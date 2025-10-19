A beginner's guide to Minecraft SoulSteel Bedrock server

Noxcrew released the much-awaited Minecraft SoulSteel Bedrock server, and gamers are excited. This unique server allows players to embark on a detailed dungeoneering adventure world, featuring an array of challenges and exciting missions. Apart from exploration, it offers boss fights, powerful weapons, and arcane magic that you can use to rise your way to the top.

Here's a nifty beginner's guide to dive into the Minecraft SoulSteel Bedrock server.

Beginner's guide to Minecraft SoulSteel Bedrock server: Everything you need to know

You can join the Minecraft SoulSteel Bedrock server from the homepage or the server list in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Noxcrew)

The Minecraft SoulSteel Bedrock server is a new dungeoneering adventure world where players can explore vast dungeons and fight monsters for loot and glory. It features unique levels and powerful bosses that offer different challenges across various arenas.

SoulSteel is currently featured in the Minecraft server list globally, allowing gamers worldwide to check it out. If it is not visible, players can scroll down and find it in the list. It is also found on the game's homepage as part of the promotional ventures for the server. Simply click the join button and wait while the world's assets are downloaded and unpacked.

You are spawned on an abandoned island where you must fight your way to the mainland (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Noxcrew)

Once joined, you will be spawned on an island where your airship has crashed. Move forward and interact with the wizard, who will guide you to the nearest dungeon. Dungeons are the central gameplay mechanic of the Minecraft SoulSteel Bedrock server and offer players a seamless way to earn riches and level up with ease.

The wizard will explain the basics of the dungeons, which contain essential resources such as gold, keys, and chrono essence. While collecting gold and keys for chests is important, the chrono essence is another important material that you should keep your eyes out for. It is essentially a crystal that powers the mechanism and lets you explore these areas for longer.

Chrono essence lets you explore dungeons in the Minecraft SoulSteel Bedrock server for longer periods of time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Noxcrew)

The more chrono essence you collect, the more time you have to explore the dungeons without being eliminated. Once you have collected your items and done your quest, make sure to exit before the timer runs out. If you fail to make a safe exit before the countdown reaches zero, you lose the mission. Higher-level dungeons will also contain powerful bosses that you must defeat on the way.

After completing certain starter missions, you will finally make your way to Port Fortuna. This is the central hub in the Minecraft SoulSteel Bedrock server and the place where you can purchase or upgrade gear and embark on new adventures. Look for NPCs like Dana the Squire to accept progression quests or claim rewards from certain quests.

Interact with the Travel Master to unlock new missions and embark on missions in different parts of the world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Noxcrew)

Once you have received the starter weapon, head over to the Travel Master. This NPC acts as a point for transport, and you can interact with him to take new missions. You can travel to different areas in the world and take part in dungeon missions to earn loot. However, it is worth mentioning that teleporting to different locations costs you scrips (currency), so make sure to save some for the journey.

The profile section shows the list of your stats and lets you access all the weapons and items that you own (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/Noxcrew)

The user interface of the Minecraft SoulSteel Bedrock server features a seamless display that lets you access important things with ease. The hotbar features several important items, such as your weapon and the stats page. Interact with the profile icon on the far right of your hotbar to access your stats page and see your current level and other details.

Additionally, you can also click on the purple store icon if you wish to purchase items and other boosters with Minecoins. The Minecraft SoulSteel Bedrock server offers numerous playstyles that ensure you can embark on your journey utilising your strengths. Explore more dungeons and rank up to unlock artifacts, rare weapons, and other legendary loot.

