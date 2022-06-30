10 cool skins for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft's massive collection of skins provides players with a great way to customize their characters.

Using a player skin is one of the surest ways to express your personality or let other players know what you might be interested in.

Players won't be short of options when it comes to downloading a skin. There are various websites online where one can find or create the ideal skin. Players can also download skins via the Minecraft Marketplace on Bedrock Edition platforms.

Regardless of how players download skins, they can find a great list of intriguing options below.

America Chavez, Hog Rider and 8 other great skins to consider using in Minecraft 1.19

1) Incognito

This shadowy skin certainly looks mysterious (Image xTheft/MinecraftSkins.net)

This skin is a great option for players who want to keep a few secrets. Complete with a shadowy visage, a dark hat and a trenchcoat, players will certainly not give much of their personality away.

This skin might also not be bad for stalking targets in the dark since it blends so well into the shadows. This man of mystery will ensure players keep their secrets safe and only show themselves when they have deemed it appropriate.

2) Paper Bag

This character skin seems a bit embarrassed (Image via 16pxl/MinecraftSkins.net)

Though this skin may not be as secretive as the Incognito skin, it still obscures a player's face. One has to ask why this particular skin is wearing a paper bag over its head. Are they using a poorly-made disguise? Or are they simply embarrassed to be seen in public?

Only the creator knows for sure, but this skin is still quite stylish minus the silly-looking paper bag occupying its head. Players might enjoy this skin for a few laughs, at the very least.

3) America Chavez

One of Marvel's freshest faces makes its way to Minecraft (Image via JMCT/MinecraftSkins.net)

Having recently been featured in a live-action capacity in Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness, America Chavez has risen in popularity with fans of Marvel comics and its film studio.

America is a young girl with the power to open star-shaped rifts across universes. This power brought her into contact with multiple versions of Dr. Stephen Strange.

Players may not be able to use her teleportation powers when they don this skin. However, it still looks great and can be fun to use to start a conversation with Marvel fans around the world.

4) Beach Pig

Be ready for the summer with this pig-themed skin (Image via IamJorgito/MinecraftSkins.net)

With summer in full swing and the temperature rising, it's important for players to stay cool. This skin does that perfectly, featuring a pig with a nice pair of sunglasses, a Hawaiian shirt and some breezy shorts.

With this skin equipped, players will be ready for any beach trip or swimming outing. It may fall out of favor later in the year when summer comes to a close, but at the moment, it's an awesome skin to try out.

5) TV Explorer

This unique skin has plenty of personality to go around (Image via Pebir/MinecraftSkins.net)

One of the more unique skin styles to come out in recent years, this creation features a character with ragged clothing but an LCD TV screen for a head.

Where this character originated from is anybody's guess, but it looks like it might fit in nicely in a fantasy or post-apocalyptic setting.

However, don't let its potential setting fit fool you; this skin is still intricately detailed and should be used at a player's leisure if they enjoy its appearance.

6) Tyrant T-00

This imposing figure may strike fear into the hears of a few players (Image via Fooj/MinecraftSkins.net)

Resident Evil 2's remake is one of the more successful horror titles to have been released. Minecraft players can now take on the form of one of its most iconic antagonists.

This skin takes the likeness of the T-00 Tyrant, also known in-game as "Mr. X," the lumbering bio-organic weapon that hounds Leon and Claire relentlessly throughout the game.

Observant players may notice this skin from a distance, and some may even get a little spooked by the visage it portrays.

7) Bearded Steve

Steve takes on a whole new look with this skin (Image via CornCobDog/MinecraftSkins.net)

Minecraft's protagonist Steve has retained the same appearance for over a decade, so he's in sore need of a few improvements.

This particular skin gives Steve a much more rugged appearance, sporting a beard and some darker-colored clothes.

This version of Steve seems much more like a survivalist than the standard skin, and that might be right up the alley for players who enjoy a barebones survival experience.

8) Hog Rider

One of Clash of Clans' most memorable units has arrived in Mojang's beloved game (Image via Fox/MinecraftSkins.net)

Clash of Clans has remained a top fixture when it comes to the mobile strategy game charts, and it possesses a very dedicated fanbase. These fans can enjoy bringing their love of the strategy game to the world's most popular sandbox game with this Hog Rider skin.

The Hog Rider is known for riding into battle on the massive hogs that give them their name. Minecraft players can recreate the ability to ride a hog in-game by strapping a saddle on a pig and riding it around with a carrot on a stick.

9) Amethyst Axolotl

This skin is sure to grab attention (Image via Cleora/MinecraftSkins.net)

The axolotl mob and amethyst geode structures were both introduced in the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update. In that light, why not combine them together?

This amethyst axolotl skin is flashy and cute at the same time. It will be great at grabbing other players' attention. It may not suit every player's tastes for this reason, but it's certainly worth a try just to see the reactions one might receive.

It isn't every day a player sees a humanoid axolotl made of pure amethyst, after all.

10) MKX Leatherface

This version of Leatherface was featured as a Mortal Kombat X variant (Image via Demetrius/MinecraftSkins.net)

Leatherface is one of the most iconic figures in all of horror. His most recent video game appearance was in Mortal Kombat X, though he has also appeared in Dead by Daylight and has his own game arriving soon.

Regardless, this skin takes on Leatherface's likeness from one of his variants in Mortal Kombat X. It's complete with a nice flannel work shirt, a tattered apron and the skin mask the character is so well-known for.

This skin should be an excellent option for fans of horror and slasher movies in particular.

