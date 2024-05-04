10 cool Minecraft PE skins (2024)

Using Minecraft skins is a great way to personalize a character avatar. Over the nearly 10 years since Bedrock's release, there have been tens of thousands, if not more, skins uploaded to the Bedrock Marketplace. This can make it nearly impossible to find interesting and unique skins worth using.
The 10 cool Minecraft Pocket Edition skins detailed below are available in the Marketplace as of 2024 and are definitely worth considering.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
10 amazing Minecraft PE skins available through the Marketplace
1) Heart Pottery
Skinpack Cost: 310 Minecoins
The Minecraft Heart Pottery skin is created by Ninja Squirrel Gaming. It is one of the 17 skins included in the Pixel Camo Blocks 1.20 pack. This cosmetic is styled after a decorated pot created using the heart sherd found through archeology.
There are four decorated pot skins featured in the pack, each with a different design, though the Heart Pottery skin is probably the best for one reason. It's already funny to imagine the pot fighting back against a player, but it's even funnier to imagine the dangerous pot having a heart as decoration while it does so.
2) Zombie
Skinpack Cost: 160 Minecoins
The Zombie skin, created by Monster Egg Studios, is a very visually distinct take on one of Minecraft's oldest mobs.
It almost resembles a cartoonishly rendered and cel-shaded papercraft figure. This incredibly unique style is reason enough to consider this amazing PE skin.
3) Diving Copper
Skinpack Cost: 310 Minecoins
Diving Copper, by Hourglass Studios, is featured in the Copper Suits skin pack. It takes inspiration from what suits of copper armor could look like if Mojang were to add them.
Diving Copper is specifically based on vintage diving suits and is thoroughly oxidized. This gorgeous skin is great for when players hunt for the Minecraft coast armor trim in shipwrecks.
4) Finn the Human
Mashup Cost: 990 Minecoins
The Finn the Human skin is from one of the best official Minecraft mashups. It is one of 51 featured in the mashup.
However, the Finn skin is the best for how well it's able to capture the likeness of the show's iconic hero. The series' art style translates into the game's blocky art surprisingly well, a testament to the talent of the artists.
5) SCP-049
Skinpack Cost: 490 Minecoins
The SCP-049 skin, created by Owls Cubed, is found in the SCP: CONTAINMENT BREACH HD skin pack. It is quite a detailed and well-made rendition of the iconic villain from the internet's most famous collective fiction universe.
The eyes of the entity's plague doctor mask are especially eerie and piercing, fitting for a being always on the hunt for The Pestilence.
6) Sidon Ithano
Skinpack Cost: 490 Minecoins
Sidon Ithano is another official skin, this time from the Star Wars Sequel skin pack. While the pack has more than 50 different Star Wars skins, Sidon Ithano stands out for two reasons.
The first is the color scheme, with the helmet being a bright, saturated red. The second is the unique helmet model, which helps the skin stand out as unique and interesting.
7) Spider
Skinpack Cost: 160 Minecoins
The Spider skin, by Razzleberries, is part of the Steampunk Mobs skin pack. It features a humanoid spider mob, styled after a steampunk inventory. The brown leather colors invoke an almost old-timey western feel, but the brass goggles are unmistakably steampunk — a fun blend.
This skin would be perfect for working on builds based on Minecraft's best steampunk creations.
8) Master Chief
Mashup Cost: 990 Minecoins
The final official skin is the Master Chief skin, available for free as part of the official Master Chief mashup pack. It's one of two free skins available in the mashup, with the other being his trusty AI companion Cortana.
The Mjolnir armor from the Halo series has been translated into the game's pixelized art style exceptionally well. It's recognizable as Spartan armor but not visually cluttered.
9) Ripple Pink
Skinpack Cost: 160 Minecoins
The Ripple Pink skin, created by Monster Egg Studios, stands out from many of the other skins available on Minecraft Bedrock's Marketplace due to its bright pink coloration and hypnotic pattern.
It almost resembles a board game piece brought to life more than a player character, making it a very unique choice.
10) Blue Axolotl
Skinpack Cost: 490 Minecoins
Blue Axolotl is another skin by Razzleberries. As the name suggests, this cosmetic is based on Minecraft's rarest axolotl variant, the blue axolotl. It also features an adorable mauve scarf to match the similarly colored accenting.
This skin would be perfect for teaming up with actual axolotls to take down ocean monuments and make Minecraft guardian farms.