ice biome, Minecraft players can dash to a nearby village at (X:-272, Z:96), with a ruined Nether portal nearby at (X:-536, Z:232).

Once in the Nether, players can find multiple points of interest pertaining to Nether fortresses at (X:-133, Z:-229), (X:11, Z:-165), (X:-69, Z:155), and (X:235, Z:219). The two closest fortresses essentially combine into a large fortress, allowing players to quickly find and kill blazes. Once back in the Overworld, players can head to the stronghold at (X:865, Z:-1187) to get to the End.

There's also an igloo with a basement at (X:-344, Z:376) if Minecraft players want to give it a look.

2) Near-Instant Nether Fortress and Bastion Treasure Room (-7460595002107173768)

Gather Nether materials at a blazing pace with this seed (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed's spawn point may not seem like much, but it does have a village at (X:48, Z:-320) with a ruined Nether portal at (X:312, Z:-424). There's also a surface-level pool of lava at (X:-117, Z:-510) to acquire obsidian.

Once in the Nether, players have nigh-instant access to a fortress at (X:50, Z:-60), with two bastions (including a treasure room) at (X:-272, Z:144) and (X:233, Z:87). Once back in the Overworld, Minecraft players can head to (X:1236, Z:-1436) for the stronghold and the end of their journey.

1) Quadruple Desert Villages (34311228)

Four villages lead to instant materials, and a stronghold lays not far off from spawn (Image via Chunkbase)

Littered with village blacksmiths right at the spawn, this Minecraft seed is exceptional for speedrunners. Whether north, south, east, or west, players can find themselves a village within the spawn desert biome. Ruined Nether portals rest at (X:152, Z:-328) and (X:24, Z:184) for quick Nether access.

When the job of gathering ender pearls and blaze rods is done, a stronghold lays right in the same desert biome at (X:1,364, Z:52).

