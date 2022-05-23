7 best Minecraft tricks that require no mods

Minecraft has been available to gamers for over a decade, and there are still plenty of tricks to learn for many players.

Although Mojang does occasionally patch out some "unintended" tricks, others have been available for years. For Minecraft players just breaking into the game or those returning after a break, there are plenty of tricks left to learn.

Some of these tricks are a little more difficult to pull off and might require practice. However, once players master them, they'll have another tool in their kit.

Great Minecraft tricks to improve your gameplay

7) Mushroom fields biomes are safe havens

Minecraft worlds are dangerous places, filled with hostile mobs when not on Peaceful difficulty. Fortunately, if players can find them, there's one biome that can keep them safe.

Mushroom field biomes are often found as isolated islands, but they're free of hostile mob spawning. In mushroom fields, the only mobs that are intended to spawn are glow squids, bats, and mooshrooms. This makes these biomes great for beginners who need some time to adjust before getting into a fight.

6) Clay leads to diamonds

Since approximately Minecraft 1.17, there's been a very interesting trick to locating more diamonds. This can be done by finding sources of water, typically rivers or small lakes. If players manage to find clay at the bottom of the water, they can dig down into the center of the clay for several layers and nearly always find diamonds.

This is an intriguing trick collated by the Minecraft community due to how terrain generates in-game after the Caves & Cliffs update.

5) Pumpkins help avoid enderman attacks

Endermen can be a major nuisance to Minecraft players. After locking eyes with one, it becomes enraged and attacks. However, by placing a carved pumpkin on players' heads like a helmet, they can avoid being attacked by looking at endermen.

If players attack, the endermen will still retaliate, but at least the pumpkin helmet prevents one form of enderman aggression. This can be particularly useful in the End, where it can be difficult not to look at endermen.

4) Fence and carpets

One of Minecraft's oldest tricks includes carpet and fence blocks. Fences are normally a pain to jump over, and sometimes mobs can jump over them too. To cross over fences without mobs doing the same, place some carpet blocks on top of the fence. Once the carpet blocks are in place, simply hop onto them to pass over the fences.

Mobs don't have the same jump heights as players (though goats can still jump very high), so most won't be able to enter or exit the fenced-in area.

3) Fire-resistant slabs

Many Minecraft blocks are flammable, bursting into flames when in close proximity to fire and lava. However, certain explosive block types can be made immune to fire by placing slabs instead of full blocks. Even if players ignite a wooden slab directly with flint and steel, it won't deteriorate from the flames. This can not only be useful as a building tactic but can make for an interesting decoration option to keep flames burning without netherrack.

2) Blazes hate snowballs

Blazes can be a handful to deal with in Minecraft's Nether dimension. They can fire fireballs while also engaging in melee combat and can catch players on fire. If players don't have a bow available to battle it at range, they may want to collect some snowballs from a snowy biome.

Striking a blaze with a snowball deals three damage, meaning it only takes seven snowballs to kill a blaze without even getting close to it. Additionally, blazes can take damage if they collide with powder snow, which may also prove to be helpful in some situations.

1) The MLG water bucket trick

A trick popularized by Minecraft players everywhere, the MLG water bucket trick can prevent death by falling. The trick is all about timing, and players will likely need to practice at different heights to get things right.

At its core, players who are falling can dump their bucket's water on the ground before landing. Doing so will lead to players landing in the water, keeping them from landing completely and negating any fall damage. It isn't easy to learn, but once players have mastered it, it's a fantastic life-saving measure.

