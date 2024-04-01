Features everyone loves in the Minecraft 1.21 update

The Minecraft 1.21 update has certainly been a release chock full of content even when compared to other major game updates. In many ways, version 1.21 expands upon the world of Mojang's sandbox title while keeping all of its charms, and some fan-requested features even made their way to the game after quite a wait. All in all, there's a lot to love about the 1.21 when it comes to gameplay.

Among the many Minecraft 1.21 features, some stand above the rest as being almost unanimously appreciated by players. These features all bring something new to the table, from customization options to new locations to explore or items to loot. Whatever the case, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most beloved features in version 1.21.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's view.

10 of the most beloved features in the Minecraft 1.21 update

1) New status effects

New status effects in Minecraft 1.21 have led to the creation of new potions and tipped arrows. (Image via Mojang)

It's been quite some time since Minecraft has received new status effects, and the ones introduced in the 1.21 update are certainly intriguing. The Bad Omen effect has been reworked to create two separate "ominous event" effects under certain conditions, and multiple new effects cause an entity to spawn blocks or mobs upon harm or death. Lastly, an effect was introduced to create wind charge abilities.

New Status Effects in Minecraft 1.21:

Infested - Gives an entity a 5% chance to spawn 1-2 silverfish when damaged. Cannot be applied to silverfish.

- Gives an entity a 5% chance to spawn 1-2 silverfish when damaged. Cannot be applied to silverfish. Oozing - Upon death, an entity will spawn two slimes upon death. Cannot be used on slimes.

- Upon death, an entity will spawn two slimes upon death. Cannot be used on slimes. Raid Omen - Activates when players enter a village with the Bad Omen effect active. After 30 seconds, the Raid Omen expires and a pillager raid begins.

- Activates when players enter a village with the Bad Omen effect active. After 30 seconds, the Raid Omen expires and a pillager raid begins. Trial Omen - Activates when players come within 14 blocks of a trial spawner block in a trial chamber while Bad Omen is active. This triggers a Trial Omen that lasts 15 minutes x the level of Bad Omen active on the player. During this time, nearby trial spawners will become ominous trial spawners that spawn more dangerous enemies but provide better rewards.

- Activates when players come within 14 blocks of a trial spawner block in a trial chamber while Bad Omen is active. This triggers a Trial Omen that lasts 15 minutes x the level of Bad Omen active on the player. During this time, nearby trial spawners will become ominous trial spawners that spawn more dangerous enemies but provide better rewards. Weaving - Affected entities will spawn cobwebs upon death. Moreover, non-player entities that have this status effect can move through cobwebs at a normal speed.

- Affected entities will spawn cobwebs upon death. Moreover, non-player entities that have this status effect can move through cobwebs at a normal speed. Wind Charged - Affected entities will produce a wind burst effect upon death similar to a detonated wind charge.

In addition to these new effects being present within Minecraft 1.21, players can create tipped arrows and potions that bestow the effects as well.

2) Trial chamber explorer maps

A new explorer map variant in Minecraft 1.21 makes finding trial chambers much easier. (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers have a pretty stringent set of requirements that dictate where they spawn, sometimes players who don't know specifics can use a little help finding them. Enter the trial chamber explorer maps in Minecraft, which can now be obtained by trading with cartographer villagers. Once used, the maps will pinpoint the area where players can dig down to find trial chambers.

Granted, finding trial chambers in Minecraft is much easier when using commands, but these maps should be useful for players playing without them on their world or server.

3) New copper and tuff blocks

Copper and tuff blocks got new variants in Minecraft 1.21. (Image via Mojang)

Builders and decorators who have requested more block variants for their builds have finally gotten their wish in Minecraft 1.21, at least if they're fans of copper or tuff blocks. New variants of both copper and tuff blocks were introduced and can be found naturally spawning in trial chambers in many situations.

Moreover, these new blocks can be crafted, and the new copper blocks can be waxed to avoid oxidization. Players can find the full list of new copper/tuff blocks below:

Chiseled Copper

Copper Grates

Copper Bulbs

Copper Doors

Copper Trapdoors

Tuff Stairs

Tuff Slabs

Tuff Walls

Chiseled Tuff

Polished Tuff

Polished Tuff Stairs

Polished Tuff Slabs

Polished Tuff Walls

Tuff Bricks

Tuff Brick Stairs

Tuff Brick Slabs

Tuff Brick Walls

Chiseled Tuff Bricks

4) Revamped bad omen and ominous raids/trials

Bad Omen has a new look and new effects in Minecraft 1.21. (Image via Mojang)

For quite some time, the bad omen effect didn't do much in Minecraft except trigger pillager raids on villages. This has changed in the 1.21 update, as the bad omen effect can now create ominous events. These new events come in two varieties at the moment: ominous raids and ominous trials, both of which give players control over when they make the game more difficult.

