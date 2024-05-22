7 best fuel sources in Minecraft

In Minecraft, fuel is an essential item needed to progress and survive. It is required to cook food and smelt ore, which is used to make tools and weapons. However, what many players do not know is that there are plenty of fuel sources in the game. Minecraft has a ton of different items, and many of these can work as a fuel source.

This article lists the seven best fuel sources in Minecraft that players can use whenever required.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Fuels in Minecraft

Fuel sources in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Before we get started, the term ‘fuel’ is used loosely in the game. Fuel, in this context, means anything that burns and can be used in the furnace to smelt ores or cook food in Minecraft

The following list is based on multiple factors mentioned in their respective sections.

1) Wood

Wood is one of the best fuel sources in Minecraft Image via Mojang Studios)

Wood is one of the best fuel sources in the game. While it is not too efficient, it takes the number one spot because of its availability.

Finding coal in early gameplay can be challenging especially when the night approaches. But wood can easily be found anywhere, barring deserts and mesa biomes. It is cheap, easily available in different types, and works great. As such, it is in first place on this list.

2) Charcoal

Charcoal as a fuel source in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Many players might not know this, but you can make charcoal in the game by using a fuel source and a wood log in the furnace. Charcoal is a highly efficient fuel source; even more than wood logs. And since it can be made using wood, it serves as a great fuel source when other resources run out.

Players who need an efficient fuel source can use a wood plank and burn wood logs to make charcoal. This fuel source is cheap and easily available.

3) Coal

Coal is one of the most common fuel sources (Image via Mojang Studios)

Coal is the most common fuel source in the game and perhaps the most popular. Coal can be found with relative ease and once a vein is discovered, it is usually a rich one with a minimum of eight to 10 coal.

It works efficiently with smokers, furnaces, and blast furnaces, and can smelt ores and cook food. This fuel source is versatile and once the game progresses, can be found in abundance.

4) Lava

Lava is another great fuel source (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from burning players when they are carrying rare Minecraft diamonds in deep caves, lava can be a great fuel source. Lava can also be found and transported in abundance in the nether. Players can make a base there and collect lava to bring back to the overworld.

Lava can smelt an astonishing 100 blocks, making it an overpowered fuel source; simply put it in the furnace and keep adding different ores to smelt. It is great for smelting large batches of ores while preserving coal for other fuel needs.

5) Dried kelp block

Dried kelp block as a fuel source (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another great source of fuel is the dried kelp block. Kelp can be found in the ocean in abundance. Getting a lot of kelp quickly is simple. To make a kelp block, all players need are nine dried kelp leaves.

A dried kelp block burns for 200 seconds and smelts 20 items. It also lasts longer than coal and charcoal. If the base is set near an ocean, kelp is a better fuel source than coal.

6) Campfire

Campfire is not technically a fuel source (Image via Mojang Studios)

Campfire is not technically a fuel source, but it can be used as one. Campfire is mostly used for smoke but it can also cook food if raw food items are placed on it. It can take a total of four items at once, and the cooking time is also longer.

But the best part about a campfire is that it stays lit forever and does not require any fuel source to sustain. This means that food can be cooked on it without ever using or requiring any additional fuel source.

7) Blaze rods

Blaze rods serve as a last resort for a fuel source(Image via Mojang Studios)

We do not recommend using blaze rods as a fuel source unless absolutely necessary. Blaze rods are used for brewing and making potions in Minecraft, but they can also be used as a fuel source.

However, blaze rods are not too efficient, and collecting them is a difficult task. It is recommended to preserve blaze rods, although they can work as a fuel source if needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback