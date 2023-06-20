10 best tips and tricks for Minecraft builders

Building in Minecraft is one of the core aspects of the sandbox title's gameplay. However, there's a fair amount of skill and knowledge involved, and new players can't typically construct massive mega-builds right from the beginning. Even if that's the case, there are plenty of tricks that can be employed to help players of various skill levels improve their next building project.

Some Minecraft fans may already have some or many of these tricks memorized. Be that as it may, newer players or those who haven't spent a sizable amount of time building may have missed them. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine the building tips in question.

Listing every possible Minecraft building tip would be nigh impossible, but it doesn't hurt to check out some of the most notable ones.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Avoid over-detailing and other building tips to improve a player's next Minecraft project

1) Avoid Flat Walls

When Minecraft players are learning the game, or when they're building a quick shelter, creating flat walls in a build is understandable. However, once they are beginning to hone their building skills, it's best to avoid flat walls as much as possible. This is due to an overuse of flat walls creating an overall boxy build.

By adding trim with slabs or even using different block types that show cracks or imperfections, players can add variety to their build and make it look much more developed. The least square-like a build is, the better it tends to look in the long run in many cases.

2) Blueprints Prevent Mistakes

Oftentimes, running into a build without any forethought can lead to a lot of headaches for Minecraft players. Not having a plan can lead to unexpected hangups like uneven dimensions or incorrect block and decoration placements. Due to this fact, it's recommended to begin with a blueprint or foundation.

Laying the early groundwork for a Minecraft build helps players visualize it as they construct it. This also minimizes potential mistakes that can occur during the building process.

3) The Overall Theme Matters

Constructing standard houses and builds is fine in Minecraft, but sticking to an overarching theme can truly bring out the appeal of a project. The theme can be just about anything a player can think of, which is part of the reason that building communities have spun off into niches like cottagecore, fantasy, or sci-fi.

The theme for a build can even be inspired by its environment or the biome it is placed in. It's up to players which theme to use, but doing so should help them determine the block and decoration choices they should utilize.

4) Know Your Color Schemes

Block and decoration choice certainly matters in Minecraft builds. However, the color of said blocks/decorations/items is just as important if not more so. Certain colors will gel together nicely, but others will clash and cause some pretty rough visual contrasts that players will want to avoid.

The final choice of color scheme is left to a player's discretion, but it doesn't hurt to get familiar with which colors pair well together.

5) Avoid Over-Detailing

Detail is largely responsible for making a standard Minecraft build into something special. Even though this is the case, there's a fine line between adding detail and placing too much into a build. Players who tend to add the likes of trapdoors, slabs, and stair blocks can occasionally apply them a bit too often.

By backing up a bit and zooming out from a build and taking a look at it, players can typically spot over-detail by the amount of business or visual noise. If the build is looking a bit too much like a pixelated mess in a certain spot, it may be best to remove some blocks.

6) Paths and Greenery are Important

Although they won't exactly fit in certain futuristic-styled builds, adding pathways and foliage to a build can be incredibly useful for its aesthetic value. This is true, depending on the biome the build is placed in and how much natural flora and fauna can be found there.

Creating non-linear pathways with various dirt, stone, and wood blocks and pairing them with path-side trees/shrubs/flowers can be a huge boost to a build. These paths are perfect both on the approach to a build as well as around its perimeter in some cases.

7) Size Isn't Everything

There's no arguing that mega-builds can be gorgeous and awe-inspiring. The amount of work and dedication placed on creating them is just as impressive as the builds themselves. However, plenty of smaller builds can be just as visually impressive while being much more manageable with regard to scale.

Starting small is also advised for newer players. Learning tricks and building techniques on a small scale can often translate to larger builds in the future.

8) Pattern Your Flooring

Sure, creating a standard floor out of one or two block types does the necessary job for a Minecraft build. However, there is so much more potential to bring out the true value of a well-made floor. With the right blocks on hand, players can create visually stimulating patterns that perfectly fit the build's overall theme.

Block variety truly shines when it comes to floor patterns, so Minecraft players should experiment as much as possible to find which materials pair well together.

9) Mold Your Landscape

Location can be a huge part of what makes a Minecraft build special, so players may want to familiarize themselves with landscaping to make their project pop. A castle's appeal can look much more visually compelling when couched near a huge mountain range or overlooking a wide ocean biome.

Creating excellent terrain can often be tougher than constructing the Minecraft build itself, so players will need to be patient and take things slowly as they sculpt the environment.

10) Empty Space is Still Useful

When Minecraft players are creating builds, it can be tempting to fill as much empty space as possible with blocks and decorations. Depending on the build, though, fans may want to hold off on filling all of the space available to them. Open-concept creations can be just as appealing as those that use thousands of blocks compacted together.

Open builds are also incredibly useful for Minecraft fans creating their builds in Survival or Hardcore Mode. Allowing a project to have some open space around it can save players plenty of resources in the long run.

