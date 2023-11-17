10 best Minecraft servers to play when bored

Minecraft has millions of fans all over the world, and joining its various servers can be a great way to improve your game experience. We have selected the top ten Minecraft servers to play when you're bored out of the many available. These selections provide distinct gameplay, thrilling challenges, and a lively community.

Let's dive into the top Minecraft servers that provide a fresh and riveting experience.

Minecraft servers that will entertain you

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

The top server on our list is PurplePrison, which is well-known for its gameplay that revolves around the prison gameplay. Enter a gripping virtual prison where you must solve riddles, finish tasks, and make it through tough PvP battles.

You can access new locations, acquire useful materials, and form alliances with other prisoners. PurplePrison offers countless hours of competition and excitement with its meticulous prison system, vibrant community, and regular releases.

Inmates are able to gamble against fellow inmates as well as engage in black market trades or tough gang PvP fights. PurplePrison allows you to truly immerse yourself in the prison experience.

2) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Next up is Hypixel, one of the biggest and most prosperous Minecraft servers. With a wide range of game types, including bedwars, survival, skyblock, and many more, Hypixel has something for everyone.

Take on amazing boss battles, lose yourself in exciting minigames, or work with friends to take the top spot in the leaderboards. Hypixel is well-known for its meticulous attention to detail, regular updates, minigames, and active player community. It consistently pushes the limits of what the Minecraft experience can provide.

Join today with your friends and easily play tons of team games together.

3) CubeCraft

IP Address: play.cubecraft.net

CubeCraft is a multiplayer minigame platform that is renowned for providing exhilarating experiences. Take on difficult parkour tasks, participate in frantic PvP matches, or try your teamwork in thrilling game modes like EggWars and SkyWars.

CubeCraft stands out as one of the best servers in the Minecraft universe thanks to its impeccable execution, ongoing innovation, and active player community. If you're looking for an amazing 1.9 PvP experience, CubeCraft provides just that.

The server is available on both Java edition and Bedrock, allowing players on computers, consoles, and mobile to play together. The amazing and friendly community will ensure you have riveting challenges to face.

4) PokeRivals

IP Address: play.pokerivals.com

PokeRivals introduces the popular Pokemon universe into the Minecraft world. Set out on a quest to explore large areas, catch, train, and engage in combat with your fellow Pokemon.

To demonstrate your abilities, pick your starting Pokemon, enlist in player-run gyms, and participate in thrilling PvP matches. PokeRivals puts a new spin on the traditional Minecraft experience with its engaging Pokemon-themed gameplay and vibrant community.

This amazing server implements frequent updates, so you'll always be able to join and play new events. The staff are extremely helpful, so you will never be stuck with an issue.

5) Complex Gaming

IP Address: hub.mc-complex.com

Complex Gaming is the ideal option for individuals seeking a blend of modded and normal survival aspects. There are many different game modes available on this server, such as factions, skyblock, survival, and towny.

Complex Gaming guarantees every minute is filled with adventure because of its dynamic economy system, custom mobs, and engaging quests. Engage in friendly community interactions, construct amazing constructions, and set out on exhilarating quests for an extended period of time.

This is another server that allows you to play pixelmon. It has an extremely active playerbase, so if you're looking to make new friends, join their Minecraft Discord server.

6) Minecadia

IP Address: play.minecadia.com

Minecadia is a server for people who enjoy resource gathering and factions. Enter a faction environment, make friends in the industry, and go on cooperative missions

Your journey to prosperity will be paved with expertise, as the server is full of grinding. Minecadia is perfect for those enthralled with factions because of its novel premise and welcoming community.

Minecadia is owned by the popular YouTuber Meezoid, so you could possibly feature in his videos. Join this server today, raid some factions, grind and get incredible loot, and PvP some players.

7) Atlantic Network

IP Address: play.atlanticnetwork.org

Atlantic Network is devoted to providing an amazing experience in almost all the most popular game modes. Take on heroic missions, fight in intense PvP matches, and solve the mysteries of the painstakingly constructed environment.

With its meticulous attention to detail, strong economic system, and committed team, Atlantic Network stands apart. The server has game modes such as Survival, Skyblock, Creative, KitPvP, and even Factions.

You can play with friends on both Java and Bedrock editions on Atlantic Network.

8) Minecraft Central

IP Address: mccentral.org

Since 2013, fans have been enthralled with Minecraft Central, one of the game's oldest servers. It offers a vast array of game modes, including prison, skyblock, and factions, to suit a variety of preferences. For both novice and seasoned gamers, the server's excellent features, frequent upgrades, and committed staff guarantee a smooth and joyful gaming experience.

Immerse yourself in the game, meet new people, and leave your mark on the server's lengthy history.

9) SmashMC

IP Address: play.smashmc.co

SmashMC is another incredibly popular Pixelmon server. To rule the leaderboards, take part in fierce Pokemon fights, construct and defend your base, and form alliances with other players.

SmashMC promises an exhilarating experience with its unique enchantments, compelling game modes, and a dedicated player community. Gamers can also play with popular YouTubers such as Arpus, who made the video above.

Truly immerse yourself in the Pokemon experience in Minecraft with this server. It is constantly being updated to feature new elements and Pokemon to play with.

10) Pixelblock

IP Address: play.pixelblockmc.com

On Pixelblock, you can play normal survival with an amazing community of players as they display their creativity by building beautiful towns and cities.

Be a part of a dynamic community that values the skill of building intricate things out of simple building pieces. All levels of builders can find an engaging and motivating atmosphere at Pixelblock, whether they are novices or seasoned pros.

If you simply want a more challenging game, then you can try out the gamemode OneBlock. It's akin to Minecraft Skyblock, but you start on just one block and must grind to build out your island and conquer the game.