5 best Minecraft flower biome seeds

One of the reasons why Minecraft has slowly risen to become the single best-selling game of all time is the gorgeous landscapes that help inspire the builds and survival adventures that keep players coming back. One of the prettiest biomes in Minecraft is the flower forest, which is a flavor of regular forest filled with gorgeous flowery foliage.
Below are five amazing seeds with large flower forests at or near spawn, but there will be plenty to see other than these biomes.
Best Minecraft flower forests seeds
1) Generally amazing flower field start
Seed: -5684104292320297478
- Flower Forest: -980, -520
- Huge Mushroom Island: -800, 770
- Zombie Village: -480, -496
- Village: 384, 208
- Basement Igloo: 584, -920
- Ocean Monument: -792, 216
This seed features quite an amazing spawn region. It is an expansive plains biome on the southern edge of a small ocean. To the south, players will find a village to loot, which leads to a frozen mountain range. To the northwest, players can find a rare zombie village, useful for quickly setting up a Minecraft villager trading hall and eventually, more villages and pillager outposts.
There is also a huge mushroom island in the ocean, southwest of spawn. This ocean contains several ocean monuments, making getting plentiful sponges easy. This should make converting one of these ocean monuments into a Minecraft guardian farm as quick as possible.
2) Flower forest and swamp village stronghold
Seed: 2392242487587640342
- Flower Forest Village: 1632, -432
- Pillager Outpost: 112, 80
- Ocean Monument: 216, -616
- Combination Witch Hut-Stronghold-Village: 1300, -1004
- Basement Igloo: 840, -792
This seed spawns players next to both a pillager outpost and a village. These structures should be amazing for starter gear. There are also five other villages and another pillager outpost within the spawn plains biome, to help players get more loot.
Players can travel east for about 1500 blocks to find a village next to a flower forest. This will make a great base of operations, but it might even be surpassed by the combination witch hut-stronghold-village found about a thousand blocks north of this flower forest. However, for players who just want flower-filled fields, there is a significantly larger biome further east.
The flower forest found on this seed might not be the biggest, but the seed is so amazing that it still had to be mentioned.
3) Flower forests and mushroom island
Seed: -6513280843718400830
- Flower Forest: 1200, 570
- Village: 112, -256
- Pillager Outpost: 592, -304
- Mushroom Island: -190, 690
This seed spawns players next to a small, snowy slope. To the north is a village with loot, with a second one found to the east along with a pillager outpost. This seed's flower forest is located southeast of the spawn and is made even more aesthetic by a nearby cherry grove biome.
To the south of the spawn is a moderately sized Minecraft mushroom biome, which makes this seed even better. This gives players a great spot to set up the world's industrial district, comprised of as many advanced Minecraft farms as it can fit while still having an adorable base area nearby.
4) Coastal flower forest
The seed is: -7975662818771136867
- Flower Forest: 500, -25
- Village: 64, -496
- Pillager Outpost: 560, -784
- Ocean Monument: -792, -680
- Basement Igloo: -1000, 840
This seed spawns players in a taiga biome on the coast of a frozen ocean. To the north of the spawn is a taiga village, which should provide ample starting loot. From here, players can make their way around the coastline to the east, as this will eventually lead to a moderately large flower forest.
This will make a great spot to build a Minecraft survival base while players continue exploring. There is a pillager outpost to the north of the flower forest, and there are several ocean monuments in the frozen sea near the flower forest.
5) Flower field spawn
Seed: 5608724654629705829
- Flower Forest: Spawn
- Village: 16, 368
- Village: -500, 288
- Cherry Village: 1424, 352
- Pillager Outpost: 32, 1632
- Basement Igloo: 120, 1752
This seed spawns players in the heart of a large flower forest running along a river. This makes for quite a scenic location to build a Minecraft starter base, especially with the expansive cherry groves found to the east of the spawn. There are also two villages near spawn, one to the south and one to the southwest.
Once a player has a decent base built up, they can explore further to the south, where there is a basement igloo near a pillager outpost and a small swamp with a stronghold underneath it.