How did Dream's team perform in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 22?

On Saturday, May 28th, 2022 — Team Red Rabbits (consisting of Awesamdude, Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and Captain Puffy) lost the tie-breaker in the final activity of Minecraft Championship 22, Dodgebolt. Despite this loss, Team Red Rabbits still came in second overall.
The Minecraft Championships (abbreviated as "MCC") are a series of monthly, invite-only events that were created as a collaboration between The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event consists of ten teams of four competitors that compete in a series of eight (or nine) randomly chosen minigames designed to test various skills, such as player-versus-player combat or parkour, within Minecraft.
The ten four-player teams confirmed to compete in the event were announced in two separate parts on May 12th and 13th, 2022. The following is a full list of those participating teams:
Team Red Rabbits
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
- Captain Puffy
- Awesamdude
Team Orange Ocelots
- PeteZahHutt
- Spifey
- Smallishbeans
- Ryguyrocky
Team Yellow Yaks
- jojosolos
- Sylvee
- Gee Nelly
- Blushi
Team Lime Llamas
- Quig
- Solidarity
- PearlescentMoon
- Smajor
Team Green Geckos
- Sapnap
- Foolish Gamers
- TinaKitten
- Michaelmcchill
Team Cyan Coyotes
- Wilbur Soot
- Wisp
- Seapeekay
- Ranboo
Team Aqua Axolotls
- HBomb94
- Solidarity
- FalseSymmetry
- Grian
Team Blue Bats
- Tubbo
- TapL
- Snifferish
- Eret
Team Purple Pandas
- Punz
- Shubble
- Cubfan
- GeminiTay
Team Pink Parrots
- TommyInnit
- TheOrionSound
- Captain Sparklez
- Purpled
Dream was placed on Team Red Rabbits for Minecraft Championship 22. His team was made up of competitors that he has played with before and have been his friends for a long time, outside of MCC. These teammates included: George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Cara "Captain Puffy," and Sam "Awesamdude."
It's no surprise that the red team managed to score high enough throughout the event to make it to the final activity, Dodgebolt. Team Red Rabbits fought valiantly in the final activity, putting their all into trying to snatch the win from their opponents, Team Pink Parrots (consisting of TommyInnit, TheOrionSound, Purpled, and Captain Sparklez).
Jordan "Captain Sparklez" Maron broke the tie of Team Pink Parrots. Team Red Rabbits was left to take second place as their final team results in MCC 22.
While there were plenty of fans disappointed by this outcome, it's important to remember that the point of this event isn't to be violently competitive or create tension between skilled players.
MCC is all about having fun and enjoying the communal feeling of having an event both viewers and competitors alike can look forward to each month.
The following are the full final team standings for Minecraft Championship 22:
1st: Team Pink Parrots (20243)
- TommyInnit
- Captain Sparklez
- TheOrionSound
- Purpled
2nd: Team Red Rabbits (20201)
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
- Captain Puffy
- awesamdude
3rd: Team Lime Llamas (18543)
- Quig
- Smajor
- Solidarity
- PearlescentMoon
4th: Team Cyan Coyotes (18417)
- Ranboo
- Seapeekay
- Wilbur Soot
- Wisp
5th: Team Orange Ocelots (16774)
- PeteZahHutt
- Spifey
- Smallishbeans
- Ryguyrocky
6th: Team Yellow Yaks (14765)
- jojosolos
- Sylvee
- Gee Nelly
- Blushi
7th: Team Purple Pandas (14689)
- Punz
- GeminiTay
- Shubble
- Cubfan
8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (13703)
- HBomb94
- GoodTimesWithScar
- FalseSymmetry
- Grian
9th: Team Green Geckos (12433)
- Michaelmcchill
- Sapnap
- TinaKitten
- Foolish Gamers
10th: Team Blue Bats (9539)
- Tubbo
- TapL
- Eret
- Snifferish
Dream takes first place in the individual standings for Minecraft Championship 22
Team Red Rabbits get a bit of retribution for losing the tie-breaker in the form of Dream placing first individually based on the number of coins amassed throughout Minecraft Championship 22.
MCC always crowns an individual victor based on the number of coins collected throughout all eight minigames. The winner of this prize isn't given as much of a spotlight as the overall team victors, but it's still a massively impressive accomplishment to be recognized as the individual victor of MCC.
Dream claimed this individual prize, earning just shy of a hundred coins more than the second placing competitor, Purpled.
The rest of his team scored individually in a variety of different places. George managed to take eighth place, with Sam in tenth right behind him. Captain Puffy scored the lowest out of her four teammates, with her taking twenty-eighth place.
The following are the full final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 22:
1st: Dream (3247)
2nd: Purpled (3168)
3rd: jojosolos (3088)
4th: PeteZahHutt (2920)
5th: Punz (2718)
6th: Quig (2690)
7th: Seapeekay (2673)
8th: GeorgeNotFound (2536)
9th: Sapnap (2519)
10th: awesamdude (2501)
11th: Smajor (2448)
12th: Captain Sparklez (2424)
13th: TommyInnit (2371)
14th: HBomb94 (2253)
15th: Smallishbeans (2184)
16th: TheOrionSound (2179)
17th: Ranboo (2152)
18th: Solidarity (2046)
19th: Ryguyrocky (2040)
20th: Wisp (1980)
21st: Sylvee (1974)
22nd: PearlescentMoon (1927)
23rd: Grian (1866)
24th: TapL (1837)
25th: Wilbur Soot (1806)
26th: Tubbo (1743)
27th: Foolish Gamers (1705)
28th: Captain Puffy (1600)
29th: Cubfan (1497)
30th: Spifey (1490)
31st: GeminiTay (1442)
32nd: GoodTimesWithScar (1391)
33rd: Shubble (1360)
34th: FalseSymmetry (1360)
35th: Blushi (1313)
36th: Michaelmcchill (1245)
37th: Gee Nelly (1168)
38th: Snifferish (1061)
39th: TinaKitten (898)
40th: Eret (840)
How did Team Red Rabbits perform in minigames throughout Minecraft Championship 22?
There were nine total minigames available to be chosen from during Minecraft Championship 22. These included: Rocket Spleef Rush, Meltdown, Build Mart, Hole In The Wall, Parkour Tag, Ace Race, Battle Box, Sands Of Time, and TGTTOSAWAF.
Team Red Rabbits were the best performing team in quite a few minigames, including Rocket Spleef Rush, Ace Race, and Sands Of Time.