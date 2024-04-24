5 best Minecraft seeds for finding wolves

In Minecraft 1.20.5, Mojang Studios has released eight new wolf variants with different textures and spawning locations. Since 2011, when the game was in beta, one type of wolf could be found in forests. Now, nine variants, including the original one, can be found and tamed.

Here are five Minecraft seeds to find various kinds of wolf variants.

Note: This article is subjective and purely based on the author's opinion.

5 best seeds to find different wolves in Minecraft

1) Seed - 4574516184247254015

This seed is great for finding striped and woods wolves (Image via Mojang Studios)

This particular seed will spawn players in a jungle biome, which is connected to a massive desert biome. However, if you're solely focused on the new Minecraft wolf variants, head to the opposite side and find a forest biome where brown-colored woods wolves will be found. The exact coordinates of the forest biome are X: -150, and Y: 32.

Moving further in the same direction, you will eventually find a huge badlands biome with wooded badlands on top of the hills. These biomes will spawn striped wolves. The coordinates for wooded badlands are X: -138 and Y: 286.

2) Seed - wolfies

This seed is near biomes spawning pale and snowy wolves (Image via Mojang Studios)

Use this seed to find the original along with the new snowy wolf. You will spawn near a plains village, which can be great for gathering necessary resources before heading out to find the wolves.

To find the snowy wolf, head to coordinates X: 551 and Y: -78 to find a grove biome. Note that snowy wolves are one of the rarest since they only spawn in packs on one in the grove.

On the other hand, on traveling to coordinates X: 726 and Y: -219, you'd find a taiga biome where you can find regular pale wolves that have been in Minecraft for several years.

3) Seed - doggo

Players can find the chestnut wolf near spawn in this seed (Image via Mojang Studios)

This seed is particularly close to an Old Growth Spruce Taiga biome where the chestnut wolf spawns. You will spawn in a birch forest and must head to X: -80, and Y: 543, to find the small patch of old growth spruce taiga biome where the new wolf variant can be found.

The new variant might not appear immediately, so you can come back to the biome after exploring to see whether a wolf spawns.

4) Seed - 234523523

This seed will spawn players in snowy taiga where ashen wolves are found (Image via Mojang Studios)

This is one of the best seeds to find the ashen wolf at the beginning of a new game. Minecrafters using this seed will directly spawn in a snowy taiga, where the new ashen wolves spawn. Since the biome is fairly large, explore and find these new mob variants that spawn in packs of four.

5) Seed: wolfquest4

Through this seed, players can find several wolf variants, including black, spotted, and rusty wolf (Image via Mojang Studios)

This particular seed was shared by famous Minecraft YouTuber @ibxtoycat on his official X account. Through this seed, you can find the remaining black, rusty, and spotted wolf variants.

The rusty wolf variant can be the closest to your spawn point since it dwells in a sparse jungle biome that can be found at coordinates X: -145, and Y: 300.

The black wolf variant spawns in old growth pine taiga, which can be found at coordinates X: 510 and Y: 550.

Finally, the spotted wolf variants can be found at coordinates X: -1545 and Y: 500, where the savanna plateau biome would be located. While finding these wolves, you may also discover armadillos. If you happen to have a brush, use it on an armadillo to get scutes for crafting wolf armor in Minecraft.