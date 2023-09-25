10 best Minecraft treehouse designs (2023) 

Minecraft is one of those games where a player's architectural skills come to life. Ranging from simple to complex builds, they have their own way of embracing this beautiful game and rejoicing in the art of building. In this regard, constructing a house is the foremost structure that comes to mind. In the community, gamers have made incredible houses with awe-inspiring ideas and concepts.

One of these ideas includes treehouses. Minecraft is illustrious with its forest covers, with different types of wooden logs and biomes. To many this is a diversity that can complement unique house build ideas. Here is a list of 10 such treehouse designs that players can make in their game.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

10 treehouse ideas for Minecraft

1) Cherry treehouse

Amongst the most beautiful biomes featured in recent updates, the cherry grove biome has a captivating aura that is exemplified by its unique pink-colored wooden logs, leaves, and much more. The falling particle effect adds another layer of splendor. Therefore, one must consider making a tree house in this landscape.

This treehouse is for players who seek serenity and coziness. The contrasting colors of the different mobs in the biome will complement the structure that you create. Also, one can look upon the presence of snow-clad mountains that spawn near this biome, which will add another layer of scenic ardor.

2) Bamboo treehouse

Bamboo was introduced in the 1.14 and 1.8.0 versions of Java and Bedrock respectively in Minecraft. Growing in dense jungles, for a long time this biome was considered as one the best places to build a tree house. Surrounded by a thick green cover and unique mobs, this is perfect for players seeking an adventure.

With the recent update, you can also craft bamboo planks out of the plant. This allows players to build a house, and one can even use vines to access the house.

3) Multiple-room jungle treehouse

As beautiful as it comes, the jungle biome also features large and mesmerizing jungle trees which are useful for this tree house build. This architecture introduces multiple rooms, that serve as different indoor regions, wherein one can be a farming area, one storage, and much more. These rooms can be connected by stairs and the bark of the tree with vines can be used to climb the tree house.

4) Modern treehouse

Players can take a building approach contrary to the natural landscape that flourishes within a Minecraft world. This design brings a modernized approach towards tree housing, which is contrary to the idea of tree houses being minimalistic and simple.

The architecture is unique wherein the tree is the foundation, around which the entire house is built. A world in a dome is how one can best describe it. Players can use jungle trees to build this house since those trees are well known to be extremely tall. The interiors can be designed according to one's creativity.

5) Fairy tale treehouse

Create your own fairy tale by introducing a fantasy-themed treehouse in Minecraft. This idea opens doors for a unique experience, which makes players feel like they have accessed the spirit of Disney itself. They can add cherry blossom and cherry leaves to have an enchanting effect. Further, they can add lanterns and pumpkin heads to give the tree house a magical aura.

6) Treehouse for two

Whether in love or comradery, this treehouse design is perfect for a Minecraft duo. The architecture can involve building two houses and connecting them with planks to make a bridge that connects partners by fate. Additional features to be added are left at players' discretion, which can include the materials to be used, roof wall, and colors.

7) Alluring treehouse

This treehouse is one of the easiest builds that players can add to their game. The salient features of this design include a segmented structure with multiple floors, connected via a spiral staircase. Players can add more details by placing trapdoors and campfires. They can also grow different trees and leaves to add variation.

The branches can also be extended sideways to present a more aesthetic look, and a small platform can be built on this scaffold that can serve as a storage space. The building is around 28 blocks high and divided into three sections.

8) Adventure time treehouse

This design comes as a delight for fans of the animated fantasy franchise, Adventure Time. The treehouse in this build represents the one there, depicted as a “weeping wallow” in Minecraft.

It features main and smaller canopies that branch out from the center, interconnected by narrow bridges. Built into the base is a wooden shack that can be used to access the rooms inside. The structure is also covered with a variety of décor including windows, flags, chimneys, and much more.

9) Modern resort treehouse

This is a simple modernized take on treehouses that is easy to build and captivating to the eye. Each branch of the tree encompasses small pods which enclose rooms within. To give a modernized look, the pods can be made with white concrete, which contrasts well with the tree structure and color.

10) Treehouse Village

Players can create an entire village on a tree using this design. This unique build will include several village houses with villagers having different professions. They can add branch-to-branch to access different villager professions and enchantments. Players can also build a small shelter for themselves to stay connected with the tree-built hamlet.