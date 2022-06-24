5 best Minecraft 1.19 update worlds for players to try (2022)

Minecraft is known for its interesting world generation and structures. From the mysterious desert temples to the friendly villages, the evil woodland mansions, and the abandoned ancient cities, there are numerous structures for players to find, explore, and loot.

For players looking to make a new world and wanting to guarantee an interesting set of world generation, there are some seeds better than others. Detailed below are five interesting seeds for Minecraft 1.19 guaranteed to not disappoint.

5 exceptionally interesting seeds for Minecraft 1.19

5) Isolated Ice Spikes

The isolated ice spikes biome at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 8053978464349371740

Village: -720, 112

Village: -496, -288

Village: 736, 160

Village: 384, 160

This seed spawns players in a plains biome surrounded by hills and forests with quite an interesting center point: a totally isolated and almost perfectly circular ice spikes biome. There are also several villages within about a thousand blocks of spawn, with four being within about 700 blocks of spawn, all of them plains villages.

These villages should give players enough loot to get started, and the ice spike biome would make an amazing focal point for a large-scale base and would be easy to spot from a distance as it contrasts so well with the surrounding area.

4) Savannah badlands spawn

The savannah village near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 4979149562439878233

Village: 352, -384

Pillager Outpost: 352, -208

Mushroom island: 50, -750

Mushroom islands: -300, 400

This seed spawns players in a coastal savannah biome, with an eroded badlands, pillager outpost, and savannah village all visible from spawn. However, the village is quite close to the outpost, meaning players will need to act quickly to save the villagers from the pillagers. Otherwise, they’ll be looting a ghost town.

The ocean biome that is next to the spawn also has some interesting features, such as multiple ocean monuments and two sets of mushroom islands. There is a small mushroom archipelago to the southwest and a single larger mushroom island to the northwest.

Also, there is a desert biome straight to the east of spawn with more than five villages in it, which players should be able to get ample loot from and even use as a massive trading center later down the line.

3) Mansion near spawn

The woodland mansion relatively close to spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 7862102682852634725

Village: 704, -384

Village: -208, -816

Village: 80, -976

Mansion: -488, 680

Zombie Village: 240, 864

This seed spawns players on the edge of a small dark oak biome. There are a few other small dark oak biomes scattered throughout the first few hundred blocks of spawn, with one of them containing a woodland mansion within the first 600 or so block from spawn. Given how rare these structures are, this is quite an unlikely occurrence.

There are also a few villages to the north within the first thousand blocks or so, with a zombie village almost straight south of spawn.

2) Double plains village spawn

The plains village near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2449123731510796659

Village: 96, 0

Village: -256, -160

Mansion: -2168, -1000

Ancient City: -2248, -1016

This seed spawns players in a moderately-sized plains biome. There is a plains village right next to spawn, with a second plains village less than 300 blocks away. These villages, combined with the shipwrecks just off the coast of the spawn island, should set players up with enough gear to take on the double whammy of evil two thousand blocks to the northwest.

These evil structures are a woodland mansion almost directly on top of the new ancient city structure, meaning players can test their abilities against illagers before making their way down to take on the warden.

There is also a huge mushroom island a few thousand blocks to the northeast.

1) Loaded with features

The ice spike biome and village near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -490417336616650654

Basement Igloo: 72, -152

Basement Igloo: 312, 136

Basement Igloo: -296, -280

Basement Igloo: -872, -264

Basement Igloo: -232, -664

Basement Igloo: 248, -936

Pillager Outpost: 80, 272

Pillager Outpost: 528, 576

Village: -256, 0

Village: -336, -256

Village: -688, -544

Village: 800, -176

Mansion: 376, 1864

Middle witch hut: -792, 1880

This seed spawns players in quite the loaded area. Within the first thousand blocks or so of spawn, there are six igloos with basements, two pillager outposts, more than five villages, several ruined portals, and almost every biome a player could ask for.

To top it off, there are two amazingly rare features to the south of spawn: a woodland mansion only 2000 blocks from spawn and a massive swamp biome with a whopping five witch huts, all in quite close proximity.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far