5 most essential builds for Minecraft 1.18 hardcore

For players who are looking for a challenge in Minecraft, there is nothing better than Hardcore mode. This mode is the most unforgiving type of Minecraft world, where on dying, the player will lose everything they had worked for.

For those bravehearted players who seek thrill in being on the edge all the time, this article will list down 5 crucial builds that may save their life in the game.

Top 5 crucial builds in Minecraft 1.18 hardcore.

5) Farm

In Minecraft, if the player does not eat for a long time, their hunger meter drops. As a result, the player slows down and is unable to sprint. However, in Hardcore mode, if the player remains hungry for a long period of time, it can lead to their death.

Having a constant supply of food is very important in Hardcore mode. In addition to helping the player regenerate their health, it prevents their death from starvation.

4) Villager Trading Hall

Enchanted armor and tools are the best way to survive in Minecraft's Hardcore mode. The best way a player can get enchantments is by trading with Librarian villagers. Hence, setting up a Villager Trading Hall reaps great benefits as players can make numerous God Armors.

3) Mob XP Farm

In order to add enchantments to their armor and tools, players require XP points. Although there are various ways to get XP points in-game without any builds, that process is slow and filled with danger. Hence, players can simply build an XP farm. Additionally, the farm will give them valuable loot that can be utilized for other purposes.

2) Iron Farm

Iron is one of the most important resources to have in Minecraft. It is a very crucial element in the game and has diverse uses linked to it. Building an Iron Farm in Hardcore mode will save players a lot of trouble in terms of mining for the ore, as it is a vital element in most of the semi-automatic and automatic builds.

The iron generated can be used to create Iron Golems in or near the players base, which provides the player with extra protection.

1) A Good Base

The most important build in Minecraft hardcore is the base, the place where the player will live and store their items. This place should be fortified and well lit to prevent mobs from spawning. The best way to keep the mobs outside the base is to build a wall around the area.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

