Minecraft's remarkable world generation capabilities have led to a virtually endless collection of different worlds to explore. Regardless of the platform, there is no shortage of incredible seeds to utilize. As of the 1.20 Trails & Tales update, fans are still finding breathtaking or incredibly helpful world seeds to utilize for both Java and Bedrock Editions of the game.

This is extended to the mobile version of Minecraft (sometimes still referred to as Pocket Edition) as well, which utilizes the same Bedrock Edition engine seen on consoles and the Windows 10/11 Edition of the game. Since this is the case, the great Bedrock seeds players use on PCs or consoles will operate the same on mobile.

If Minecraft fans have been searching for a great world seed to use on their Android or iOS device, the community has provided countless spectacular examples worth trying.

Fantastic Minecraft seeds for Android and iOS mobile devices

1) The broken seed

If Minecraft fans travel through this seed, they'll find something quite bizarre (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

If Minecraft fans are willing to venture (or at least teleport) quite some distance from the spawn point in the seed 7855469239815039332, they'll find some truly strange terrain or structure generation. At the approximate coordinates of (X: -1300 Z: -1700), players will find a mountain floating in the air with waterfalls funneling into the area below.

If that wasn't enough, they could check directly underneath the floating mountain to find an ocean monument merged with a stronghold, complete with a relatively exposed End portal.

2) Quick Nether portal materials

This Minecraft seed offers enough obsidian to construct a Nether portal right away (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft fans are in a hurry to get to the Nether for one reason or another, then the seed -7806313323746923657 may fulfill this endeavor. They'll begin in a jungle biome, but a village rests nearby at approximately (X: 83, Z: 89) that contains blacksmith shops, one of which is chock full of obsidian blocks.

A lava pool also rests outside the shop, so players can use it to ignite their new Nether portal. Although previous versions of Minecraft have randomized loot tables, this 1.20+ seed will always yield enough obsidian for a portal each time it is generated. This is due to a recent loot table generation adjustment in the Trails & Tales update.

3) Ancient city spawn

Minecraft fans won't have an easy go of things early on in this seed (Image via Mojang)

If players are hunting for a challenging start to their new Minecraft world, the seed 565535403532980236 may be a great fit for them. Players will spawn inside an ancient city structure, creating a very intense survival situation right from the beginning. They must remain inconspicuous and avoid upsetting the nearby sculk sensors and shriekers to be spared from the Warden.

The good news is that if players can return to the surface, they'll come out near a cherry grove biome. A village also rests nearby to assist at (X: -328 Z: 312).

4) Multi-structure island

Encounter structures both helpful and harmful in this Minecraft seed's spawn (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

Combining the spawn point of a survival island with plenty of structures to explore, the seed -2905686047069235898 has a lot to offer right from the beginning. After spawning, players will find themselves on an island covered with dark oak and birch forests, as well as a nearby taiga.

To make proceedings even more compelling, they can find a pillager outpost, village, woodland mansion, and a ruined portal, all within walking distance of the spawn point. These structures are out in the open, so players shouldn't have problems finding them.

5) Double village spawn

Minecraft fans will have their pick of starting villages in this seed (Image via AlexLaSnypeure/Reddit)

If players have plans related to villages, they'll spawn between two in the Minecraft seed -6117441267552579670. From here, they can loot the villages for supplies, shelter within them, or even bring the two villages together to create a thriving town. Otherwise, there are a few locations of note worth checking out once players are better equipped.

Specifically, they can find a woodland mansion nearby at (X: 104 Z: 216), and an ancient city buried beneath a mountain at (X: -312 Y: -51 Z: 40). The two spawn villages are also located at (X: 72 Z: 72) and (X: 168 Z: -136) in case the specific coordinates are needed.

6) Heat-blasted village

This seed is full of deserts and badlands, but ones with pretty intriguing features (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

Biomes like deserts and badlands may not be many fan favorites in Minecraft, but the seed 2630982607468142607 presents these high-temperature biomes in a particularly interesting light. The starting area will seem fairly innocuous, although there is a desert pyramid worth checking out at (X: -280 Z: 56).

Things get particularly interesting when players head to (X: 232 Z: 200) and find a ruined portal on a small landmass surrounded by a moat. Even more compelling is a nearby desert village completely surrounded by badlands at (X: 616 Z: 184), which is something of an uncommon occurrence.

7) Pseudo-swamp village

Swamp villages don't naturally generate in Minecraft, but this seed offers a close facsimile (Image via YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

Although it's technically possible to create swamp and jungle villages in Minecraft, these structures don't naturally generate within the game. However, the seed (6173333333396374279) does offer players something fairly close to a swamp village. After spawning, they can walk or teleport from the spawn to (X: -264 Z: -360) to find it.

Technically, the village is a plains biome village, but it's heavily surrounded by a swamp biome. From here, with a little work, players should be able to breed a few swamp villagers without too much effort.

8) Mansion in the mesa

This seed's woodland mansion is a long way from its native Minecraft biome (Image via Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

A village generating next to a woodland mansion is one thing in Minecraft, but the seed -8234810046665164343 places both structures together in a strange location. At the approximate coordinates of (X: 216 Z: 200), players can find a village resting on the water between a desert and badlands biome accompanied by an adjacent woodland mansion.

With haste, they can salvage both structures for use before the pillagers get a bit too aggressive with their villager neighbors. Moreover, once players are up to it, they can check out a nearby desert pyramid at (X: 184 Z: 56).

9) Blacksmiths galore

Fans can collect plenty of early-game surprises for free at this seed's spawn village (Image via FryBry/YouTube)

Blacksmith shops in villages are spectacular sources of early-game materials, which is part of the reason they remain so popular in seeds. The seed 259097770644189520 drops players right in front of a village, complete with four blacksmith shops boasting various resources, including food, armor, and obsidian blocks.

As previously mentioned, seed loot tables have seen their randomized loot tables changed in Trails & Tales, so re-generating the seed will yield the same results. Though these shops don't carry diamonds, they're filled with iron/gold ingots, apples and bread, and obsidian, which can really help players get started in a new world.

10) The frozen caves

The frigid terrain in this seed might be the perfect spot for some base building (Image via JereauX/Reddit)

Ice spike biomes in Minecraft can often feel a little barren, but sometimes they generate in pretty appealing ways. Take the seed -6144763637115342969, which drops players into a spawn point surrounded by snow and ice spikes.

Directly behind the spawn point, fans can find a large cave system with frigid ice running down the side of the entrance. This could present some interesting base-building opportunities or simply any kind of build that might fit caves or the game's colder biomes.