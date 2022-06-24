5 best Minecraft 1.19 update worlds for players to try (2022)

Minecraft is known for its interesting world generation and structures. From the mysterious desert temples to the friendly villages, the evil woodland mansions, and the abandoned ancient cities, there are numerous structures for players to find, explore, and loot.
For players looking to make a new world and wanting to guarantee an interesting set of world generation, there are some seeds better than others. Detailed below are five interesting seeds for Minecraft 1.19 guaranteed to not disappoint.
5 exceptionally interesting seeds for Minecraft 1.19
5) Isolated Ice Spikes
The seed is: 8053978464349371740
- Village: -720, 112
- Village: -496, -288
- Village: 736, 160
- Village: 384, 160
This seed spawns players in a plains biome surrounded by hills and forests with quite an interesting center point: a totally isolated and almost perfectly circular ice spikes biome. There are also several villages within about a thousand blocks of spawn, with four being within about 700 blocks of spawn, all of them plains villages.
These villages should give players enough loot to get started, and the ice spike biome would make an amazing focal point for a large-scale base and would be easy to spot from a distance as it contrasts so well with the surrounding area.
4) Savannah badlands spawn
The seed is: 4979149562439878233
- Village: 352, -384
- Pillager Outpost: 352, -208
- Mushroom island: 50, -750
- Mushroom islands: -300, 400
This seed spawns players in a coastal savannah biome, with an eroded badlands, pillager outpost, and savannah village all visible from spawn. However, the village is quite close to the outpost, meaning players will need to act quickly to save the villagers from the pillagers. Otherwise, they’ll be looting a ghost town.
The ocean biome that is next to the spawn also has some interesting features, such as multiple ocean monuments and two sets of mushroom islands. There is a small mushroom archipelago to the southwest and a single larger mushroom island to the northwest.
Also, there is a desert biome straight to the east of spawn with more than five villages in it, which players should be able to get ample loot from and even use as a massive trading center later down the line.
3) Mansion near spawn
The seed is: 7862102682852634725
- Village: 704, -384
- Village: -208, -816
- Village: 80, -976
- Mansion: -488, 680
- Zombie Village: 240, 864
This seed spawns players on the edge of a small dark oak biome. There are a few other small dark oak biomes scattered throughout the first few hundred blocks of spawn, with one of them containing a woodland mansion within the first 600 or so block from spawn. Given how rare these structures are, this is quite an unlikely occurrence.
There are also a few villages to the north within the first thousand blocks or so, with a zombie village almost straight south of spawn.
2) Double plains village spawn
The seed is: 2449123731510796659
- Village: 96, 0
- Village: -256, -160
- Mansion: -2168, -1000
- Ancient City: -2248, -1016
This seed spawns players in a moderately-sized plains biome. There is a plains village right next to spawn, with a second plains village less than 300 blocks away. These villages, combined with the shipwrecks just off the coast of the spawn island, should set players up with enough gear to take on the double whammy of evil two thousand blocks to the northwest.
These evil structures are a woodland mansion almost directly on top of the new ancient city structure, meaning players can test their abilities against illagers before making their way down to take on the warden.
There is also a huge mushroom island a few thousand blocks to the northeast.
1) Loaded with features
The seed is: -490417336616650654
- Basement Igloo: 72, -152
- Basement Igloo: 312, 136
- Basement Igloo: -296, -280
- Basement Igloo: -872, -264
- Basement Igloo: -232, -664
- Basement Igloo: 248, -936
- Pillager Outpost: 80, 272
- Pillager Outpost: 528, 576
- Village: -256, 0
- Village: -336, -256
- Village: -688, -544
- Village: 800, -176
- Mansion: 376, 1864
- Middle witch hut: -792, 1880
This seed spawns players in quite the loaded area. Within the first thousand blocks or so of spawn, there are six igloos with basements, two pillager outposts, more than five villages, several ruined portals, and almost every biome a player could ask for.
To top it off, there are two amazingly rare features to the south of spawn: a woodland mansion only 2000 blocks from spawn and a massive swamp biome with a whopping five witch huts, all in quite close proximity.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.