7 best Minecraft servers to join before 1.20 Trails & Tales update

The Minecraft 1.20 update is set to release later today, bringing the sweet fragrance of new content. With features like new mobs, blocks, and mechanics like archaeology making their way to the game, its player base will surely be quite excited. However, with no news about the exact time of the update’s release, an atmosphere of uncertainty looms over the community.

Fortunately, the wait won't be long as Mojang has committed not to delay this update. Meanwhile, players can take this time to hop on some online servers that offer game modes that might be of help once the update finally drops.

However, with several of them to choose from, it can get a little confusing, especially for new players. Here’s a guide on seven of the best Minecraft servers to play on while waiting for the latest update.

Minecraft 1.20: The best servers to experience before starting with the Trails & Tales update

7) LiberCraft SMP (Java Edition only)

PVP is one of the oldest mechanics in Minecraft, and Libercraft does everything it can to honor it by giving players the simplest, most vanilla PVP and survival experience possible. Active since 2012, Libercraft starts players off in a survival world that takes on a journey that closely resembles a typical survival playthrough would function.

However, the server constantly hosts events, adds minigames, and ensures that the sandbox world allows players to build and defend their creations while engaging in PVP in the spirit of friendly competition instead of griefing or toxicity.

Players planning to spend the coming weeks exploring the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update might want to hop into Libercraft for one last dose of what a near-vanilla SMP experience feels like.

Server IP: libercraft.net

6) 2B2T (Java Edition only)

Often termed as one of the most brutal Minecraft servers, 2b2t is an anarchy server that has been running since 2010, making it among the oldest servers active today.

For players who aren’t aware, the anarchy game mode means there are no rules in the server, leaving every player to do as they please. This often results in toxicity, harassment, and even cheating within the server.

2B2T is the epitome of what an anarchy server that has been running for over a decade might look like. It is a chaos domain littered with the remnants of forgotten player-made structures, where the difficulty is permanently set to Hard, and players roam around with murderous intent. Many content creators describe the server as one of the most difficult Minecraft experiences ever.

Over the years, surviving on 2B2T has become a challenge that many daring Minecrafters undertake. Therefore, players wanting to hold their own in the Trails & Tales update can get no better place to practice and hone their skills. If you want a true challenge, look no further than 2B2T.

Server IP: 2b2t.org

5) Roleplay Hub (Java and Bedrock Edition)

The concept of roleplaying is quite popular in Minecraft, especially with the number of players engaging in the game for hours on end. Roleplay Hub puts players in server-wide scenarios that often change after a specific time. This can be like a breath of fresh air, as changing up gameplay might be what players are looking for before delving back into vanilla Minecraft when the Trails & Tales update launches.

Players are given specific roles within the server and expected to play them almost professionally. The gameplay is story-based, so those wishing to delve into the lore of various themes or the server itself must engulf themselves in the role they choose or are given.

Server IP: mc.roleplayhub.com

4) Brawl (Java Edition only)

Brawl has a reputation for being one of the most unique Minecraft servers out there. Filled to the brim with minigames, a dedicated creative building area, and ongoing events, the server checks every box of an entertaining server. Some of the most popular game modes on the server are capture the flag, zombie survival, and raid.

Players are given every resource required to help them carve the perfect build. In addition, the server also contains a “Party zone” where players can get together and hang out, play minigames, and admire the beauty of the server.

Server IP: Brawl.com

3) SkyBlock Network (Java Edition only)

Skyblock is one of the best-known game modes in Minecraft. However, while many servers support a Skyblock game mode, SkyBlock Network has taken it a step further by constructing the entirety of the server in mid-air.

For players who might not be aware, it is a mode that spawns players in a small area in the middle of the sky with the bare minimum of resources at their disposal and not a lot of options to escape.

Thus, they must use what they have conservatively and find a way to proceed within the map. SkyBlock Network has several different game modes based on classic SkyBlock, but the best one by far is the SMP it runs while still being up in the clouds.

Server IP: play.skyblocknetwork.com

2) Mineplex (Java and Bedrock Edition)

Mineplex is a well-known Minecraft server with several activities for players to participate in. One of the things it specializes in is bringing sever’s communities together so they may collaborate instead of doing it alone.

The server contains game modes like Sky Wars, Speed Builders, Death Run, Block Hunt, and Super Smash Mobs, inspirations from other games like Prop Hunt and Super Smash Bros.

The bottom line is that Mineplex has something for everything, whether you’re an aspiring builder looking to create the build of your dreams or a regular PVP enthusiast looking for some friendly competition. This all-around experience might just be what players need going into the 1.20 update.

Server IP: us.mineplex.com (Java Edition)

Server IP: pe.mineplex.com (Bedrock Edition)

1) Hypixel (Java Edition only)

Everyone who’s ever played or wanted to play online multiplayer in Minecraft has heard of Hypixel. It is widely regarded as the most prominent active server and has been running since 2013. While it is a shame that it is only available to be played on the Java Edition of the game, the amount of stuff on the server makes this a viable choice.

Anyone preparing to dive into the Trails and Tales update should definitely experience Hypixel first, as it can prepare them for any scenario in both single-player and multiplayer. With every type of game mode a player can imagine, Hypixel can take hours from a player's day and still not be fully explored.

Server IP: mc.hypixel.net

With the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update mere hours away, players should hone their skills and refresh their memories of how everything works in Minecraft. After all, it has been a while since the last update dropped, and new mechanics like archaeology can often cause players to become unsynchronized with features that came before.

