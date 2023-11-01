Minecraft bases come in plenty of shapes, sizes, and locations. Some players even venture underground to create their homes. Considering how sizable the underground spaces of the game can be when they're cleared out, players have a ton of space to work with. As a result, they have come up with some pretty compelling underground base designs.

If Minecraft players are having a tough time coming up with an idea for their underground base, the community is a huge source of help. In addition to offering helpful building tips, many players share their designs on social media to inspire their counterparts and help them make their own creations.

If Minecraft players are looking for some great underground base designs, there are more than a few worth checking out.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

10 awesome underground base designs in Minecraft

1) Lush base

An underground Minecraft base can be heavily improved with greenery (Image via AniGoBuilds/Reddit)

Lush caves certainly have their appeal in Minecraft. Even a little bit of foliage underground can really bring a build to life.

Since this is the case, a lush cave-inspired design can be an excellent fit for a subterranean base. Complete with farms, glow berries, and vines galore, this design can be both cozy and productive when it comes to food sources.

2) False sky base

Living underground in Minecraft can be fun, but some fans still prefer to look up at the sky and enjoy the sun and stars. Fortunately, with a little build expertise, players can create a pseudo sky within their underground base to provide the visuals of being above ground in the Overworld.

Tasteful and precise placement of light source blocks is incredibly important in build designs like this, but a little trial and error will only make players better builders in the end.

3) Hydroponics lab

This Minecraft base has all the crops a player could possibly need (Image via Aistan83/Reddit)

This design may be a bit similar to the lush cave design but uses a technical and modern look combined with the tiered construction of various crop farms. Each type of crop is grown around the clock thanks to the artificial light provided, so players certainly won't lack food if they're playing on Survival Mode.

Moreover, this base design could be quite useful during underground survival challenges, ensuring that fans don't have to head topside until it's absolutely necessary.

4) Ravine base

An underground Minecraft base doesn't necessarily mean that it's completely enclosed (Image via Matthew252598/Reddit)

When Minecraft players think of an underground base, it's hard not to immediately jump to a design that has no exposure to the sky. However, there are plenty of base builds that keep themselves firmly underground while still having a window to the surface, and ravine bases are one of the better examples.

If fans find a deep ravine, they should create rooms and amenities within it, mining as they go. All the while, they can look from below and see the sun or the stars. They can even create a means of climbing out of the ravine when they need to head out on adventures.

5) Underground city

Sometimes, a single underground Minecraft base isn't enough (Image via GamingGrannyGuru/Reddit)

If Minecraft fans are playing in multiplayer or simply want to change where they place their blocks and utilities, creating an entire underground city may be the way to go. This design should be a fairly easy build, as it requires simple materials like mossy stone bricks and footpaths created with a shovel over dirt.

Moreover, fans shouldn't be shy about experimenting. If they have lavish blocks and decorations to use, there's nothing wrong with moving beyond simple stone bricks and wooden doors.

6) Nether-style base

This Nether-styled Minecraft base is both eerie and eye-catching at the same time (Image via ItsTheL0b/Reddit)

The Nether may be a pretty inhospitable place, but that doesn't stop some players from creating bases in it. Additionally, plenty of fans take the resources they collect in the fiery dimension and make builds squarely within the Overworld, and this design is a great one for underground bases.

A huge appeal in this subterranean build is the use of purple stained glass to create a visual theme not unlike a Nether portal. It may not exactly mesh well with the ordinary environment of the Overworld, but it's sure to impress all the same.

7) Underground mansion

With enough space, Minecraft players can make a mansion of their dreams all underground (Image via Aminto9/Reddit)

Mansions are a staple among Minecraft builders, but there aren't any rules dictating where they have to be constructed. If fans are willing to make enough space underground, they can create a mansion much like this design.

Complete with a redstone lamp-lit walkway, an exterior moat, and end lights lining the cavern, this mansion stands out and remains well-lit no matter what. That's certainly a plus, as caves and other subterranean environments are typically a breeding ground for hostile mobs.

8) Glass house

This Minecraft base has a compact design and a glass roof that provides natural lighting (Image via LiPixel/Reddit)

Although using light source blocks is great for underground builds, fans sometimes need a little natural sunlight, which is exactly what makes glass roofs so nice. This design uses them plentifully while still keeping the majority of the base out of sight and deeper underground. From the bedroom, players can gaze at the sunlight above them before heading down the stairs into their other rooms.

With enough space, players can create an entire network of rooms to meet all of their needs, from farming to storage to enchanting. The final choices are up to them.

9) Underground hotel

If Minecraft fans need accommodations for multiple players and don't want to resort to creating a city, they can always use a multi-tiered building concept to create a hotel instead. Complete with personal rooms, survival amenities, and some nice aquariums in the hallways, this design is both luxurious and out of sight above ground.

Obviously, players are free to customize a build idea like this as much as they can to give it their own personal flair. This is a moment where block variety and color schemes can come heavily into play.

10) Modern underground house

The modern aesthetic can be applied to a wide array of builds (Image via Kierankumar91/Reddit)

Modern builds are one of the most popular aesthetics in Minecraft and can come in countless forms thanks to the creativity of the player base. Look no further than this underground modern home, complete with rooftop gardens, a full patio complete with seating, and more than enough glass blocks to allow the natural sunlight to shine down.

If fans are hoping to tackle a build idea like this, they're best served to collect plenty of quartz or white concrete blocks ahead of time in Survival Mode. However, playing in Creative Mode or using commands obviously removes the time spent accruing resources.