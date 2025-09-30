All Minecraft Copper Cape challenges and how to do them

Mojang has announced a unique community challenge to celebrate the new game drop and announced a series of Minecraft Copper Cape challenges. Players can complete these missions to get their hands on the copper Cape, a unique cosmetic based on the new update. Completing all three challenges will reward gamers with this coveted collectible.
Here are all the Minecraft Copper Cape challenges and how to do them.
Note: Mojang has released the first challenge. Additional challenges will be released in the following weeks. Check back to see next week's mission.
Guide to Minecraft Copper Cape challenges and how to do them
Mojang is offering players a chance to get their hands on the Copper Cape as part of the giveaway to celebrate the release of the much-awaited Copper Age game drop. The update introduces an array of new features, including the copper golem, copper tools, and more.
Just like the previous drops, the developers have issued a series of community challenges where the players must band together and work towards common goals. Gamers must complete three copper challenges to be rewarded with this Copper Cape in Minecraft Bedrock and Java editions.
Here are all the Minecraft Copper Cape challenges and how you can complete them:
First Minecraft Copper Cape challenge
The first challenge requires gamers to summon 75 million copper golems between September 30, 8 AM PDT, and October 6, 10 AM PDT. Players will need to create or load one of their Minecraft worlds in either the Bedrock or Java edition of the game and summon the mob.
Players can refer to our handy copper golem spawning guide to complete the first task. Simply spawning one copper golem will count towards the completion of this challenge. Additionally, completing this stage will reward players with a Copper Golem Plushie Character Creator item in Bedrock and the Copper Chemist skin in Java edition.
Once the first community challenge is completed, the developers will reveal the second challenge in the coming week. Finishing the second stage will unlock the third and final stage, which will reward them with the copper Cape.
Second Minecraft Copper Cape challenge
Coming soon. Check back next week.
Also read: How to download Copper Age Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 update