By consuming an ominous bottle (dropped by pillager raid captains outside of raids or by looting them in trial chamber vaults), players can inflict bad omen on themselves. This resulting effect will create a raid omen when players enter a village, which will trigger a raid after 30 seconds.

An ominous vault in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

Otherwise, if players with bad omen enter a trial chamber and approach a trial spawner, they'll trigger an ominous trial in Minecraft. This results in nearby trial spawners becoming ominous trial spawners, which spawn more difficult enemies and also launch projectiles and potions. However, once defeated, these spawners offer greater rewards including ominous trial keys.

Ominous trial keys can be used to open ominous vaults, rarer variants of trial chamber vaults that contain improved rewards.

5) The mace

The mace in Minecraft 1.21 has proved to be a fan favorite immediately. (Image via Mojang)

After years of Minecraft fans requesting a new unique weapon in the game, update 1.21 has answered the call. The mace is a devastatingly strong melee weapon crafted with breeze rods dropped from breezes and heavy cores found in ominous vaults. Though this weapon is roughly equivalent to a diamond sword's damage on the ground, the mace's smash attack is the real draw.

The mace's smash attack is activated while players are falling, and the damage increases with each block distance that players have fallen. When players make the attack, they can one-hit kill most targets in the game depending on their fall distance, and their falling height is reset so they can land safely.

Minecraft 1.21's mace is an incredibly powerful weapon, but the smash attack takes some practice to land effectively. Fortunately, there are several mace enchantments to help players get the best out of the new melee weapon.

6) The crafter block

The crafter block brings auto-crafting to Minecraft 1.21. (Image via MumboJumbo/YouTube)

Automatic crafting in Minecraft used to be the realm of mods (and still is in many ways), but the vanilla game got a little taste of auto crafting thanks to the 1.21 update's crafter block. When this block is supplied with a redstone pulse, it takes the materials placed in it and the crafting recipe outlined by the player (via locking crafting grid slots) to automatically produce a block or item.

When added to certain redstone contraptions, players can automatically craft materials or equipment they need regularly without having to add any input of their own at all.

7) Trial chambers

Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers present mid-level challenges for solid rewards. (Image via Mojang)

Found between the elevation levels of Y= -40 and Y= -20, trial chambers are mid-level structures that procedurally generate new layouts each time. They contain various trial spawner blocks that can create mobs (including the new bogged and breeze), but provide solid rewards including trial keys that can open vaults for even more loot.

Even better, vaults allow each player in the trial chamber to loot them once without depleting their inventory, ensuring fans in multiplayer situations all get loot from the structure. However, the more players that enter a chamber, the more dangerous a chamber will be, and this is especially true if players trigger an ominous trial and convert trial spawners into ominous trial spawners.

8) Wind charges

Wind charges present tons of fun applications. (Image via Mojang)

Though they began as the projectile attack for breeze mobs, wind charges can now be used by players in the 1.21 update as well. By breaking down breeze rods dropped by breezes, players can collect wind charges and throw them as a projectile weapon to launch opponents into the air or away from the player, but that's only the beginning of this interesting item.

The wind charge can also be used to propel players into the air, and fans have already come up with some intriguing ideas for using wind charges to create elevators, trampolines, and more.

9) The bogged and breeze mobs

Minecraft's two new mobs bring plenty of variety to the 1.21 update. (Image via Mojang)

No major Minecraft update would feel right without a mob or two, and the 1.21 update is bringing along two intriguing new hostile mobs. First, there's the breeze which can be found spawning in trial chambers. It's incredibly agile, hopping around the area while firing wind charges to inflict fall damage, and wind charges can also alter the states of certain blocks like buttons and levers.

Meanwhile, the bogged is a new skeleton variant found in swamp biomes and occasionally spawned in trial chambers. In most regards, it's simply a skeleton, but the bogged can fire poisonous arrows at players and it can even be sheared for mushrooms, making it a particularly intriguing skeleton mob, to say the least.

10) New armor trims

The flow and bolt armor trims have made their way to Minecraft in the 1.21 update. (Image via Mojang)

Armor trims turned out to be a huge hit in the Trails & Tales update, and two new variations have arrived in version 1.21. Both the flow and bolt armor trim templates can be found by looting containers in trial chambers, and they have some pretty compelling designs even when compared to their counterparts.

All in all, fans don't often get tired of more customization options, and these two new armor trims provide even more ways to customize a player's appearance while they're lugging around their armor.