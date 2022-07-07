5 best seeds for starting your journey in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 added many new and exciting features from the more mundane, such as the frog and chest boats, or to the exciting, such as the warden or the new ancient cities filled with loot and sculk.

For players wanting to make a new world to get to the new features quickly, using a set seed can guarantee certain world spawns. Here are some amazing seeds to quickly get to new features.

These seeds are for the Java version of Minecraft 1.19

Swamp Spawn and 4 other amazing Minecraft 1.19 seeds

Here are five seeds for amazing Minecraft 1.19 starts:

5) Mountains Galore

Some of the amazing mountains near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -396951198894966285

Ancient City: -536, 8

Ancient City: -616, -328

Ancient City: -1288, -584

Ancient City: 552, -696

Ancient City: 792, -744

Village: 64, 32

Village: 944, 240

Village: 912, -768

This seed spawns players on the edge of a small taiga biome that contains a village. Surrounding this taiga is a combination of forest, plains, birch forests and dark oak forests, with peak biomes breaking up the forests.

Alongside this village near spawn, there are more villages, one to the northeast and one to the east. There are also almost half a dozen ancient cities scattered through the first two thousand blocks of spawn. Players can mine the mountains for emeralds, trade in the villages and loot the ancient cities, making this a great starting seed for 1.19.

4) Massive Desert

The seed is: 5848721009189469555

Village: 16, -448

Village: -464, -336

Village: 832, -528

Village: 640, 144

Village: 560, 608

Village: -488, -960

Village: -688, -912

Village: -1472, -512

This seed spawns players in the middle of a massive round desert biome, with two separate badlands and two other separate wooded badlands biomes around the rim. There's also a combination mangrove and regular swamp to the southeast. To the west, players can find an ocean bordered by savannah and mountains.

There are more than half a dozen villages spread throughout the desert and savannahs nearby, meaning players should have more access to villages than they know what to do with. There are many desert temples scattered through the sands, as well as ruined portals that players can loot to get into the late game of Minecraft quick.

3) Swamp Spawn

One of the many witch huts near spawn (image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 293098315504872482

Village: 224, -736

Village: 832, -752

Village: -736, -432

Village: 1184, -800

Village: -160, 720

Ancient City: 952, -264

Witch Hut: -392, 312

Witch Hut: -904, 24

Witch Hut: 40, 856

Witch Hut: -776, 808

Pillager Outpost: -448, 320

This seed spawns players in a large swamp biome. To the northeast, players can find a large savannah and badlands biome, and to the northwest, players can find a combination of bamboo, sparse and regular jungles. For players looking for the colder biomes, players can head south and find snowy plains and taigas.

There are four total witch huts in the swamp that players could turn into witch farms later in the game, which are very useful farms. There are also many villages nearby that players can gear up at before taking on the pillager outpost and ancient cities near spawn.

2) Jungle Spawn

A cliffside village found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 4987634335975971693

Pillager Outpost: -176, -368

Pillager Outpost: -1248, -144

Village: 176, 208

Village: -1008, -304

Village: -784, 768

Village: -1552, 784

Ancient City: -744, 200

Ancient City: -1128, 40

Ancient City: -568, 792

This seed spawns players in a small jungle biome with a sparse jungle next to it. There are badlands to the north, as well as a small combination mangrove and regular swamp to the south. To the east is a savannah, and there's a combination of plains, forests and more jungles to the west.

There are a few different things players can do when they first spawn in. They can visit the nearby villages for loot and take on the pillager outposts or begin mining for resources to take on the ancient cities. Either way, this seed will get players experiencing the new 1.19 content very quickly.

1) Biome Spread

A mountain and wooded ravine found near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -7506458294729401598

Ancient City: -216, 88

Ancient City: 136, 72

Ancient City: 72, -296

Ancient City: -296, -280

Ancient City: -648, -344

Ancient City: 488, -584

Ancient City: 1320, -152

Ancient City: 1624, 232

Village: 80, -192

Village: -800, -224

Village: -336, -800

Village: 160, -1008

Village: 576, 208

The main draw of this seed is just how diverse the amount of biomes near spawn are. Players spawn in a forest, with a combination of taiga and snowy plains to the south, with savannah, jungles and badlands to the west, along with a dark forest. The badlands also contains a mangrove swamp and is bordered by a lukewarm ocean to the south and a regular warm ocean to the north.

There are also many different mountain ranges sprinkled throughout these biomes. Between these biomes, and the nearby villages and ancient cities, players should have quick access to the best of what 1.19 has to offer and quite quickly too.

