7 cool fabric mods for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft is famous for its mods. From the Aether nearly a decade ago to RL Craft in more modern times, mods have kept the player base interested when updates were slow and helped keep the mainstream audience's attention on the game.

There are some mods that aim to make the vanilla experience better while feeling vanilla and those that aim to completely change the look and feel of the game, with most players enjoying a blend of the two.

7 interesting fabric mods to make Minecraft 1.19 feel totally new

7) Just Enough Items

The interface for Just Enough Items (Image via Minecraft)

Just Enough Items, and the mods that came before, Too Many Items and Not Enough Items, is an easy inclusion on any list of cool or interesting mods. This is a mod that adds a recipe book that puts the official one to shame. Players can search for an item and see not only how it is crafted but any other methods of acquisition as well, if there are any.

Just Enough Items also works with almost every mod out there, making progression through new mods much easier than it otherwise would be.

6) JourneyMap

The full-screen map feature of JourneyMap (Image via Minecraft)

JourneyMap is a very well-featured mapping mod for Minecraft. The first thing players will notice is a new minimap in the top-right corner of the screen. This minimap tracks explored chunks in real-time, showing players an accurate depiction of the world from a top-down perspective. Additionally, the minimap tracks the movements of entities in real-time.

There is also a full map that players can zoom in and out on, with an auto-explore button for those who do not want to manually fill in the map. Players can even add waypoints to the map that allow them to keep track of important locations and act as fast travel points between these locations.

5) Repurposed Structures

A flower forest temple, one of the structure variants added by the mod (Image via Minecraft)

Repurposed Structures is a simple mod, at least conceptually. As stated in the mod description, this mod focuses on taking the vanilla structures and other similar features and revamping and adding to them. This means that many structures have been added but have not seen substantial updates or changes for many years.

For example, there are new variants of both dungeons and mineshafts and new types of temples to match the desert and jungle temples already in the game. There are also new pillager outposts, types of villages, dimensional strongholds, and well structures for biomes to match the much-maligned desert well.

This mod is vital for explorers frustrated with how stale the overworld feels, with the same handful of structures repeatedly in the same few biomes. This is a breath of fresh air and atmosphere for the overworld, which desperately needed one.

4) Whisperwoods

The hidebehind (Image via Minecraft)

There is a quite common idea among the veterans of the Minecraft community that the game has gotten less scary over time. This is because players have learned more, meaning that there is less fear of the unknown, and caves have gotten less dark, for example, meaning that there is less to be scared of.

Whipserwoods is a horror-themed mod focused on forests aimed at adding creatures designed to return some of the fear back into the gameplay of Minecraft.

There are the peaceful moths, which spawn at night, are attracted to light, and can destroy torches by crowding them with bodies. There are also mobs like the hidebehind, a tall shadowy beast that stalks players through forests at night, waiting for an opportune moment to strike. They will avoid bright lights and can be seen by their bright glowing eyes.

3) BetterEnd

The dragon fight in the BetterEnd mod (Image via Minecraft)

Players had been clamoring for a cave overhaul for years, which eventually culminated in the Caves and Cliffs update. Now that the fan favorite for an update has been made, there is a new area of the game that many players would like to see get fleshed out: the End.

While Mojang might take years before updating the End, the community has taken it upon themselves to do the job in the meantime. This is the BetterEnd mod, aiming to completely overhaul the End as a dimension.

There are more than 20 new biomes and counting, each incredibly unique, with six new mobs, wood and stone blocks, and items including food, tools, armor, and weapons. This mod is an incredible choice for players wanting a new experience in a dimension they think they know.

2) Origins/Origins++

Origin selection (Image via Minecraft)

Origins is one of the game's most well-known and derived from mods around. The base origins mod adds 10 origins, ranging from things like phantoms to shulks to arachnids to normal humans. Each of these origins comes with unique buffs and drawbacks. For example, the shulk origins gives players extra inventory space that persists between deaths, but they cannot use shields and hunger faster.

The Origins++ mod builds on this foundation, adding more than 100 extra origins to the base 10 included in the normal origins mod. Players will pick one of these origins whenever they first load into a new world.

1) Origins Classes

Selecting a class (Image via Minecraft)

This mod also builds on the foundation of the origins mod but does so in a way that is unique enough to be classified separately from origins.

The Origins Classes mod allows players to select a class in addition to their origin. These class bonuses are not as strong as the bonuses granted by their origin, but the class also comes with no drawbacks or penalties, unlike the origin.

There are classes such as archer, which helps with bow accuracy, cleric, which doubles potion duration, and merchant, which helps when trading with villagers and wandering traders, to name a few.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

