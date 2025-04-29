Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview is out now, and this experimental build introduces an array of features and improvements. It also makes many changes to mobs, blocks, and the behavior of items to improve the gameplay experience for players.

Here are the best changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview.

Ambient block sounds and other best changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview

1) Changes to Ambient block sounds

The 1.21.90.21 beta and preview make an array of changes to the behavior and parameters of ambient sound blocks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ambient block sounds have received a major overhaul as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview. The update improves how often and where some ambient block sounds play, enhancing the gameplay experience for players, especially in the desert and badlands biomes.

Additionally, dead bush ambient sounds now have a slightly increased chance of playing, and ambient sand sounds no longer require sky access. They also have a decreased chance to play and can now be played in all biomes. Terracotta blocks can no longer trigger these sand sounds, making their occurrence more accurate.

As for wind sounds, the sand block no longer triggers them to be played. Additionally, short dry grass blocks and tall dry grass blocks can now trigger ambient wind sounds when above 2 sand/red sand, or terracotta blocks.

2) Changes to block behavior

Blocks have received changes to their parameters and behaviors as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview have introduced changes to the behavior of blocks to improve the gameplay experience. Dispensing a lava bucket on a waterlogged dried ghast no longer duplicates the dried ghast. Additionally, it will also no longer empty the bucket without placing lava.

The beacon had received major updates and a total overhaul regarding its ceiling height in the past. Additionally, the maximum beacon beam height is now 2048, greatly enhancing its visibility for players at a significant distance. This is a great improvement for players who use the item to navigate their way back to the base, especially at night.

3) Gameplay changes

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview make an array of gameplay changes to improve performance and playability (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As part of the gameplay changes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview, it addresses an issue where swapping item slots during an attack against a mob would re-select the original item slot used during the attack, instead of being on the new inventory slot.

Additionally, it also addressed an issue where entering the water while sprinting from double-tapping forward no longer automatically enters the swimming state. End portals have also been rectified, preventing players from being teleported outside the map border and instantly eliminating them.

4) Graphics upgrade

Vibrant Visuals has received a major overhaul in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft 1.21.90.21 beta and preview also make an array of graphical updates where the local player's vehicle will always render, no matter the orientation of the model compared to the render bounding box.

It also addresses an issue with the Vibrant Visuals update where black boxes sometimes appeared on end portals when using TAAU at a non-native resolution. Additionally, the bug where materials with certain properties were being rendered black has also been rectified.

5) Changes to Mobs

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview have introduced an array of changes to mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mobs have also received several changes as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.21 beta and preview. They will no longer clip through blocks sometimes when viewing them at a distance, when they auto-step up a block. Shadows are also no longer rendered for entities that are riding a vehicle, unless said vehicle is invisible.

Additionally, pigs saddled by hand no longer drop two saddles when killed, while the attack range of blazes has been increased from 16 to 48 blocks to match its target detection range. The update also increased the mob's attack sound distance to 32, in parity with the Java edition of the game.

As for the new ghast update, ghastlings can now follow happy ghasts, while piglins can now give players dried ghast blocks when trading in the Nether.

