10 most difficult Minecraft houses to build in 2022

With over 150 different blocks to choose from in Minecraft, the sky is truly the limit when it comes to player creativity and build designs. Being able to create almost anything the player can think of is what makes Minecraft such an amazing game. All sorts of crazy contraptions have been made in game, such as roller coasters, entire cities and even a working graphing calculator.

But with all of these amazing creations, sometimes the player just wants to build a place to call home. Still, some have a tendency to get a bit carried away when building their houses and can create some truly difficult-to-emulate homes.

Top 10 most difficult-to-build Minecraft houses in 2022

Choosing the right materials isn't just about the way that something looks, although it can have a huge part in the project. If the player is in Survival Mode, they will need to choose blocks they can readily access.

This doesn't apply in Creative Mode, but nonetheless, players will still want to pick the best looking blocks for the job. Once the blocks have been chosen, the build construction can begin.

10) Hanging house

Not only is this house extremely unique, but it looks great too. Conceptually, it allows players to create a house that can be free-hanging to both avoid danger and get a wonderful view of the world around them.

Created by SheepGG on YouTube, this build can be a bit complicated for a beginner, but can ultimately be changed up to make it unique to the player who is building it.

9) Japanese-style house

There is no doubt that Japanese-style architecture is beautiful, and this build by BlueBits on YouTube takes it to the next level.

The esthetics of the build really stand out, especially with the pink tree directly next to it. Players can use this to inspiration to create an entire village of Japan inspired houses, either creating an entirely new one from scratch, or modifying an existing village in their world.

8) A real architect's base

For those looking to build a house with a bit of a modern look to add to their world, this is a wonderful Minecraft creation.

Made by YouTuber JUNS MAB Architecture tutorial, players can make this extremely large house fit into any world they desire. As it stands now, it is a very uniform design, though hard for players to create if they want to make this in their Survival worlds.

7) Akira Island

Redditor u/besavewearshoes created this beautiful island build (Image via u/besafewearshoes/Reddit)

Sometimes players just want a bit of peace and quiet on a spot that's all for themselves. This is where this beautiful island build called Akira Island by Redditor u/besafewearshoes comes in.

Players can have their own little place for serenity when they create their own version of this amazing build. They can even throw in some shaders for maximum effect.

6) Survival Castle

This amazing survival castle is truly a sight to behold in Minecraft (Image via u/DTH217/Reddit)

Some players can really make some amazing creations inside their Survival worlds.

For Redditor u/DTH217, this castle is not only an amazing feat of engineering, but it's amazing for a Survival build. Boasting multiple towers as well as courtyards, this build looks like it truly came out of medieval times. Players can try their hand at making one of these in their own Survival worlds.

5) Mountain House

Players can be safe inside of the mountain with this build (Image via xgoldrobin/Instagram)

Making a house on the sheer face of a cliff is not always the easiest thing to do. Making it look great is an even harder task.

This build showcased on Instagram by user xgoldrobin highlights that living on the side of a cliff may not be so bad after all. Players would be safe from many dangers, and could switch up the materials to whatever they want in their own versions of the build.

4) A floating base

This floating base is truly a remarkable creation in Minecraft (Image via u/AmazingCandle/Reddit)

Having a base that floats above everything can give players a bit of an odd feeling. What's really crazy about this build though is that it was created on a Survival Multiplayer SMP server.

Reddit user u/AmazingCandle created this build that utilizes multiple circular rooms to create an interesting design that is both elegant as well as functional.

3) DuronSymbolika

This amazing castle is truly a marvel to behold in Minecraft (Image via u/151owners/Reddit)

Reddit user u/151owners named this castle DuronSymbolika, which is after the symbol of endurance. It's easy to see why when looking at this monsterous build.

Any player that would want to emulate this build would be in for a very long process, and even more so if they created it inside a survival world.

2) Battleship

This 100% survival battleship can blow away the competition in Minecraft (Image via u/stickmanhasfeet/Reddit)

Life at sea can be a very hard one, and even more so if that person is on a battleship. However, Reddit user u/stickmanhasfeet was able to create this amazing replica of a battleship in a 100% survival world. This makes the feat of designing this even more impressive.

While the guns may not actually fire, the ship looks very imposing and should keep many mobs or players at bay.

1) Beacon megabase

Players who want true power should build a beacon megabase (Image via u/Trollyn_/Reddit)

Players who want to dream of ultimate power should check out this amazing beacon megabase build created by u/Trollyn_ on Reddit.

Showcasing the amazing design of this eerie yet amazing creation, players who built it probably seem as the most powerful Minecraft players in all the land. The imposing base is not only beautiful, but certainly a difficult one to create as well.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan