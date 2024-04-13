How to get Snip it! advancement in Minecraft

The next minor Minecraft version coming out, 1.20.5, is actually bringing with it quite a decent amount of content. This includes major additions like Minecraft's new wolf armor, as well as armadillos and a set of fresh advancements to help teach players how these new features interact.

One of these advancements is Snip it!, which requires players to remove wolf armor from a wolf by using shears. While the advancement itself is quite simple, getting everything set up for it can be a project.

The steps needed to get the Snip it! advancement in Minecraft is detailed below.

How to get Minecraft 1.20.5's Snip it! advancement

1) Find an armadillo

Finding armadillos should be easy due to their pink coloration (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll want to do is find the Snip it! advancement in Minecraft is to open an adorable new armadillo. They spawn in small groups and can be bred with spider eyes. This should mean starting an armadillo farm is quite easy.

2) Get some scutes and make the armor

Setting up an armadillo farm will ensure plentiful armadillo scutes (Image via Mojang)

Which is good, as setting up at least a small armadillo farm will be required to get the armadillo scutes needed to craft and maintain the wolf armor needed for the advancement. These farms don't need to be particularly special; just a small enclosure surrounded by fences is more than enough.

Once you have six armadillo scutes, which can be acquired either randomly, similar to how chicken eggs drop, or by brushing armadillos with a brush added in 1.20 alongside Minecraft's archeology, you can craft wolf armor. The crafting recipe is in the shape of a harness.

3) Find and tame a wolf

All of the new wolf varieties will also be in the game (Image via Mojang)

Once the wolf armor is made, the next step is to find and tame a wolf. Wolf armor can only be put on adult-tamed wolves, which means that bones are a necessity. With the many new wolf variants added to Minecraft in 1.20.5, there are a ton of biomes where wolves spawn, so this step shouldn't be too long.

4) Get the advancement (use shears to take off)

Actually getting the advancement is quite simple, compared to the rest of the steps (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned previously, actually getting the Snip it! advancement is quite easy. Just put a set of wolf armor on a tamed wolf, and then either craft or find a pair of shears. Simply interact with the armored pet with the shears in hand. This will cause the wolf armor to pop off onto the ground, and the advancement will pop right along with it.