5 best Minecraft flower biome seeds

One of the reasons why Minecraft has slowly risen to become the single best-selling game of all time is the gorgeous landscapes that help inspire the builds and survival adventures that keep players coming back. One of the prettiest biomes in Minecraft is the flower forest, which is a flavor of regular forest filled with gorgeous flowery foliage.

Below are five amazing seeds with large flower forests at or near spawn, but there will be plenty to see other than these biomes.

Best Minecraft flower forests seeds

1) Generally amazing flower field start

This seed's rare zombie village is a unique opportunity at a great early trading hall (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -5684104292320297478

Flower Forest: -980, -520

-980, -520 Huge Mushroom Island: -800, 770

-800, 770 Zombie Village: -480, -496

-480, -496 Village: 384, 208

384, 208 Basement Igloo: 584, -920

584, -920 Ocean Monument: -792, 216

This seed features quite an amazing spawn region. It is an expansive plains biome on the southern edge of a small ocean. To the south, players will find a village to loot, which leads to a frozen mountain range. To the northwest, players can find a rare zombie village, useful for quickly setting up a Minecraft villager trading hall and eventually, more villages and pillager outposts.

There is also a huge mushroom island in the ocean, southwest of spawn. This ocean contains several ocean monuments, making getting plentiful sponges easy. This should make converting one of these ocean monuments into a Minecraft guardian farm as quick as possible.

2) Flower forest and swamp village stronghold

This spot also has a ruined portal (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 2392242487587640342

Flower Forest Village: 1632, -432

1632, -432 Pillager Outpost: 112, 80

112, 80 Ocean Monument: 216, -616

216, -616 Combination Witch Hut-Stronghold-Village: 1300, -1004

1300, -1004 Basement Igloo: 840, -792

This seed spawns players next to both a pillager outpost and a village. These structures should be amazing for starter gear. There are also five other villages and another pillager outpost within the spawn plains biome, to help players get more loot.

Players can travel east for about 1500 blocks to find a village next to a flower forest. This will make a great base of operations, but it might even be surpassed by the combination witch hut-stronghold-village found about a thousand blocks north of this flower forest. However, for players who just want flower-filled fields, there is a significantly larger biome further east.

The flower forest found on this seed might not be the biggest, but the seed is so amazing that it still had to be mentioned.

3) Flower forests and mushroom island

This large spawn village should provide ample loot (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -6513280843718400830

Flower Forest: 1200, 570

1200, 570 Village: 112, -256

112, -256 Pillager Outpost: 592, -304

592, -304 Mushroom Island: -190, 690

This seed spawns players next to a small, snowy slope. To the north is a village with loot, with a second one found to the east along with a pillager outpost. This seed's flower forest is located southeast of the spawn and is made even more aesthetic by a nearby cherry grove biome.

To the south of the spawn is a moderately sized Minecraft mushroom biome, which makes this seed even better. This gives players a great spot to set up the world's industrial district, comprised of as many advanced Minecraft farms as it can fit while still having an adorable base area nearby.

4) Coastal flower forest

The flower forest found along this seed's spawn ocean (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -7975662818771136867

Flower Forest: 500, -25

500, -25 Village: 64, -496

64, -496 Pillager Outpost: 560, -784

560, -784 Ocean Monument: -792, -680

-792, -680 Basement Igloo: -1000, 840

This seed spawns players in a taiga biome on the coast of a frozen ocean. To the north of the spawn is a taiga village, which should provide ample starting loot. From here, players can make their way around the coastline to the east, as this will eventually lead to a moderately large flower forest.

This will make a great spot to build a Minecraft survival base while players continue exploring. There is a pillager outpost to the north of the flower forest, and there are several ocean monuments in the frozen sea near the flower forest.

5) Flower field spawn

The flower forest at spawn, as well as a nearby ruined portal and village (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 5608724654629705829

Flower Forest: Spawn

Spawn Village: 16, 368

16, 368 Village: -500, 288

-500, 288 Cherry Village: 1424, 352

1424, 352 Pillager Outpost: 32, 1632

32, 1632 Basement Igloo: 120, 1752

This seed spawns players in the heart of a large flower forest running along a river. This makes for quite a scenic location to build a Minecraft starter base, especially with the expansive cherry groves found to the east of the spawn. There are also two villages near spawn, one to the south and one to the southwest.

Once a player has a decent base built up, they can explore further to the south, where there is a basement igloo near a pillager outpost and a small swamp with a stronghold underneath it.

