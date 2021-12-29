5 best Minecraft PE seeds to play with friends

Minecraft is a versatile game and although it is mainly played as a solo campaign, it could be even more fun to play with friends. There is a thrill in creating a new world and not knowing what lies ahead. However, entering a world with a little better knowledge can improve the gameplay experience.

Players can enter a seed that they think will best suit their gameplay. With the new Minecraft 1.18 update, there is so much more to explore in the world. However, 4,294,967,296 seeds are waiting to be explored in Minecraft Pocket Edition, making it difficult for players to choose their favorite one.

There are various ways in which players can play with their friends. They can invite their friends into their world or create a Realm. Although the Minecraft Pocket Edition has many seeds to choose from. This article will cover 5 of the best seeds in Minecraft Pocket Edition that friends can enjoy.

5 best MInecraft Pocket Edition Seeds to Enjoy with Friends

1) Badlands, Lush Caves & Coral Reefs

Lush Caves Biome hidden in the mountain (Image via Minecraft)

When players load the seed, they will spawn directly in Badlands, which is rare in itself. To top it off, a Lush Cave Biome can be found tucked into a beautiful mountain that also holds a coral reef biome within it. This place could be the best place to make a base for you and your friends.

The caves are enormous, making exploring them with friends even more enjoyable.

Seed: 599282705

2) A Woodland Mansion within a Ravine

Woodland Mansion within a ravine next to Lush Cave Biome (Image via Minecraft)

Woodland Mansions are some of the rarest structures in Minecraft’s Overworld. They are challenging to find and even tougher to clear when playing alone. These mansions are huge and hide various secret chests that hold great loot.

Although the Mansion is about 3000 blocks away from the spawn, it is a sight to behold. To get to the Mansion, players will have to go to the coordinates 1814, 126, -2092.

Hidden within a ravine, the Mansion also blends with a nearby Lush Cave Biome with some vines hanging inside the ceiling of the mansion. The journey to get to this place may be long, but it is never tiring with friends.

Seed: -1555671298

3) Outpost, Woodland Mansion & Dripstone Cave

An Outpost and Woodland Mansion right next to each other (Image via Minecraft)

Tucked between mountains, the villager outpost goes as high as the mountain next to it, making it a spectacularly unique structure. Right next to the tower, only a few blocks out is a Woodland mansion, and a few blocks from there is an opening to a Dripstone Cave.

Around 200 blocks away lies a small dark wood jungle surrounded by high snow-capped mountains making it a perfect place to build a base. Again the spawn is a bit far from this place but with friends to share the journey with, this seed offers a lot.

Coordinates for the outpost: 3191, 227, 1816

Seed: -167585429

4) Massive Caves and Beautiful snow capped mountain

A massive cave within a snow capped mountain (Image via Minecraft)

This is a beautiful seed; however, players need to be careful as they spawn in powdered snow. The players should immediately get out of that to avoid dying. But once snow, the world they spawn in is so beautiful with tall stony cliffs making a wall-like structure enclosing the ocean.

A deity little spruce village is just across the water body from where the player spawns, a good starting point to gather resources. On the side where the players spawn lies a vast range of snow-capped mountains. These mountains look fabulous, and on exploring them, the players will come across a massive cave system.

These humongous mountains are entirely hollow, making these caves huge going down till the deepslate level. This cave is so enormous that players can build a base within them.

Seed: -15962324

5) Village with three Blacksmiths and a Nether Fortress at spawn

This is the most mind-blowing seed, as the players spawn near a village with three blacksmith villager houses. This in itself is a scarce thing, and the chances of this happening in any other seed are very minute.

The village can be found at coordinates 11 100 197. Just a few distance away is a ruined portal at 5, 66, 131, which, when completed and entered, spawns the players next to a Nether Fortress. 200 blocks from 225, 61, 204 lies a Treasure Bastion filled with incredible loot. Also, at -1021, 63, 1362 lies a village over a Stronghold.

This is the perfect seed to explore and play with friends due to the enormous structures that spawn here.

Seed: -1863639429

All these seeds, when played with friends, enhance the gaming experience. There is so much to explore and conquer in Minecraft, and when done with friends, it takes the adventure to the next level.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha