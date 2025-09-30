All Minecraft Copper Cape challenges and how to do them

Mojang has announced a unique community challenge to celebrate the new game drop and announced a series of Minecraft Copper Cape challenges. Players can complete these missions to get their hands on the copper Cape, a unique cosmetic based on the new update. Completing all three challenges will reward gamers with this coveted collectible.

Ad

Here are all the Minecraft Copper Cape challenges and how to do them.

Note: Mojang has released the first challenge. Additional challenges will be released in the following weeks. Check back to see next week's mission.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Guide to Minecraft Copper Cape challenges and how to do them

Mojang is offering players a chance to get their hands on the Copper Cape as part of the giveaway to celebrate the release of the much-awaited Copper Age game drop. The update introduces an array of new features, including the copper golem, copper tools, and more.

Ad

Trending

Just like the previous drops, the developers have issued a series of community challenges where the players must band together and work towards common goals. Gamers must complete three copper challenges to be rewarded with this Copper Cape in Minecraft Bedrock and Java editions.

Here are all the Minecraft Copper Cape challenges and how you can complete them:

First Minecraft Copper Cape challenge

Complete the first Minecraft Copper Cape challenge to obtain two free rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The first challenge requires gamers to summon 75 million copper golems between September 30, 8 AM PDT, and October 6, 10 AM PDT. Players will need to create or load one of their Minecraft worlds in either the Bedrock or Java edition of the game and summon the mob.

Ad

Players can refer to our handy copper golem spawning guide to complete the first task. Simply spawning one copper golem will count towards the completion of this challenge. Additionally, completing this stage will reward players with a Copper Golem Plushie Character Creator item in Bedrock and the Copper Chemist skin in Java edition.

Once the first community challenge is completed, the developers will reveal the second challenge in the coming week. Finishing the second stage will unlock the third and final stage, which will reward them with the copper Cape.

Ad

Second Minecraft Copper Cape challenge

Coming soon. Check back next week.

Also read: How to download Copper Age Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!