3 mini-games that have been retired from the Minecraft Championships (MCC)

Mini-games are what make up each of the nine rounds of the Minecraft Championships. Some of these games have become more beloved than others, such as Battle Box and HITW, while others have been retired as early on as Minecraft Championship 6.

The Minecraft Championships, or MCC, are a series of invite-only events that have been running monthly since the event's debut on November 17, 2019. The tournament has been curated since its debut by The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor," the latter of which is responsible for putting together each of the ten four-player teams that make up each MCC.

These teams compete in a series of nine (or eight, depending on the event) Minecraft mini-games designed to test a variety of skills. These skills can range from anything as talent-oriented as player-versus-player combat or parkour to general skills like teamwork, crafting, and puzzle-solving.

There are currently twelve mini-games that have the chance to be selected and played during the ongoing season of MCC. That said, there are also a few vaulted and retired mini-games that likely will never see a return to the event.

Minecraft Championship's retired mini-games: Foot Race, Lockout Bingo, and Rocket Spleef

3) Rocket Spleef

Rocket Spleef is one of the more recently-retired mini-games. The game was one of the eight original mini-games to debut alongside the event in the very first Minecraft Championship. It was retired on May 29, 2021, as it was replaced with an updated version of the game, Rocket Spleef Rush.

Rocket Spleef was a unique hybrid game. In it, competitors were given a shovel that would shoot fireballs in order to destroy parts of the map as well as hit other players.

What made this little game so different from a regular spleef game was its clever use of the Elytra. Competitors would be flying around the map in a non-stop frenzy, attempting to both keep themselves afloat until the end of the round and knock other participants to their doom in order to earn coins.

Once competitors fell into the void, they were out of the round. Rocket Spleef would be played for three rounds, with a bonus round being added after Minecraft Championship 6 called TNT Time.

Dynamite would rain onto the map during the last two minutes of the third round, and competitors would have to dodge the frenzy of falling explosives while also trying to avoid the fireballs shot by other players.

Rocket Spleef is mostly remembered for a glitch that Will "Wilbur Soot" discovered in MCC 3 that caused him to infinitely fly and get stuck on the edge of blocks and Tommy "TommyInnit's" career-defining quote that was said during a round of Rocket Spleef in MCC 4: "Just killed a woman, feeling good."

Rocket Spleef had a considerably longer lifespan than the other retired mini-games, but it will be missed by both competitors and fans of the event alike.

2) Foot Race

Foot Race was one of the original eight mini-games that debuted during the very first Minecraft Championship; however, it was replaced after MCC 6 with an updated version of the classic parkour game, Ace Race.

The concept of Foot Race is simple. Competitors must run around a two-lap track riddled with obstacles and pitfalls designed to slow players down within a six-minute time limit. Additionally, they can sabotage each other by hitting other players off the map or into obstacles.

As the name suggests, Foot Race was a parkour/movement-based game in MCC. Despite many competitors excelling at parkour and in-game movement, there was only one competitor who ever came out on top in all four times the mini-game was played between MCC 1 and 6.

This golden competitor was Brandon "PeteZahHutt." He was the fastest competitor in all three rounds of Foot Race in Minecraft Championship 1, 2, 3, and 6. He managed to set the record for the fastest lap completion in the final event, where the game was played with a swift time of 1:25:80.

Foot Race was a solid game, but statistically, it felt biased to keep something on the roster that only one competitor had excelled in multiple times. Although it will be missed, its successor, Ace Race, is a much more well-rounded version of the original mini-game.

1) Lockout Bingo

Lockout Bingo is the third and final mini-game that's been retired from the Minecraft Championships. Lockout Bingo was the first of the three games to be replaced, with its replacement, Bingo But Fast, currently in limbo as it's been vaulted as of MCC 13.

This simple mini-game was one that allowed competitors who weren't as skilled in more technical aspects of the game to excel and earn coins. Its concept revolved around giving players a bingo card of items they needed to find/craft throughout a randomly generated Survival World.

Technoblade found a way to spice up the slow, crafting-based game during Minecraft Championship 2. He realized that combat was still turned on, which led to his decision to go on a killing spree, taking the items of others instead of crafting them for himself. It was a clever strategy to employ that quickly worked its way into other competitors' books.

Lockout Bingo was slow-paced at times and infamously boring for both viewers to watch and competitors to play, which wholly contributed to the mini-game being replaced with an enhanced, "sped-up" version after Minecraft Championship 6.

