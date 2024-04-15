The Minecraft 1.21 update is quickly approaching, but the major features included have all been confirmed by Mojang. While players are excited about new additions like trial chambers, the crafter block, a revamped Bad Omen effect, and more, there are plenty of features that aren't being touched in Update 1.21. This has left players hoping for certain features to be improved after the update.

Whether it involves existing biomes, in-game combat, or other features that have fallen out of favor, several vanilla Minecraft features could use some improvements. Mojang's plans after the 1.21 update are unclear, but a 1.22 update and beyond are likely a certainty, and the developers may want to consider some of the following Minecraft feature improvements in the coming months and years.

Five Minecraft features that should be improved after the 1.21 update

1) The End

The End has been in dire need of an update over the last few years of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The End remains a popular dimension in Minecraft despite not having much going on within it. Aside from the Ender Dragon boss fight and the ability to explore End cities, there isn't much content available in the dimension. While some would argue that the End is meant to feel empty and desolate, it could still stand to use some more improvements.

It wouldn't be difficult to envision a few more structures to explore in the End, or at least the addition of other End mobs aside from endermen, the Ender Dragon, and shulkers. Even adding some unique space-like biomes could go a long way in reviving the End and making it more compelling. The Nether got its major update years ago, and the End's turn to be revamped has been long overdue.

2) Older vanilla structures

Some Minecraft structures haven't kept pace with the game's improvements (Image via Mojang)

Although Mojang has made some modest improvements to old Minecraft structures like desert pyramids thanks to archeology, others are still sorely lacking in viability. Many players often ignore structures like jungle temples, abandoned mineshafts, igloos, and fossils since the time invested in them doesn't always translate to quality rewards.

While adding new structures is important for the future of the game, they shouldn't come at the cost of improving older ones. The game's older structures still have plenty to offer if Mojang is willing to give them a little attention after the 1.21 update has run its course.

3) In-game food and hunger

Many Minecraft foods go largely overlooked due to the current hunger system (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft's hunger system and food items work well enough, players have learned to overlook many of the game's foods in favor of the best food items. This isn't necessarily the community's fault, as players will naturally gravitate toward the food items that provide the best hunger restoration/saturation. However, this could be amended by making some of the weaker food items more useful.

This isn't to say that potatoes have to have the same hunger restoration as rabbit stew. Rather, additional benefits could be provided to some of the weaker food items to give players a reason to use them in some situations. Either that or Mojang could expand the cooking system to allow for more combinations of ingredients, which is something that has been seen extensively in Minecraft food mods.

4) Inventory

Inventory management in Minecraft could do with some improvements (Image via Mojang)

Given the sheer number of blocks, items, and gear available in Minecraft, keeping all of a player's goodies sorted in their personal inventory or in storage can be a tedious task. If Mojang introduced the ability to sort items by various properties, finding the right items and keeping them in the right place would be much less annoying. It would also help to add additional ways of moving around blocks/items.

Mods like Just Enough Items and Mouse Tweaks have been improving the way that players manipulate their inventory for years now. If community modders can do it, Mojang ought to follow suit after the 1.21 update.

5) Performance optimization

Some versions of Minecraft are beginning to show their wear performance-wise (Image via Mojang)

For the most part, this tends to be an issue that is seen in Java Edition, though it can be extended to Bedrock in some respects as well. Put plainly, years of updates and revisions to the game have led to the vanilla version of the game running into a litany of performance issues causing FPS drops, graphical glitches, and more. Mods can fix them, but some players may not want to mod the game.

While Bedrock Edition is a bit more stable and optimized across platforms, Java Edition has languished somewhat. Even if Mojang doesn't release a full-fledged optimization update, there are some improvements to be made to ensure that the game runs as well as possible across various hardware specs without any mods being involved.