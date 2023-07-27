Minecraft offers a massive amount of freedom, so much so that players can sometimes run out of ideas as to what they can do next. After a player has made every build or completed every task they can think of, they may grow a bit bored of the game. Fortunately, there is a massive collection of things to do when a fan isn't quite having as much fun as they used to.

From taking on challenges to trying out mods or new ways of playing the game, Minecraft fans can find plenty of ways to entertain themselves, even if they aren't apparent at first.

If a player is looking for something fun to do when they're a little bored, the options at hand are virtually limitless. However, there are some notable choices to start with.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Fun things to do when Minecraft players get bored

1) Up the difficulty

Boredom can sometimes spring up when a Minecraft player is a bit too cozy in their world. If a fan is playing on easier or Normal difficulty and is breezing through it, a change in the challenge may be in order. By ratcheting the difficulty up to Hard or Hardcore Mode, players may have to re-evaluate their means of survival if they've been playing in Survival Mode.

With tougher opponents comes new strategies and builds to help players along, which may keep them occupied for quite a while.

2) Try a challenge

In lieu of increasing the difficulty settings directly, there are other ways to make Minecraft a more challenging experience. Specifically, there are a ton of different community-made challenges that impose limits on what a player can do to see how well they fare in a world.

From survival islands to 100 days and many more, fans can try to impose a new set of rules on their gameplay to sharpen their skills or test their out-of-the-box thinking.

3) Try out some minigames

Much like challenges, Minecraft players have come up with countless minigames that can be enjoyed either solo or with some friends. From Elytra races to Spleef to Lucky Block and more, there's a minigame for just about any player out there. Setting a minigame up can take time, but fortunately, many community members have shared downloadable maps for them.

Plus, creative Minecraft fans can even come up with their own minigames. Doing so can take a little time, but it certainly keeps a player's mind on the game.

4) Change the game mode

While most Minecraft fans enjoy playing Minecraft in Survival Mode, there are many more modes to enjoy in this sandbox game. Players can unleash their imagination in Creative Mode or check out a world or map in Adventure Mode, where many survival features aren't enabled by default.

Although it's true that many players have already spent some time in these other game modes, it never hurts to give one some extended time and see just how enjoyable it can be.

5) Tinker with redstone

In more than a few ways, redstone machinery is the ultimate test of a Minecraft player's capability. While knowledge of circuits and signals can take a while to obtain, the best way to learn is to experiment with redstone-compatible blocks and see how they interact. Players might be surprised at the intriguing machines and gadgets they can come up with.

Obviously, no player makes Mumbo Jumbo-style contraptions overnight, but learning the technical side of redstone can be both compelling and rewarding as players make breakthroughs in their redstone education.

6) Hop on a multiplayer server

Solo play in Minecraft can certainly be entertaining, but it can get a little old after a while. To make things a little more interesting, why not have friends join a LAN game or hop on a multiplayer server? There's a server for just about any gameplay experience a player could ask for. Alternatively, fans can always host their own world to dictate the rules and settings.

Even without paying for Minecraft Realms, players can easily set up a small local server or even use a mod like Essential to host a single-player world and allow friends to join it without any server setup.

7) Give mods a try

There's no doubt that vanilla Minecraft offers plenty of ways to play the game, but an entirely new world of experiences opens once players start modding this sandbox title. If players want to add quality-of-life improvements, new content, or completely reshape their game world, there are more than a few mods that can accommodate.

Additionally, thanks to popular mod loaders like Forge, Fabric, and Quilt, installing mods is incredibly easy and only takes a few minutes.

8) Gear up for PvP

Playing multiplayer in Minecraft doesn't have to be cooperative, as many fans equip their best weapons and head into PvP servers to become the top competitor. Learning the nuances of player-vs-player combat can take plenty of trial and error, but when fans become seasoned PvP veterans, there's a certain sense of accomplishment that feels pretty great.

Even if players don't want to dive into a Minecraft server for their PvP needs, they can always just host their world and clash weapons with a few friends for fun.

9) Have fun with commands

Players are typically pretty familiar with certain commands, but there are a ton that can be incredibly fun to work with that aren't normally used extensively. With commands, players can summon custom mobs and entities, change the way their world operates, and even give themselves blocks and items that are normally restricted during ordinary gameplay.

Using some commands does require a bit of knowledge of the syntax. However, once players learn the nuances of in-game commands, they can bend their world to their will pretty easily.

10) Give custom maps a shot

Much like mods, there is a limitless collection of Minecraft maps that have been crafted by the community. From custom survival maps to adventure maps with their own stories and objectives, the possibilities are endless. Players can solve puzzles, encounter dangerous new foes, or have a few scares all depending on the custom map they download.

Thanks to mods and other third-party tools, some maps are well-developed beyond the scope of anything that Mojang may have expected.