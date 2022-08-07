4 best Minecraft Bedwars servers to play on

Minecraft Bedwars is a popular game mode in Minecraft that pits players against each other in an elimination-style PvP-based gamemode. It's objective is to eliminate all the players on the opposing team. To eliminate an opponent, a player must first have their bed destroyed (to prevent respawning) and must then be killed. If a team becomes fully eliminated, they will be declared the loser.

Bedwars is a fun way to play Minecraft alone or with friends. It's also a great way to improve your combat skills in general. There are many Minecraft Bedwars servers that are popular and usually full of people who want to play not just this specific mode, but also hang out with friends.

If you're looking for a great place to try it out, then you should consider checking out the featured servers below.

What are some good Minecraft Bedwars servers?

1) Mox MC

IP Address: MoxMC.com

The Mox MC server is a top choice for Bedwars (Image via Mojang)

Mox MC is one of the most popular servers that offers Bedwars mode, and it has a huge list of features. For example, this server provides for solo and team gameplay as well as both ranked and unranked features. There's also a huge plethora of YouTubers and streamers that are known to stop by and play in public lobbies here every so often.

Should you ever get bored of playing Bedwars on MoxMC, there are dozens of other games, such as Minecraft Prisons, Parkour, and Factions, waiting for you to enjoy.

All things considered, this is a fantastic server to play Bedwars, or any other Minecraft game for that matter. Thousands of players come in every day and the staff are very welcoming to newcomers, so there's no reason for you not to try this one out!

Players online: 1000-2000

Server Address: MoxMC.com

2) Hypixel Bedwars

IP Address: hypixel.net

With over 100 million registered users, Hypixel is the most popular server in the Minecraft community. While there are many plenty of servers and game modes available in the community, few have as many players as Hypixel's Bedwars.

This particular mode has drawn the attention of thousands of players, and is one of the keys to the server's success. There are many different in-game abilities, power-ups, and more that make Hypixel Bedwars an experience unlike any other.

There is no question that Hypixel is one of the top Minecraft servers on the market. The only reason it doesn't take the number one spot is because all of its players have already played Bedwars.

If you are looking to try out this mode with like-minded players and have not tried Hypixel, then it's one of your best options.

Players online: 70,000-100,000

Server Address: mc.hypixel.net

3) Bedwars Practice

IP Address: bedwarspractice.club

The Bedwars practice server is one of the best places to train skills (Image via Mojang)

While some may want to jump right into a competitive game of Bedwars, those looking to simply practice their skills will find this server to be of great interest. Here, you will find a multitude of different modes to train and improve your Bedwars skills.

Among the many individual training modes, bridging practice is also available. This mode is excellent for Bedwars players because it allows them to practice their skills and attain perfection in bridging.

You can also train in Bedwars 1v1s against other players on this server. This allows you to hone and improve skills that could benefit you when playing in real games.

Players online: 300-600

Server Address: bedwarspractice.club

4) Jartex Network

IP Address: jartexnetwork.com

Jartex Network is yet another great server for Bedwars (Image via Mojang)

Jartex Network is a Bedwars server that is cracked, which means that it’s accessible by all players, even by those who have an unofficial (cracked) copy of Minecraft. This makes it an attractive choice for anyone looking for such a unique server.

The game modes at Jartex Network are great - Bedwars may be the most famous one, but there are also others that are worth checking out:

Bedwars

Skywars

Factions

OP Prisons

Skyblock

Bridge

UHC

KitPvP

Players online: 600-900

Server Address: jartexnetwork.com

How to play Minecraft Bedwars

The objective of Bed Wars is to destroy the enemy team's bed while protecting your own. Your team's bed is extremely important to keep because without it, you can no longer respawn. The last team with any surviving players, or the one that completely eliminates the other team, will be crowned the winner.

A Bedwars map is made up of different island types (Image via MCPDL)

Bedwars is a large game that is played on separated islands. There are typically four teams, each of which has its own home island with a team bed.

There are three types of islands on a typical Bedwars map: home islands, the emerald-generating central island, and small diamond generating islands that are scattered on the outskirts of the map.

Tips to win in Minecraft Bedwars:

Here are five important tips that may be of help to you when engaging in a Minecraft Bedwars server.

Tip 1) Get better at PvP

As a PvP-focused game mode, the best Bedwars players are highly skilled in combat and have strong strafing and comboi-chaining skills.

A good way to improve your skills in PvP is to play on a PvP practice Minecraft server.

Tip 2) Improve bridging skills

Bridging is an important skill to master when playing Bedwars. It can be the crucial difference between being able to clutch victory for your team or losing the match.

To quickly improve bridging skills, you can play on a Bedwars practice server, such as the one outlined above.

Tip 3) Get good at base defense

A good defense is just as important as a good offense. That's why it's imperative to make sure your team bed is always protected 24/7.

While there are many ways to protect your bed, one of the simplest and most popular method is by building the Bedwars Butterfly Defense as seen in the video below.

Tip 4) Spend resources wisely

Since Bedwars is a resource-heavy mode, it is important to be aware of what you buy.

Instead of throwing away resources on unnecessary items, be sure to focus on what will boost your game the most based on your personal skills and strategy. Feel free to get familiar with using key Bedwars items such as fireballs, TNT, traps, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far