How to get and play Spark Pets add-on in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft Bedrock Edition recently received a brand new free add-on named Spark Pets. This add-on, as the name suggests, adds a bunch of new tamable mobs to the game. Since National Pet Day was celebrated on April 11, Mojang Studios in collaboration with Spark Universe, developed a new Spark Pets (lite) that Bedrock Edition players can download and play completely free of charge.

Here is a short guide explaining how to get the add-on and play with it in Minecraft.

How to get the Spark Pets add-on in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

Spark Pet can be found in Minecraft Bedrock Edition Marketplace (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you must understand that almost all kinds of custom features for Bedrock Edition that the community creates get added to the official Minecraft marketplace. As the name suggests, the marketplace is an in-game catalog showcasing every custom skin pack, world, and more either made and collaborated by Mojang Studios themselves or by developers approved by the original game developers.

To get the new Spark Pet add-on, you need to open the game and head over to the marketplace. Here, you may find Spark Pets in one of the featured lists on the front page. However, it can be the paid version, which is not what we are exploring. You need to search for the Spark Pets (Lite) version, which is brand new and free of charge.

Once found, you can hit the Get button and download the new add-on.

How to play with the Spark Pets add-on in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

You need to activate the add-on resource pack before creating a new world (Image via Mojang Studios)

After getting and downloading the new Spark Pets (Lite) add-on, you can activate it in a new world.

You can either head to the new world creation page or directly hit the 'Activate Add-on' button on the Spark Pets (Lite) product page itself. On the creation page, select the resource pack tab from the left and make sure that the newly added add-on is activated.

After creating a new world, you will spawn for the first time with a book in hand. When used, this book opens up the world itself and tells you everything there is to know about the add-on.

Introduction book for Spark Pets add-on (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since this is a lite version that is free of cost, it adds 10 new mobs: Capybara, Baby T-Rex, Hedgehog, Guinea Pig, Chameleon, Tortoise, two dogs, and two cats.

You can find these mobs spawning from a special wandering pet trader. Once these traders are found, you need to create a special collar from four leather items and use them on the new mobs to tame them.

Wandering pet trader with a Baby T-Rex (Image via Mojang Studios)

These tamed mobs will follow you and sit whenever you interact with them, similar to regular pets in the vanilla version. You can also craft special treats and feed these new pets to keep them happy.