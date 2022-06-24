10 best secret bases in Minecraft 1.19 ranked

Minecraft is a game of endless creativity, and its player base delivers patch after patch. Even after The Wild Update in version 1.19, the community has created various builds that impress and inspire.

One of the time-honed traditions in Minecraft is the creation of secret bases. Sometimes, they're created out of enjoyment. Other times, they're made on multiplayer servers to serve their purpose of being obscure and difficult to enter. No matter what purpose they may serve, players don't lack secret base designs to recreate or take inspiration from.

Below, players can find some of the best options to utilize in version 1.19.

Ranking the top secret base designs in Minecraft The Wild Update

10) Hidden Basement Base

This base rests underneath an ordinary home (Image via kiuu :)))/Pinterest)

An underground base is certainly nothing groundbreaking in Minecraft, but it can be hidden quite well. This base design employs multiple floors' worth of rooms, complete with everything survival players might need. Its two entrances are well-hidden beneath an ordinary Minecraft house and a small lake nearby.

The house may seem fairly innocuous, but the base underneath is another story entirely. As a matter of fact, it's even more complex than the house built upon it to obscure its entrance.

9) Hidden Underground "Tree" Base

A tree makes for an excellent cover-up to a base (Image via Smithers Boss/YouTube)

Much like the hidden underground base in the previous listing, this base features the use of above-ground blocks to hide its presence. In this case, this design by Smithers Boss on YouTube houses itself underneath a standard birch tree.

Using a lever-activated piston, players can open their hidden entrance under the tree while keeping the opening mechanism hidden at other times. A small ladder leads down into the base, containing plenty of storage and an additional floor at the lowest point with a bed. If players like, they can expand on this design and add additional rooms as long as they have room underground.

8) Pond Entry Base

This base can be completely ignored unless players have a keen eye (Image via WolfCommander13/Instructables)

If Minecraft players have a body of water nearby, they can utilize a few tricks to make a base hidden underneath. This example by WolfCommander13 utilizes a small pond for its entrance.

Players can submerge themselves into the water, descending a shaft that operates similarly to a water elevator. Once at the bottom, players enter the base itself, well-lit and decorated to their tastes. At the surface level, it can be considerably difficult to detect a base hidden underwater. This is especially true if the base is buried beneath a very deep body of water like a lake or even the ocean itself.

7) Waterfall Door Base

This design is one of the most traditional in the game (Image via Minecraftdotnet/YouTube)

Sometimes, Minecraft players don't need an excessive amount of automation to hide their base. Dating back to the game's earliest days, simply using liquid blocks like water can obscure a base sufficiently.

This design is simple, using a small amount of redstone machinery to control the flow of a waterfall. When the flow has stopped, players can enter their base, then reactivate the water flow. Ideally, players will want their waterfall to look as organic as possible to not draw attention. Otherwise, this secret base design is cheap and effective.

6) Bed Entry Base

Players can enter their base via a broken bed in this design (Image via Khubeb786/YouTube)

This Minecraft base utilizes an intriguing mechanic to access the underground portion. Specifically, a button on a nearby wall is connected to two command blocks. Once activated, the command block destroys the bed in the small home. Players standing on the bed can then safely drop into the hidden base. The blocks then replace the hole created by the broken bed so as not to raise suspicion.

Intruders will essentially be entering an empty room, but Minecraft players will be secure underground and completely out of sight.

5) Trap Door Crawl Space Base

Trapdoors can make for snug entrances that remain mostly out of sight (Image via Mojang)

Trap Doors are one of Minecraft's simplest blocks to build. They're used for many reasons, but they can make for an excellent base build too.

Since Minecraft players can crawl underneath small spaces and through open trap doors, they can be tactically placed for a secret base entrance. Ideally, players will want to place the trapdoor in an innocuous location where it isn't easily spotted. From there, they can build the base after a short trip through a horizontal or vertical tunnel.

4) Mountainside Stone Door Base

This base's entrance is incredibly difficult to spot (Image via Alex_Hobson/PlanetMinecraft)

Operating using a simple premise, this base is nonetheless incredibly effective. Using a piston-operated stone block door, the entrance blends into the side of a mountain. This door can be activated in many ways, but a stone button may be the best option for concealment purposes.

As soon as the piston door activates, it can be sealed once more, and players can enter the base. With a large enough mountain as a building site, Minecraft players should be able to build a sizable multi-room base complete with all the amenities they need before venturing back out into their world.

3) Mushroom Base

A hollowed red mushroom makes for a perfect hidden base (Image via rolieboy204/Instructables)

Red mushrooms grown to maximum size in forests and mushroom field biomes are deceptively roomy. If hollowed out, Minecraft players can create a condensed base that looks exactly like an ordinary large red mushroom.

Granted, this base can be somewhat fragile and may attract players, specifically hunting mushroom blocks. However, if placed in a mushroom field biome, it should blend in enough to remain out of notice, especially in lower population multiplayer situations.

2) Powder Snow Base

Powder snow can completely obscure a base entrance (Image via SomeNutzGuy/YouTube)

An often-overlooked block in Minecraft, powder snow can be collected via a bucket to cover existing blocks. It's often found in colder environments such as snowy biomes and mountain peaks.

Since this block blankets a large part of these areas, it's a perfect way to hide an underground base entrance. At its essence, this design by SomeNutzGuy on YouTube allows players to crouch through a blanket of powder snow to a shaft below. It's then possible to drop down into the base itself, being completely undetectable to the naked eye.

1) Auto-Open Command Block Base

This base's entrance is almost impossible to ascertain (Image via BeezeeBox/Facebook)

If Minecraft players have access to a command block, they can make a hidden base that's almost impossible to find. This is accomplished by finding an innocuous location such as a hill or a mountain.

Once there, players can carve out and decorate their base before creating the entrance. The mechanic that obscures the entrance involves a small redstone circuit, two sticky pistons, and a command block running the command "/testfor @a[r=8]" before setting the block to repeat and selecting the "always active" condition.

Without the need for pressure plates, buttons, or levers, this base design allows players to simply approach their door and open it. Unless other Minecraft players see you enter, they'll have no clue that this base's entrance exists.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

