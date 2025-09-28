5 biggest features of Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop

Mojang recently announced the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop in their second live event of 2025. This is the fourth game drop of the year that will release in the Winter. During the event, the devs revealed some of its major features that will soon be playable through Java snapshots and Bedrock beta, and previews.

Here is a list of the biggest Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop features worth checking out.

5 major new features of the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop

1) Nautilus

Nautilus is a brand-new underwater mob that can be ridden (Image via Mojang Studios)

Nautilus is a new, adorable passive creature that will be available in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop. It will spawn in ocean biomes and can be fed pufferfish if players want to tame it or breed baby Nautilus.

When the new mob is tamed, players can place saddles on it and ride it underwater. With a "Breath of the Nautilus" effect that applies while riding it, the mob can prevent the player's oxygen supply from running out. It can also dash forward out of the water like a dolphin if players press the jump button. This mob will therefore make underwater exploration a lot simpler and exciting.

2) Zombie Nautilus

Zombie Nautilus will spawn with a Drowned Zombie mount, wielding a trident (Image via Mojang Studios)

While the regular Nautilus will be passive and friendly, Mojang decided to add another variant of the new mob called the Zombie Nautilus. This will also roam around in ocean biomes and will have a unique look. Its eyes will be glowing blue, and its shell will be covered with moss, similar to mossy blocks.

The Zombie Nautilus will usually spawn with a Drowned Zombie mount wielding a trident. It will ride the Zombie Nautilus to chase and attack players, making underwater survival slightly tougher. When the Drowned on the Zombie Nautilus dies, the new creature will simply become neutral.

3) Nautilus Armor

Nautilus armor can be found as chest loot (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the addition of Nautilus, Mojang also decided to add a variety of armors for it in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop.

These armors, which can be made of either copper, iron, gold, diamond, or netherite, will be found in different chests. The specific structures that will produce these armors as chest loot have not yet been revealed by Mojang.

4) Spear

Spear is a brand-new first-tier melee weapon coming with the game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop also brings a new melee weapon called spear. Two sticks plus one copper, iron, gold ingot, diamond, or netherite can be used to craft the weapon.

The spear can be used in two ways: jab or charge. If a player is standing still and attacking, they can perform a jab attack. Otherwise, if they are sprinting or riding a fast mob or a boat while using the spear, they can perform a charge attack.

The spear's unique feature is that as a player's speed grows, so does its damage value. This suggests that by running or riding a swift horse or a boat on ice, players can do a lot of damage.

5) Zombie Horse with Zombie mount

Zombie Horse will spawn naturally in survival mode in this game drop (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang is finally allowing Zombie Horses to spawn in survival mode in the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop. Previously, commands and spawn eggs were the only ways to spawn this horse variant.

When it spawns naturally at night, it will have a Zombie mount wielding a spear. The zombie will charge towards players and attack with the spear. This new feature will make surviving at night more difficult.

