How to fix Minecraft error code Drowned

Like any game, Minecraft has its fair share of errors and bugs. While some of these errors have specific codes attached to them, Mojang has given mob-themed names like "Drowned" or "Creeper" to notable instances.

The Drowned error code appears when players have trouble accessing Minecraft's online functions, including Realms, the marketplace, and their Microsoft profile. Typically, this occurs when there is some form of issue logging into a Microsoft/Xbox Live account, which is used to access many online features within the Bedrock Edition of the game.

With that in mind, how do Minecraft players fix this Drowned error? There are a few remedies that should be able to address it, though the problem is sometimes due to Microsoft/Mojang and not the player at all.

Potential fixes for error code Drowned in Minecraft

It appears that, in most cases, the Drowned error code pops up in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and its accompanying platforms. This means that players may potentially encounter the error code on the Windows 10/11 version as well as on consoles and mobile devices.

One of the major solutions to address this problem involves clearing an account's sign-in data and then logging back into the game. However, it appears that in recent months, updates have removed the button to clear an account's sign-in information, meaning players will need to seek alternative options.

This button is ordinarily found in the profile tab of the settings menu, and if players have access to it, they should use it. However, if the button is missing for some players on Windows or console/mobile, they'll need to find other fixes.

How to refresh your login on Windows 10/11 edition with the Xbox Companion App

Since the button for clearing sign-in data isn't available in the Windows 10/11 Edition on PC, you'll need to go about things a little differently. To start, select Settings from the game's main menu. Click the account tab on the left side of the window. Your account credentials should appear on the right if you are signed in. If you're logged in, select "Manage Account" to open the Xbox Companion App on your PC. On the companion app, select the icon with three horizontal lines in the top-left corner of the window. Navigate to Settings. In the settings menu, sign out of your account. You should be brought to a screen allowing you to sign in again. Go ahead and do so with your Microsoft credentials that you would usually use to sign in to Minecraft. Re-open the Windows 10/11 version of the game. If the error persists, you may need to forcefully stop your game client and the Xbox Companion App by opening your task manager via Ctrl + Alt + Delete and picking the details tab. Head to any applications pertaining to Minecraft for Windows 10/11 or your Xbox app on PC and end those processes before re-opening the programs. If all else fails, you may need to restart Microsoft's authentication services. This can be done by entering "services" in your search bar, opening the services app, finding "Xbox Live Auth Manager," and right-clicking it before pressing "Restart."

How to refresh your login on consoles and mobile devices

Open Minecraft and navigate to your settings menu. Select the account tab on the left scrollbar. Tap the "Sign out of your Microsoft account" button if you're already logged in. After the sign-out completes, click on the button "Sign in for free!" and then select the "Save to Microsoft account" button on the next screen. Re-enter your Microsoft/Xbox Live account information that you use to play the game normally. For added assurance, it's a good idea to close the game completely and re-open it. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's authentication process can require a game restart to go into effect and accept your account credentials.

As previously stated, using the "Clear account sign-in data" button is paramount. However, if it isn't available, these options should clear up any issues as long as players use the correct Minecraft login credentials.

It's also possible that Microsoft's authentication servers may be encountering problems. In this case, players will likely have to wait things out until the issue is solved on Microsoft's end.

