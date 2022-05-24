5 best build ideas for Minecraft villages (2022)

Villages are one of the best structures in Minecraft. In villages, players can find lots of useful resources like food, beds, animals, and more. Not to mention, villages are home to villagers, arguably the most useful mob in the entire game.

Villages are also loved by Minecraft builders as they can be seen as a place for inspiration. Many builders love to build custom houses and other structures to improve the living conditions of villagers.

Villages are diverse structures and come in different colors, shapes, and sizes. Players can find villages in deserts, plains, savannas, taiga, and snowy biomes, and can decorate them with their builds to further increase their beauty in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Minecraft village builds ideas

5) Giant library

Players will often find villages with two-story houses for librarians. However, the library vibe seems to be missing besides a few bookshelves and lecterns. Players can create their library and add librarians to bring life to the build like how Redditor u/lewx_ did in their village.

This library can also act as a place to trade enchanted books and other items from librarians. Moreover, it significantly improves the esthetic of the village.

4) Custom village houses

Beautiful house design (Image via Reddit user u/UmpireHistorical1299)

Most village houses are not spectacular or eye-catching. Players interested in improving the looks of the village can opt for a complete revamp and build improved houses for the village. This way, players can give a better identity and a story to the village.

Based on the villager's profession, players can give them different types of homes. Players can create libraries for librarians, crop farms for villagers, forge or smithy for blacksmiths, wagons for shepherds and such themed structures for other villagers.

3) Horse stable

A simple horse stable (Image via Reddit user u/Revendi)

Horse stables are one of the most common builds in all medieval themed structures. They are cheap to build as players can create a beautiful stable using nothing but wood. Adding extra blocks like hay bales, fences, gates, etc., can further improve the build.

Players can also include horse stables into their builds. Who wouldn't want a lovely home for their horses in Minecraft? Players who aren't fans of horses can build buildings for other animals found in villages, such as sheep or pigs. Rather than keeping these mobs locked behind fences, players can give them a warm and cozy place to stay.

2) Villager statues

Villagers are simple creatures in terms of looks. Since they are just pixels, players can use blocks to create statues for villagers. For a village, statues of villagers are a fitting build. Players can take some inspiration from Redditor u/Goldrobin's statue designs.

Redditor u/Goldrobin uses different blocks to create statues with the same design but with different variations. The first statue made out of quartz blocks seems like a greek scholar. The post also features statues of villagers in a suit, a cowboy villager, a villager king, and a wandering trader. These statues can serve as interesting decorations in villages.

1) Water well

Build water well in medieval villages (Image via Minecraft)

Many villages can generate with a well in Minecraft. Naturally generated wells are facile and lackluster. Players can create better wells and make it the center of the village. Using a cauldron, players can replicate a pulley for the well.

Logically, villagers will need a source of water to survive. Players wanting to create a story in their village can add elements like wells, water wheels, churches, etc.

In medieval villages, players can build walls using stony blocks like cobblestones, mossy cobblestones, andesite and other such blocks. To further improve the design, players can add some vines and leaves around the well to make it look old and used rather than brand new.

