7 best features in Minecraft snapshot 24w11a

Minecraft's most recent snapshot, 24w11a, is the twelfth snapshot for the upcoming 1.21 update. The snapshot is mostly focused on fixing bugs, boasting a grand total of 39 different bug fixes. However, that does not mean the snapshot is lacking in new experimental content to experiment with.

From new decorations to personalizations to the first new weapon in years, snapshot 24w11a has proven to be quite a feature-filled beta.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

The seven best additions in Minecraft snapshot 24w11a

1) Mace added

Maces are the biggest and most impressive new addition from snapshot 24w11a. These weapons are crafted using materials found exclusively in Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers. The gimmick of the weapon is that it converts fall damage into damage to enemies. For every block past the first, maces will deal 2.5 extra hearts of damage on top of their base 3.5 damage characteristic.

Additionally, mobs near the struck mob will be knocked back by the power of the slam, a unique ability not seen anywhere else in the game.

2) Vault block drops updated

Vaults should be much more rewarding to open now. (Image via Mojang)

Vault blocks have also had their loot tables retooled in accordance with community feedback. Saddles and horse armor have been removed entirely from the table and replaced by wind charges and heavy cores, respectively. Additionally, vault blocks will now only drop a single unstackable item as a reward, rather than several, to avoid quickly filling up players' inventories.

These changes should all combine to make exploring and conquering trial chambers as rewarding as they are entertaining.

3) New Breeze drops

Breeze has two very useful drops. (Image via Mojang)

The Breeze mob, one of Minecraft 1.21's premiere features, has also seen some changes in snapshot 24w11a. The biggest change is that they now drop breeze rods along with wind charges. This drop not only makes them even more similar to Minecraft's dangerous blaze but is also used in crafting the previously mentioned incredibly cool mace weapon.

This makes Breeze an even better mob to farm, as they not only drop some of the materials needed to make a mace but also the charges needed to get extra damage when using it.

4) New armor trims

The new armor trims might be the best of them all. (Image via Mojang)

Also added to vault block drops is one of the coolest features of snapshot 24w11a: two new stylish Minecraft armor trims. The first is bolt, which, as the name implies, adds several markings to armor that appear like bolts in the material holding plates together. There is also accented linework to pull the bolts together.

The second armor trim is flow, which also matches its name by featuring accenting lines that wave and flow along the armor. They are both very detailed and work with any combination of armor and trim materials, just like the rest of the trims. These trims will, however, be exclusive to trial chambers rather than archeology.

5) New pottery sherds

It's nice to see archeology expanded rather than immediately forgotten. (Image via Mojang)

This newest snapshot also expands on Minecraft 1.20's archeology by adding three new pot sherds. These sherds are exclusive to the pots that can be found in trial chambers, giving completionists yet another reason to visit these structures.

While the first sherd resembles an axe and is called the scrape sherd, the other two sherds are both based around the breeze. The first, known as the guster sherd, resembles the mob itself, while the second, called the flow sherd, resembles a swirling ball of air similar to wind charges.

6) Additional banner patterns

New banner patterns are always a delight to see. (Image via Mojang)

There are also two new banner patterns being added along with snapshot 24w11a. The first, known as the flow pattern, resembles a swirl of air inward. This is reminiscent of the newly added breeze's outer tornado particle effect and is just a recognizable symbol for air.

The second, known as the guster pattern, is a simplified version of the breeze mob, so players can make banners featuring the elemental.

7) Commands and eggs spawn wolf variants

Wolf variants should be easier to test with after this change. (Image via Mojang)

This change, while not the biggest, is still very useful for creative mode testing. Wolves spawned using commands, and eggs will now correctly spawn their new Minecraft biome wolf variations. Additionally, egg-spawning behavior has been expanded to include all jungles for rusty wolves, all badlands for striped wolves, and all savannas for spotted wolves.

This change, combined with the new ability to dye Minecraft wolf armor, should make it much quicker and easier to test out different combinations to find the perfect personalized wolf for a base.