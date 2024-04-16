How to remove text from the top of the screen in Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's previews are an entertaining way to test out new features, but many players have pointed out a rather irritating problem. Specifically, Bedrock previews add a small slew of text to the top of the screen in menus and during gameplay that displays the game version, a player's hardware, and other factors like their current screen resolution and their FPS.

While this can be helpful when monitoring Minecraft's performance, many players feel that it simply obstructs the screen. Since plenty of fans would rather not see the text during their Bedrock preview gameplay, the community has sought to remedy the problem. Fortunately, a resource pack released a few years back will remove the text in both current Bedrock previews and old Bedrock betas.

How to install the Preview/Beta Text Remover pack for Minecraft Bedrock

Installing a simple resource pack will disable the text at the top of the screen in Minecraft Bedrock previews/betas (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to an easily installable Minecraft resource pack created by ConnorMC, players can remove text from the top of the screen in Minecraft Previews and older betas as well. It only takes a few moments to install, and you shouldn't have to worry about needing to update the resource pack as new Bedrock previews are released. Put plainly, this resource pack gets the job done in moments.

You can install the Beta Text Removal resource pack for Minecraft Bedrock by using the steps below:

Find a site offering downloads to the resource pack such as MCPEDL, then click the download link. You should receive an .MCPack file as a result. Navigate to the folder that you downloaded your .MCPack file for the resource pack, then choose to open it with the "open with" function on your device. This usually means right-clicking it on Windows, using File > Open on MacOS, or long-pressing the file on mobile devices. Regardless, select open with and then choose to open the pack with Minecraft Preview/Beta instead of the base game. Your preview/beta should open automatically, and after a few moments, you'll receive a notification that the resource pack has finished importing. Open your settings and select the Global Resources tab, then click on the listing that reads "My Packs." Click Beta Text Removal and then the activate button. The game should reload, and you'll notice that the text at the top of the screen has now been removed.

Preview 1.21.0.21's main menu with the Beta Text Removal pack activated (Image via Mojang)

That's all there is to it! As previously noted, as long as this resource pack is installed and activated, new Minecraft Bedrock previews should have no issues when they arrive. This resource pack simply removes the on-screen text, so new previews are unlikely to cause any problems, though fans may occasionally need to re-enable the resource pack in their settings in some cases.

