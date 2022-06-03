How did Dream's team perform in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 22?

On Saturday, May 28th, 2022 — Team Red Rabbits (consisting of Awesamdude, Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Captain Puffy) lost the tie-breaker in the final activity of Minecraft Championship 22, Dodgebolt. Despite this loss, Team Red Rabbits still came in second overall.

The Minecraft Championships (abbreviated as "MCC") are a series of monthly, invite-only events that were created as a collaboration between The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event consists of ten teams of four competitors that compete in a series of eight (or nine) randomly chosen minigames designed to test various skills, such as player-versus-player combat or parkour, within Minecraft.

The ten four-player teams confirmed to compete in the event were announced in two separate parts on May 12th and 13th, 2022. The following is a full list of those participating teams:

Team Red Rabbits

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Captain Puffy

Awesamdude

Team Orange Ocelots

PeteZahHutt

Spifey

Smallishbeans

Ryguyrocky

Team Yellow Yaks

jojosolos

Sylvee

Gee Nelly

Blushi

Team Lime Llamas

Quig

Solidarity

PearlescentMoon

Smajor

Team Green Geckos

Sapnap

Foolish Gamers

TinaKitten

Michaelmcchill

Team Cyan Coyotes

Wilbur Soot

Wisp

Seapeekay

Ranboo

Team Aqua Axolotls

HBomb94

Solidarity

FalseSymmetry

Grian

Team Blue Bats

Tubbo

TapL

Snifferish

Eret

Team Purple Pandas

Punz

Shubble

Cubfan

GeminiTay

Team Pink Parrots

TommyInnit

TheOrionSound

Captain Sparklez

Purpled

Dream was placed on Team Red Rabbits for Minecraft Championship 22. His team was made up of competitors that he has played with before and have been his friends for a long time, outside of MCC. These teammates included: George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Cara "Captain Puffy," and Sam "Awesamdude."

It's no surprise that the red team managed to score high enough throughout the event to make it to the final activity, Dodgebolt. Team Red Rabbits fought valiantly in the final activity, putting their all into trying to snatch the win from their opponents, Team Pink Parrots (consisting of TommyInnit, TheOrionSound, Purpled, and Captain Sparklez).

Jordan "Captain Sparklez" Maron broke the tie of Team Pink Parrots. Team Red Rabbits was left to take second place as their final team results in MCC 22.

While there were plenty of fans disappointed by this outcome, it's important to remember that the point of this event isn't to be violently competitive or create tension between skilled players.

MCC is all about having fun and enjoying the communal feeling of having an event both viewers and competitors alike can look forward to each month.

The following are the full final team standings for Minecraft Championship 22:

1st: Team Pink Parrots (20243)

TommyInnit

Captain Sparklez

TheOrionSound

Purpled

2nd: Team Red Rabbits (20201)

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Captain Puffy

awesamdude

3rd: Team Lime Llamas (18543)

Quig

Smajor

Solidarity

PearlescentMoon

4th: Team Cyan Coyotes (18417)

Ranboo

Seapeekay

Wilbur Soot

Wisp

5th: Team Orange Ocelots (16774)

PeteZahHutt

Spifey

Smallishbeans

Ryguyrocky

6th: Team Yellow Yaks (14765)

jojosolos

Sylvee

Gee Nelly

Blushi

7th: Team Purple Pandas (14689)

Punz

GeminiTay

Shubble

Cubfan

8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (13703)

HBomb94

GoodTimesWithScar

FalseSymmetry

Grian

9th: Team Green Geckos (12433)

Michaelmcchill

Sapnap

TinaKitten

Foolish Gamers

10th: Team Blue Bats (9539)

Tubbo

TapL

Eret

Snifferish

Dream takes first place in the individual standings for Minecraft Championship 22

Team Red Rabbits get a bit of retribution for losing the tie-breaker in the form of Dream placing first individually based on the number of coins amassed throughout Minecraft Championship 22.

MCC always crowns an individual victor based on the number of coins collected throughout all eight minigames. The winner of this prize isn't given as much of a spotlight as the overall team victors, but it's still a massively impressive accomplishment to be recognized as the individual victor of MCC.

Dream claimed this individual prize, earning just shy of a hundred coins more than the second placing competitor, Purpled.

The rest of his team scored individually in a variety of different places. George managed to take eighth place, with Sam in tenth right behind him. Captain Puffy scored the lowest out of her four teammates, with her taking twenty-eighth place.

The following are the full final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 22:

1st: Dream (3247)

2nd: Purpled (3168)

3rd: jojosolos (3088)

4th: PeteZahHutt (2920)

5th: Punz (2718)

6th: Quig (2690)

7th: Seapeekay (2673)

8th: GeorgeNotFound (2536)

9th: Sapnap (2519)

10th: awesamdude (2501)

11th: Smajor (2448)

12th: Captain Sparklez (2424)

13th: TommyInnit (2371)

14th: HBomb94 (2253)

15th: Smallishbeans (2184)

16th: TheOrionSound (2179)

17th: Ranboo (2152)

18th: Solidarity (2046)

19th: Ryguyrocky (2040)

20th: Wisp (1980)

21st: Sylvee (1974)

22nd: PearlescentMoon (1927)

23rd: Grian (1866)

24th: TapL (1837)

25th: Wilbur Soot (1806)

26th: Tubbo (1743)

27th: Foolish Gamers (1705)

28th: Captain Puffy (1600)

29th: Cubfan (1497)

30th: Spifey (1490)

31st: GeminiTay (1442)

32nd: GoodTimesWithScar (1391)

33rd: Shubble (1360)

34th: FalseSymmetry (1360)

35th: Blushi (1313)

36th: Michaelmcchill (1245)

37th: Gee Nelly (1168)

38th: Snifferish (1061)

39th: TinaKitten (898)

40th: Eret (840)

How did Team Red Rabbits perform in minigames throughout Minecraft Championship 22?

There were nine total minigames available to be chosen from during Minecraft Championship 22. These included: Rocket Spleef Rush, Meltdown, Build Mart, Hole In The Wall, Parkour Tag, Ace Race, Battle Box, Sands Of Time, and TGTTOSAWAF.

Team Red Rabbits were the best performing team in quite a few minigames, including Rocket Spleef Rush, Ace Race, and Sands Of Time.

