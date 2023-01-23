7 best Minecraft PE seeds in 2023

2023 may be in its infancy, but the Minecraft community never rests. As a result, it has already discovered a ton of impressive world seeds to share with the community.

As of January 2023, the number of seeds for multiple versions of the game posted among fans has been astronomically high. There are too many seeds to keep track of, but there's no harm in looking at some of the more notable examples. Fans of Minecraft: Pocket Edition can find many great seeds to start 2023 strong, primarily since the same seeds work just as well for Bedrock Edition.

There are too many great seeds to list outright, but there are a few noteworthy examples to get players started this year.

Note: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.

1727502807 and 6 other Minecraft PE seeds worth checking out in January 2023

1) 3546842701776989958

An unfortunately-placed village awaits Minecraft players in this seed (Image via Mojang)

For players who love a little chaos right out of the gate, this seed can undoubtedly meet that desire. Players spawn into a small forest, complete with a nearby bee nest. However, that isn't the real draw of this seed. The most notable feature is a short distance south of the spawn at (X: 200, Z: 200), where Minecraft players can find a village combined with a pillager outpost, a shipwreck on the beach, and a desert pyramid.

If players can quickly remove the pillager threat, the grateful villagers will surely be willing to trade and allow them to explore the structures near the village, along with all the loot on offer.

2) 7850875

This Minecraft seed's rocky island terrain is begging to be explored (Image via Mojang)

Few things make Minecraft survival more exciting than a well-generated island, and this seed offers more than one near spawn. Players begin on a mountainous jungle islet but can travel south to (X: 181, Z: 223) to find a small forested holm and southwest from there to (X: -19, Z: 338) to find a badlands isle as well. For the adventurous, there's also a ruined portal at (X: 168, Z: 360) and an ocean monument a swim or boat away at (X: -296, Z: -200).

3) 2622795609673772012

Survival islands tend to be rare in Minecraft's frozen oceans (Image via Mojang)

In many Minecraft seeds, survival islets may not be hard to come by, but this one is fascinating. Players spawn on a survival island with a taiga forest surrounded by a frozen ocean. There's plenty of wood to start and even a few foxes on the island for company. Once players are established, they can explore the frozen wastes and find structures like a ruined portal at (X: 264, Z: -888) and two shipwrecks at (X: 136, Z: -456) and (X: 648, Z: -712).

4) 6332276367529012205

Minecraft villagers build their homes in the strangest places (Image via Mojang)

This seed may not seem like much at first, as players spawn in a seemingly innocuous beach biome. However, directly southeast at (X: -808, Z: 264), players can find a village established in a very hazardous location. One home in the village is posted atop a large chasm complete with mountainous spires and a cave system deeper below. It's unclear why the villagers chose this particular spot, but they seem to be making the best of it.

5) 1559701409609232210

This Minecraft seed's spawn is equally split between two different biome climates (Image via Mojang)

Players can give this seed a shot for some very distinct biome varieties right at the spawn point. From the beginning, they will notice a pretty defined split between dry biomes like badlands and deserts on one side, while the other retains warm but more humid biomes like standard forests and bamboo jungles. Both sides come complete with their own generated structures, with a desert village located at (X: -184, Z: 152) and a jungle temple at (X: 40, Z: 40).

6) 5106449350243512140

This Minecraft seed has one of the stranger terrain and structure generations seen in some time (Image via Mojang)

If players are looking for a seed with a little oddity, look no further than this one. Directly next to the player's spawn point, they'll find a sizable body of water. However, inside this body of water is a village encompassed by waterfalls almost entirely around its perimeter. A towering aquifer looms over the village, but if players are willing to swim out to it, the villagers are as friendly as any others.

7) 1727502807

Not too far from spawn, Minecraft players can find a breathtaking cave system in this seed (Image via Mojang)

While this seed is reasonably common at the spawn, it does possess a unique and complex system of caves a few hundred blocks from the spawn point. If players are willing to venture to approximately (X: 224, Z: -88), they should be able to find an opening in a mountain. This opening leads to a breathtaking multi-level system of caves with plenty of lush vegetation to harvest. These caves are so large that players can build within them if they'd like. Just be sure to light the area as well as possible before starting.

