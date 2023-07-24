Only a few Minecraft resources are as precious as diamonds, which help create a vast array of quality items, blocks, weapons, armor, and tools. Furthermore, gears crafted with diamonds are among the sturdiest and most efficient in the game, falling just short of Netherite equipment. Since this is the case, players search for diamonds early and often as they explore their worlds.

Unfortunately, the vastness and randomness of Minecraft worlds can make finding diamonds a little tricky. Fortunately, the same factors that make worlds incredibly diverse can also fall in a player's favor, giving them easy access to diamond ore via mining or even from loot chests.

If Minecraft fans are hunting for seeds that give them quick or abundant access to diamonds in version 1.20, there are some notable options to consider.

Minecraft seeds that give great access to diamonds

1) 7450399754159464024 (Bedrock)

Minecraft players can find a sizable set of diamond ore underneath a nearby village in this seed. (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft fans don't mind doing a little digging, there's a sizeable chunk of diamond ore blocks not too far from the spawn point in this seed. From the spawn point, you can head to (X: 336, Z: 1269) and find a village nestled near some water. However, the real draw is what lies beneath this structure.

By digging down to the approximate coordinates of (X: 336, Y: -30, Z: 1269), you can find a cluster of 10 diamonds ready to be mined at your leisure.

2) 6400284283681881883 (Java)

Minecraft fans will have to travel to find these diamonds, but the trip may be worth it. (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft Java seed can take some time when it comes to getting diamonds, but that's mostly due to the travel time involved. If you don't feel like traveling thousands of blocks from spawn on foot or otherwise, it may not be a bad idea to use the /teleport or /tp commands to jump directly to the diamonds' coordinates.

A few diamond ore blocks can be found at (X: 8744, Y: 5, Z: -5800) where they lay across from a desert pyramid buried in a ravine.

3) -1465807168420144386 (Java)

Courtesy of the Minecraft Redditor Traxy87, this Java Edition seed provides two villages quite close to the spawn point to help you get your bearings. Plus, the villages rest very close to a sizable collection of diamond ore blocks at (X: -35, Y: -23, Z: 441). It's advised to bring along a pickaxe enchanted with Fortune if at all possible, as this should heavily increase the final diamond yield.

4) 7784480152621942521 (Java)

This Minecraft seed has plenty of diamonds to mine if players are willing to travel to them. (Image via Mojang)

Another seed that can take a little time when procuring diamonds. Some Minecraft fans may be willing to make the journey since there are plenty of ores to mine once the trek is over. In an underground location complete with plenty of lava and water flows at (X: -502, Y: -39, Z: 437), you can find diamond ore in both the floor and the nearby walls.

You will need to be careful though, as the nearby lava can easily destroy your hard-won diamonds.

5) 17645624058879295 (Bedrock)

If Minecraft players are tired of mining and simply want to loot a few diamonds from village blacksmiths, then this is the option for them. This seed, shared by multiple content creators and fans, is the 1.20 version of the well-known "11 Blacksmith" seed that has appeared in Bedrock Edition for years.

Right from the spawn point, you will be placed in a village complete with 11 blacksmith buildings inside a village. The diamonds are simply waiting to be looted from the various chests strewn about the settlement. You can also get many other great materials along the way as well.

6) -9021455153124580994 (Java)

Courtesy of the Minecraft Redditor Mr-Carlitos, this seed will require a little traversal, but not as much as some of the other seeds on this list. From the spawn point, you'll have access to a nearby trio of structures, including a village, a desert pyramid, and a ruined Nether portal for some quick and easy loot.

Once You are all set with equipment, you can head to (X: 195, Y: -58, Z: -876) to find a cluster of diamond ore blocks just waiting to be broken and their contents collected.

7) 3707364281767014579 (Bedrock)

A quick trip to a village and shipwreck will yield diamonds in this Minecraft seed. (Image via Mojang)

Although this Minecraft seed doesn't have a high volume of diamonds like its counterparts, it does have incredibly easy access to them. This spawn begins with players spawning on an island complete with two villages, one in a savannah biome and the other in a plains biome.

The savanna biome village doesn't have much in the way of diamonds, but the plains biome village is more promising thanks to its blacksmith shop. Once you are finished there, you can head to two shipwrecks, (X: 152, Z: -88) and (X: -248, Z: -104), or additional wrecks at (X: -88, Z: 184) and (X: 56, Z: 136) for a few extra goodies, including a diamond or two.

8) 134166409772139 (Bedrock)

You can pick up a few quick diamonds thanks to the villages near this seed's spawn. (Image via Mojang)

This seed should offer up enough items to get you started in Minecraft with some tools at least, though they'll have to go mining for more after the initial offerings. You begin in a village, but the real prize lies across from a nearby mountain at (X: 72, Z: 824) where a blacksmith shop with diamonds awaits.

Furthermore, it may not be a bad idea to check out the nearby shipwrecks at (X: -312, Z: 616) and (X: -184, Z: 1160) for some extra loot.

9) 1222090162574629 (Bedrock)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed has a bit of something for everybody, including some diamonds, to set them up nicely right from the start. You will begin in a village with a blacksmith shop that should be chock full of diamonds. Just a short distance away, you can drop into an abandoned mineshaft, filled with even more diamonds.

Even more diamonds are available for you near the village beaches courtesy of the buried treasure nearby as well, making this seed incredibly useful for early-game diamonds.

10) 33727923077125413 (Bedrock)

When it comes to easy diamonds, this seed is tough to beat. (Image via Mojang)

If you want fast access to diamonds, this Bedrock Edition seed can provide that quite well. Right from the spawn point, you will be directly adjacent to a village with a blacksmith village containing not only six diamonds but also a set of diamond horse armor and five blocks of obsidian.

As an added bonus, the village has a nearby ruined portal at (X: 152, Z: 888) and a shipwreck resting at (X: 8, Z: 632).