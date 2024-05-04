10 cool Minecraft PE skins (2024)

Using Minecraft skins is a great way to personalize a character avatar. Over the nearly 10 years since Bedrock's release, there have been tens of thousands, if not more, skins uploaded to the Bedrock Marketplace. This can make it nearly impossible to find interesting and unique skins worth using.

The 10 cool Minecraft Pocket Edition skins detailed below are available in the Marketplace as of 2024 and are definitely worth considering.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 amazing Minecraft PE skins available through the Marketplace

1) Heart Pottery

The Heart Pottery skin (Image via Mojang)

Skinpack Cost: 310 Minecoins

The Minecraft Heart Pottery skin is created by Ninja Squirrel Gaming. It is one of the 17 skins included in the Pixel Camo Blocks 1.20 pack. This cosmetic is styled after a decorated pot created using the heart sherd found through archeology.

There are four decorated pot skins featured in the pack, each with a different design, though the Heart Pottery skin is probably the best for one reason. It's already funny to imagine the pot fighting back against a player, but it's even funnier to imagine the dangerous pot having a heart as decoration while it does so.

2) Zombie

All of the skins in the MOB! skinpack are great, but Zombie stands out from the rest (Image via Mojang)

Skinpack Cost: 160 Minecoins

The Zombie skin, created by Monster Egg Studios, is a very visually distinct take on one of Minecraft's oldest mobs.

It almost resembles a cartoonishly rendered and cel-shaded papercraft figure. This incredibly unique style is reason enough to consider this amazing PE skin.

3) Diving Copper

The Diving Copper skin is great for players that enjoy exploring the game's seas (Image via Mojang)

Skinpack Cost: 310 Minecoins

Diving Copper, by Hourglass Studios, is featured in the Copper Suits skin pack. It takes inspiration from what suits of copper armor could look like if Mojang were to add them.

Diving Copper is specifically based on vintage diving suits and is thoroughly oxidized. This gorgeous skin is great for when players hunt for the Minecraft coast armor trim in shipwrecks.

4) Finn the Human

Honestly, almost any of the Adventure Time skins could have gotten this spot (Image via Mojang)

Mashup Cost: 990 Minecoins

The Finn the Human skin is from one of the best official Minecraft mashups. It is one of 51 featured in the mashup.

However, the Finn skin is the best for how well it's able to capture the likeness of the show's iconic hero. The series' art style translates into the game's blocky art surprisingly well, a testament to the talent of the artists.

5) SCP-049

SCP-049 is one of the best realized skins of this skin pack (Image via Mojang)

Skinpack Cost: 490 Minecoins

The SCP-049 skin, created by Owls Cubed, is found in the SCP: CONTAINMENT BREACH HD skin pack. It is quite a detailed and well-made rendition of the iconic villain from the internet's most famous collective fiction universe.

The eyes of the entity's plague doctor mask are especially eerie and piercing, fitting for a being always on the hunt for The Pestilence.

6) Sidon Ithano

Sidon Ithano is quite unique among the different Star Wars skins (Image via Mojang)

Skinpack Cost: 490 Minecoins

Sidon Ithano is another official skin, this time from the Star Wars Sequel skin pack. While the pack has more than 50 different Star Wars skins, Sidon Ithano stands out for two reasons.

The first is the color scheme, with the helmet being a bright, saturated red. The second is the unique helmet model, which helps the skin stand out as unique and interesting.

7) Spider

Spider is a fitting skin for an engineer, as climbing around machines to build them is similar (Image via Mojang)

Skinpack Cost: 160 Minecoins

The Spider skin, by Razzleberries, is part of the Steampunk Mobs skin pack. It features a humanoid spider mob, styled after a steampunk inventory. The brown leather colors invoke an almost old-timey western feel, but the brass goggles are unmistakably steampunk — a fun blend.

This skin would be perfect for working on builds based on Minecraft's best steampunk creations.

8) Master Chief

Master Chief's iconic armor fits into Minecraft much better than one would expect (Image via Mojang)

Mashup Cost: 990 Minecoins

The final official skin is the Master Chief skin, available for free as part of the official Master Chief mashup pack. It's one of two free skins available in the mashup, with the other being his trusty AI companion Cortana.

The Mjolnir armor from the Halo series has been translated into the game's pixelized art style exceptionally well. It's recognizable as Spartan armor but not visually cluttered.

9) Ripple Pink

Ripple Pink is one of the most unique skins on the Marketplace (Image via Mojang)

Skinpack Cost: 160 Minecoins

The Ripple Pink skin, created by Monster Egg Studios, stands out from many of the other skins available on Minecraft Bedrock's Marketplace due to its bright pink coloration and hypnotic pattern.

It almost resembles a board game piece brought to life more than a player character, making it a very unique choice.

10) Blue Axolotl

The Blue Axolotl skin might be the only way a player ever sees this otherwise elusive mob (Image via Mojang)

Skinpack Cost: 490 Minecoins

Blue Axolotl is another skin by Razzleberries. As the name suggests, this cosmetic is based on Minecraft's rarest axolotl variant, the blue axolotl. It also features an adorable mauve scarf to match the similarly colored accenting.

This skin would be perfect for teaming up with actual axolotls to take down ocean monuments and make Minecraft guardian farms.